How to avoid the summer hazard behind costly dog insurance claims

One in six pet insurance claims for dogs made during spring and summer last year were caused by grass seed injuries, according to Tesco Bank – with the average claim costing £392.

Claims tend to peak in July and August when dogs are out more in dry, grassy areas. Tesco also reported 1,488 claims so far this year for dogs swallowing foreign objects, such as picnic scraps or packaging, with an average claim cost of £1,401.

With warmer weather and more time spent outdoors, dog owners are being warned to watch for seasonal risks – and to check that their insurance covers them.

Will your insurance cover grass seed injuries?

Most pet insurance policies cover treatment for grass seed injuries, as long as the problem isn’t linked to a pre-existing condition.

These claims are typically classed under foreign body removal, so if your policy includes this, you should be able to claim.

Tesco Bank’s data shows 162 grass seed claims in 2024, with 160 paid out. Only two were declined – one submitted before the policy started, and one during an exclusion period. This suggests that, in most cases, grass seed injuries are covered if your policy conditions are met.

The average payout was £371.61. With many policies carrying an excess of around £120, most owners still received more than £250 back after the excess was deducted.

If your dog is especially active outdoors in summer, check your policy wording to confirm foreign body removal is listed, and review your excess to understand what you’d pay towards a claim.

Find out more: best pet insurance providers 2025

How to spot grass seed injuries in dogs

Grass seed injuries often get caught in dogs' fur and work their way into the skin, especially between the toes, or in the ears or eyes.

You might notice your dog licking or chewing a particular area, limping, or showing signs of swelling or redness. In some cases, the seed may be visible.

Check your dogs' coat and paws regularly after walks, especially in dry grassy areas. Catching an injury early can help you avoid more serious complications, and bigger vet bills.

Find out more: best dog insurance policies 2025

What to do if you find grass seed injuries in your pet?

If a grass seed is simply stuck in your dog’s fur, you can usually remove it gently yourself. But if it has pierced the skin or your dog is showing signs of pain, it’s best to contact your vet.

Left untreated, lodged grass seeds can cause discomfort, infection and swelling, which may require professional treatment such as removal and antibiotics.

Acting quickly can prevent complications and help your dog recover more comfortably. In the meantime, keep your dog from further irritation by discouraging licking and keeping the affected area clean.

Find out more: do you need pet insurance?

Other summer risks that can lead to costly claims

Grass seeds aren’t the only issue to be aware of during the warmer months. Tesco Bank highlights several common causes of claims at this time of year:

Insect stings: Most wasp and bee stings cause only mild pain or swelling. But some dogs may suffer allergic reactions, with symptoms such as vomiting or breathing difficulties. These require urgent veterinary care.

Most wasp and bee stings cause only mild pain or swelling. But some dogs may suffer allergic reactions, with symptoms such as vomiting or breathing difficulties. These require urgent veterinary care. Heatstroke: Dogs can overheat quickly, particularly those with flat faces or thick coats. Signs include heavy panting, lethargy, vomiting or collapse. Move your dog to a cool place, offer small sips of water and contact your vet if symptoms persist. Avoid walking them during the hottest part of the day, and make sure your dog has access to shade and water.

Dogs can overheat quickly, particularly those with flat faces or thick coats. Signs include heavy panting, lethargy, vomiting or collapse. Move your dog to a cool place, offer small sips of water and contact your vet if symptoms persist. Avoid walking them during the hottest part of the day, and make sure your dog has access to shade and water. Swallowed objects: Dogs are prone to picking up and eating things they shouldn’t – especially around picnic areas. Tesco saw nearly 1,500 claims in 2024 for dogs swallowing items, with an average claim cost of £1,401. Supervise your dog closely outdoors and consider training them to drop items on command.

Dogs are prone to picking up and eating things they shouldn’t – especially around picnic areas. Tesco saw nearly 1,500 claims in 2024 for dogs swallowing items, with an average claim cost of £1,401. Supervise your dog closely outdoors and consider training them to drop items on command. Dangerous foods: Common barbecue and picnic foods such as chocolate, grapes, raisins, avocado, cooked bones and corn on the cob can be toxic to dogs or pose a choking hazard. Keep these out of reach and let others know what your dog shouldn’t eat.

5 ways to save money on a pet insurance policy

Pet insurance protects you from unexpected vet bills, but premiums can quickly add up. Here are five practical ways to keep your cover affordable without sacrificing the protection your furry friend needs:

Shop around before buying or renewing: don’t settle for the first quote you find. Use price comparison websites like Compare the Market, Confused.com, GoCompare and MoneySuperMarket to get a quick look at available policies. However, some popular insurers such as Direct Line and PetPlan don’t always appear on comparison sites, so it’s worth checking their websites directly. Also, see how providers and policies score in Which?’s insurance reviews to help make an informed choice. Adjust your excess to suit your budget: your excess is the amount you pay towards each claim before your insurer covers the rest. Increasing this can lower your premium, but it’s important to choose an excess you could comfortably afford if your pet needs costly treatment. Review your policy details and consider what makes sense for your finances. Get insured while your pet is healthy: most pet insurance policies exclude pre-existing conditions. Insuring your pet when they’re fit and well maximises the illnesses and injuries covered. Waiting until after a diagnosis or injury could leave you facing large vet bills without insurance support. Choose an annual payment plan: monthly payments can be convenient but often include extra charges, making your policy more expensive overall. Paying your premium annually can save you money. If upfront costs are an issue, consider using an interest-free credit card to spread the cost without added interest. Consider multi-pet policies: if you own several pets, a multi-pet policy may offer discounts compared to insuring each animal separately. This can simplify management and reduce the total cost of your cover.

Our pet insurance provider reviews provide useful information on the cover offered and how insurers compare on price and service, helping you find a policy that fits your needs and budget.