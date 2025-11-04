Here's why you don't need to spend £150 on a hot chocolate maker

The Velvetiser is one of the most popular hot chocolate machines on the market, and Hotel Chocolat have just released a new version – the 'ALL-NEW'.

But do you really need to spend £150 to make good hot chocolate? Our expert analysis says otherwise. We haven't put the ALL-NEW Velvetiser through our rigorous testing yet, but we've tested a model that has all the bells and whistles of the ALL-NEW Velvetiser – that also beat the original one.

Read on to see which hot chocolate maker earned our coveted Best Buy award while costing a fraction of the stylish Velvetisers.

To see our verdict, Which? members can log in. If you're not a member, join Which? to unlock the article and gain instant access to all our product reviews.

The new vs 'old' Velvetiser

Hotel Chocolat ALL-NEW Velvetiser Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Hot and cold drinks + milk frothing Hot drinks + milk frothing only Capacity: 220ml Capacity: 220ml Weight: 2.86kg Weight: 1.15kg Temperature settings: 1 hot and 1 cold Temperature settings: 1 hot Price: Hotel Chocolat (£149.95) Price: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022655

Perhaps the biggest difference with the Velvetiser redesign is that the ALL-NEW model has a chocolate milk feature and can froth cold milk. This means it can make drinks or froth milk without the heating element being turned on – it won't cool down warm milk.

While we have yet to put the ALL-NEW Velvetiser through our testing, we don't think the added bells and whistles are worth paying an extra £50 for. While change isn't always bad, this machine has yet to prove itself.

For now, find out which of the best hot choco late makers beat the original Velvetiser.

Compare prices on the original Velvetiser below:

Looking to snag a bargain? Keep up with our best Black Friday deals, plus buying advice on what to expect from the sales.