Here's why you don't need to spend £150 on a hot chocolate maker
The Velvetiser is one of the most popular hot chocolate machines on the market, and Hotel Chocolat have just released a new version – the 'ALL-NEW'.
But do you really need to spend £150 to make good hot chocolate? Our expert analysis says otherwise. We haven't put the ALL-NEW Velvetiser through our rigorous testing yet, but we've tested a model that has all the bells and whistles of the ALL-NEW Velvetiser – that also beat the original one.
Read on to see which hot chocolate maker earned our coveted Best Buy award while costing a fraction of the stylish Velvetisers.
The new vs 'old' Velvetiser
|Hotel Chocolat ALL-NEW Velvetiser
|Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser
|Hot and cold drinks + milk frothing
|Hot drinks + milk frothing only
|Capacity: 220ml
|Capacity: 220ml
|Weight: 2.86kg
|Weight: 1.15kg
|Temperature settings: 1 hot and 1 cold
|Temperature settings: 1 hot
|Price: Hotel Chocolat (£149.95)
|Price: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022655
Perhaps the biggest difference with the Velvetiser redesign is that the ALL-NEW model has a chocolate milk feature and can froth cold milk. This means it can make drinks or froth milk without the heating element being turned on – it won't cool down warm milk.
While we have yet to put the ALL-NEW Velvetiser through our testing, we don't think the added bells and whistles are worth paying an extra £50 for. While change isn't always bad, this machine has yet to prove itself.
For now, find out which of the best hot chocolate makers beat the original Velvetiser.
