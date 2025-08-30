How to connect your Apple AirPods to your laptop

If you own a pair of Apple AirPods, you likely use them with your phone to unwind or keep you company while travelling. However, they can also pair seamlessly with your laptop – handy for video calls or listening to music while you work.



We've heard from a number of Which? Tech Support members with questions about how to use pairing mode on AirPods. The process varies depending on your AirPod's generation, but our experts can lend a helping hand.

Keep scrolling for step-by-step instructions on how to pair your AirPods. Plus, Which? members can see how Apple's headphones have performed in our rigorous lab tests.

Already a Tech Support member? For more help and 1-2-1 technical advice, including buying advice, go to our Tech Support online booking tool.

How do I use my AirPods with my computer?

'I’ve just purchased a new laptop, but I’m struggling to get my AirPods connected. Can you help me with the pairing process?'

Which? Tech Support member

Connecting your AirPods

Activate pairing mode

How you connect your AirPods to a laptop or desktop computer can differ, depending on the age of your AirPods.

To get started, place your AirPods in their charging case (AirPods Max should remain outside the case). Then, open the lid and follow these steps:

Model How to enter pairing mode AirPods (1st–3rd generation) Press and hold the setup button on the back of the case until the status light flashes white AirPods (4th generation) Double-tap the front of the case until the status light flashes white AirPods Max Press and hold the noise control button on the right ear cup until the status light flashes white

Once your headphones are in pairing mode, they’re ready to appear in your device’s Bluetooth menu.

On Windows 10, try this:

Press the Start menu (Windows icon) and choose Settings > Devices Select Add Bluetooth or other device > Bluetooth Find your AirPods in the list and select Connect.

On Windows 11, try this:

Press the Start menu (Windows icon) and choose Settings > Bluetooth & Devices Choose Add device > Bluetooth Select your AirPods in the list and click Connect.

On macOS, try this:

Press the Apple logo (top-left-hand corner) Select System Settings > Bluetooth Under Nearby devices, select Connect next to your AirPods.

If you're struggling with a slow laptop and fancy treating yourself to an upgrade, explore our pick of the best laptops.

The best in-ear headphones revealed by Which? tests

For every pair of headphones that we review, we measure sound quality, comfort and how well they work in real life – so you'll know exactly what to expect. Our unique, comparative lab tests mean you can trust our verdicts and choose with confidence.

If you’re shopping for new AirPods or even alternative in-ear headphones from another brand, it’s worth checking our expert headphone reviews to discover which excel in our expert tests.

Join Which? Tech Support

