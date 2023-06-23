How to find cheap insect repellent that works

Whether you're spending summer at home or in warmer climes, insect repellent is important for preventing bites and stings.

It's particularly vital if you're heading somewhere tropical, where insects can transmit diseases such as yellow fever, malaria and Zika.

But, aside from the general misery of itchy bites when closer to home, scientists say climate change is also starting to bring mosquito-borne diseases like dengue to shorter-haul holiday destinations , such as some parts of the Mediterranean.

With expert insight from Professor James Logan, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, we reveal which types of repellent are scientifically proven to work - and where to buy the cheapest ones.

Cheapest effective chemical insect repellents

There are four active ingredients that are scientifically proven to repel mosquitos and three of these are synthetic, or chemical based: DEET, IR3535 and Icaridin.

When we looked at repellents containing these ingredients we found that prices varied considerably – even in ones containing the same percentage of active ingredients.

For example, we found a Wilko repellent pump spray costing £3 for 100ml that had the same level of protection (50% DEET and 1% PMD) as a Boots repellent pump spray at £8.65 for 100ml – nearly three times the price.

Here's what you need to know about each, and where to find it cheapest.

DEET insect repellent

DEET is one of the most common options you'll find, and for good reason: it's highly effective at keeping mosquitos away, even in areas where they carry diseases like malaria.

DEET can be safely used at a concentration of up to 50% on children aged over eight weeks, from the second trimester for pregnant women and also when breastfeeding (wash any areas of contact beforehand).

Products containing DEET tend to be cheaper, but downsides include its unpleasant smell and potential damage to some plastic items such as watch straps.

Cheapest 50% DEET repellents

Wilko Extra Strength insect repellent, 50% DEET and 1% PMD, £3 for 100ml, Wilko

50% DEET and 1% PMD, £3 for 100ml, Tesco Extra Strength insect repellent, 50% DEET and 1% PMD, £3.20 for 100ml, Tesco

50% DEET and 1% PMD, £3.20 for 100ml, Sainsbury's Extra Strength Insect Repellent, 50% DEET and 1% PMD, £4.25 for 125ml (£3.40 per 100ml), Sainsbury's

IR3535

This synthetic ingredient gives complete protection against several mosquito species including a malaria-carrying variety. The recommended concentration is 20%.

However, it doesn't protect for as long as DEET used at the same concentration, so you'll need to reapply it more often.

Cheapest 20% strength IR3535 repellents

Jungle Formula Insect Repellent Spray Strong , £4.99 for 60ml (£8.32 per 100ml), Savers

, £4.99 for 60ml (£8.32 per 100ml), Gurkha Protect Active Spray (Blue) Insect Repellent , £6.10 for 75ml (£8.13 per 100ml), Amazon

, £6.10 for 75ml (£8.13 per 100ml), Jungle Formula Kids lotion , £5.62 for 125ml (£4.50 per 100ml), Ocado

, £5.62 for 125ml (£4.50 per 100ml), Toddle Born Wild Insect Repellent, £5.99 for 25ml (£23.96 for 100ml), Holland & Barrett

Icaridin

This is as effective as DEET and repels mosquitoes for up to six hours.

20% is the recommended concentration. As a general rule of thumb for insect repellents, the higher the strength or concentration of the active ingredient, the longer it should last before you need to reapply it but always read the label to check.

Cheapest 20% strength Icaridin repellents

Lifesystems Expedition Sensitive DEET free insect repellent (Saltidin is a trade name for Icaridin), £5.59 for 100ml, Weldricks

(Saltidin is a trade name for Icaridin), £5.59 for 100ml, Forclaz Repellent Spray , £6.99 for 100ml, Decathlon

, £6.99 for 100ml, Pyramid Protect Sensitive Insect Repellent Spray , £7.20 for 100ml, Ocado

, £7.20 for 100ml, Moskito Guard Mossie and Tick repellent 20% picaridin (same ingredient), £8.09 for 75ml (£10.79 for 100ml), Amazon .

Cheapest natural insect repellents that work

PMD is the active ingredient to look for. This is scientifically proven to be as good at repelling mosquitos as the synthetic repellents above, and is the only plant-based option recommended by the Advisory Committee for Malaria Protection (ACMP).

It can be used on children over three years old, and is produced when oil of lemon eucalyptus or OLE is distilled. Although it is a byproduct, the leftover product is far more effective at repelling mosquitoes than the oil itself.

'Eucalyptus', 'lemongrass', 'citronella' and even 'lemon eucalyptus oil' are not the same as 'oil of lemon eucalyptus', and they don't offer the same level of protection against bugs. You might also see it by the trade names Citrapel and Citrodiol.

Some PMD products also contain DEET, for extra protection, so keep your eyes peeled if you specifically want a plant-based option.

Cheapest PMD insect repellents

Xpel Mosquito & Insect repellent spray with Citrepel50 , £1 for 70ml (£1.43 per 100ml) B&M

, £1 for 70ml (£1.43 per 100ml) Tesco Insect Protect DEET free aerosol 10% PMD , £4.20 for 125ml (£3.36 per 100ml), Tesco

, £4.20 for 125ml (£3.36 per 100ml), Pyramid Protect Natural spray with 40% Citriodiol, £8.40 for 100ml, Ocado

Natural mosquito repellents to avoid

Whether it's repellent patches, B vitamins or even being told to eat yeast extract or garlic to keep bugs away, there are plenty of products on the market claiming to protect you from mosquitos and other biting bugs.

But Professor Logan says many of these don't actually work and advises opting instead for repellents that have scientific backing. Ones that don't protect you include:

Herbal extract bracelets. These typically contain strong smelling oils such as citronella, lavender and peppermint, but they aren't supported by the science. When tested for their ability to deter mosquitos, bracelets containing herbal extracts made little difference. Don't rely on DEET bands or bracelets either as these can only offer localised protection.

Sonic mosquito repellers. These claim to drive mosquitos away with high-frequency sound but, again, studies show that they don't work.

Citronella. This is a popular choice among consumers but research shows that citronella's volatility means its repelling properties only last for a short time (a 57% protection rating after just two hours compared to DEET's 90% over six hours) and there is insufficient information for them to be seen as reliable repellents.

There is citronella in Avon's Skin So Soft Original Dry Oil Spray (£6 for 250ml at Avon ), which may account for why some consumers swear by it for keeping bugs away, but it's not an official repellent, and other ingredients have more solid science behind their protective abilities.

Insect repellent buying tips

Look out for multi-buy deals; shops where you can accrue loyalty points and own brands. They're often cheaper for the same active ingredients.

A simple spray is usually cheapest. Roll-ons or compact bottles are likely to be pricier. For example, a pump spray bottle of Boots Repel Maximum DEET & PMD is £8.65 for 100ml but a roll-on version of the same product is £5.50 for 50ml – that's £11 per 100ml.

Make sure you check the label to see if the product is the right strength for your needs. Most products use their own systems, but should be clear on whether they are 'tropical strength' or not. Check with a pharmacist if you're unsure.

Repellent is only as good as the application

There's no point getting the best mosquito repellent if you just slap it on haphazardly.

Correct coverage is vital for it to work, and especially so if you're travelling to higher-risk areas.

The golden rule is (much like sun cream) to apply thoroughly to any exposed skin, before you head out, and re-apply often – especially if you're sweating a lot, or have been swimming. If you need both, remember it's sunscreen first, mossie repellent second.

Again, like sunscreen, don't just rely on repellent to protect you. Cover up with clothing, especially if you're prone to bites, as this acts as an additional barrier.

Mosquitos may bite through some clothing so if you're in a high-risk area, spray clothes with 100% DEET (or, if the clothing is synthetic, with a non-DEET repellent).

Don't spray insect repellent directly onto your face. Spray into your hands first before patting onto your face, taking care to avoid your eyes and mouth. Don't use it on skin that is cut, wounded or irritated.

How to apply insect repellent on kids

Don't let children apply repellent themselves. You don't want them putting their fingers in their mouths or rubbing their eyes with insect repellent on their hands.

If using a spray or lotion is tricky on a wriggling child, a formulation like a roll-on or even a pack of repellent wipes such as Xpel Mosquito & Insect repellent wipes with Citripel50 (£1 for 25 wipes, Poundshop ) may be easier to apply.

*Prices and availability info correct as of 21 June 2023