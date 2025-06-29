How to fix a broken hard drive on Windows

Get tech confident
When your external hard drive fails to show up in File Explorer or is acting strangely, there's a chance the issue is linked to a software glitch or drive letter conflict. That means you'll have trouble accessing your files.
Thankfully, there are several potential fixes to work through before concluding that the drive needs replacing entirely. According to our experts at Which? Tech Support, various Windows tools such as Disk Management and CHKDSK can help resolve the issue.
Below, we run through the steps to diagnose and resolve the issue without spending money on a professional repair service.
Already a Tech Support member? For more help and 1-2-1 technical advice, including buying advice, go to our Tech Support online booking tool.
Each month, we feature one of the most popular questions answered by our Tech Support team.
'I have an external hard drive full of files. I’ve plugged it into my Windows laptop, but it’s acting strangely and doesn’t appear in File Explorer. I’ve tried different USB ports with no success – it seems to be faulty.
'How can I get my external hard drive working again?'
Which? Tech Support member
'There are various methods you can try to fix the drive if the issue is software-related. However, if the drive has a hardware fault, such as making clicking or grinding noises, it’s best to replace it as soon as possible.
'Traditional mechanical drives (HDDs) typically last between three and five years, while solid-state drives (SSDs) can last around ten years.'
Conor Houlihan, Technical Support Advisor at Which? Tech Support
Before trying any fixes, it's best to plug the drive into another device, preferably one running Windows, and check if it’s accessible. This will help quickly determine whether the issue lies with the drive or your computer.
If your drive does have a hardware fault and needs to be replaced, check in with our guide to the best external hard drives.
If you can access the data on your drive at any point before attempting to fix it, it’s best to make a backup before proceeding. A simple copy and paste to your computer or another hard drive will suffice.
Assuming you’re unable to access the drive through File Explorer and the data is important, it’s best to clone the drive, if possible, to another empty drive before attempting any repairs. The second drive should be the same size as the faulty one.
To clone your drive, do this:
You can check whether Windows is recognising your faulty external drive at the system level using the Disk Management tool.
To run Disk Management, do this:
If your current machine is running slow and it's beyond the help of our tips on how to speed up a slow computer, our experts have rounded up the best laptops to make upgrading a breeze.
Most hard drives come with S.M.A.R.T. Status built in (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology). This system monitors various attributes of the drive to assess its overall health. It can help detect signs of failure early and might even identify issues before the drive becomes unusable.
To use the tool, do this:
Below, we've explained the key terminology related to sectors, which are the physical divisions of the drive where data is stored.
|Attribute
|What it means
|What to look for
|Reallocated Sectors Count
|Bad sectors that were replaced with spares
|All values should ideally be zero; increasing numbers may indicate that the drive is beginning to fail
|Current Pending Sector Count
|Unstable sectors waiting to be retested
|Any number above zero suggests the drive is likely failing and may soon become unusable
|Uncorrectable Sector Count
|Sectors that can't be read or fixed
|A value above zero points to a serious issue with the drive that could result in data loss
|Temperature
|Current drive temperature
|A drive temperature exceeding 50°C is considered too high and could lead to overheating problems
Most manufacturers provide firmware updates for their external hard drives. These can potentially fix or patch bugs that might cause issues, such as inaccessibility.
To access firmware updates, you can either visit the manufacturer’s website or use its dedicated update tool. Download and run the software to upgrade the firmware, then reboot and check the drive again.
For example, Seagate provides updates through its firmware update site, where you can enter your model or serial number. Western Digital (WD) offers the WD Dashboard or Kitfox tool to automatically detect and install updates. Samsung uses its Magician software to manage firmware updates.
Windows has a built-in tool called CHKDSK (Check Disk) that can analyse hard drive errors and run repairs automatically. It can be a lifesaver for dealing with (non-physical) faults on your hard drive.
To try it for yourself, do this:
For a visual walkthrough, see our full guide on how to use CHKDSK.
This is a fantastic, free tool that scans your external hard drive for slow or potentially damaged sectors.
After you have downloaded Victoria, right-click on the downloaded folder and Extract. Within the extracted folder, open Victoria, select the problem drive and choose Test and Repair. Click Ignore mode and Scan to start the process. Pay attention to the colour-coded grid, where orange indicates slow sectors and red highlights bad ones.
If bad sectors appear, switch the mode to Remap and click Scan again – this tells the drive to replace bad sectors with healthy ones from its reserve. If bad sectors remain, switch to Refresh mode and click Scan – this reads and rewrites the data in those sectors if the damage is software-related.
Another free tool that’s great for data recovery. In this instance, we’d use it to find any missing partitions. This tool should be used if the drive shows as RAW or unallocated with Disk Management. It’s slightly more technical to use, but very useful.
After downloading TestDisk, open the program and, when prompted, choose No Log and press Enter. Select the correct drive, and press Enter. Leave the partition table as the default and press Enter > Analyse > Quick search.
If a partition result appears, then press P to view a list of files to confirm it’s the right one. Once confirmed, highlight the partition and press Enter. Select Write, then hit Yes to confirm. Once complete, reboot and check File Explorer again.
News, deals and stuff the manuals don't tell you. Sign up for our Tech newsletter, it's free monthly
So long as the drive shows as healthy within CrystalDiskInfo and data on the drive has been backed up, then the issue may be related to corrupted formatting. In that case, reformatting the drive can often resolve the issue.
Do be aware this will wipe your data. So if you can back your drive up but haven't done so, you need to do this before you reformat it.
To reformat your external hard drive, do this:
Once complete, the drive should be available in File Explorer and ready to use.
