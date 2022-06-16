How to make iced coffee (with and without an iced coffee maker)

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
High street coffee shops are awash with cold coffee drinks from Frappuccino to cold brew coffee, but if you’re not keen on paying over the odds for your chilled caffeine fix, you might be tempted to try making your own.
Iced coffee is essentially just cold coffee and ice, and it’s a doddle to make. Here we explain two different methods for how to make iced coffee: with and without the help of a machine.
We recently tried out the Breville Iced+Hot (typical price £65), a coffee maker that quickly cools concentrated hot-brewed coffee over ice for a “flavorful iced coffee that’s never watered down”, according to Breville. You can also use it to make hot coffee.
Here’s how to make iced coffee, step by step, using the Breville Iced+Hot:
So, it sounds simple to use, but is this iced coffee maker the right choice for you? Read our full Breville Iced+Hot review and these pros and cons to help you decide.
You can also make perfectly good iced coffee without a machine - or even a cafetiere. In fact, our favourite iced coffee recipe is super simple and uses instant coffee instead of ground coffee, so you don’t even need to wait for the coffee to brew.
If you prefer to use ground coffee rather than instant, you can use a cafetiere or a coffee machine to brew the coffee and allow it to go cold before you top up with milk.
If you're using brewed coffee, try making it the night before. Chill in the fridge overnight and it'll be ready to go when you are.
We've answered some of the most common questions people have about making their own iced coffee.
Cold brew coffee is made by steeping coarsely ground coffee in room temperature water for at least six hours. The lack of heat is said to produce a smoother, less acidic-tasting coffee.
You can try making your own cold brew coffee by soaking ground coffee in water for 24 hours. Strain and use in your iced coffee recipe for a different flavour.
Yes, you can use Nespresso coffee to make iced coffee but if you're using espresso and milk, technically, you'd be making an iced latte rather than an iced coffee.
Nespresso has recently released Barista Creations iced coffee pods, a range of coffee pods specifically intended making iced coffees.
Diluting a cold espresso with milk and topping it off with cold foam turns regular coffee into a delicious iced latte.
We've tested popular electric milk frothers from Aldi, Dualit, Lavazza, Nespresso and more, to see which could create the most voluminous and creamy froth the fastest. We also compared a handheld electric whisk from Ikea and a cafetiere to see whether the froth from these cheaper alternatives stood up against the big-brand electric frothers.
If you're investing in a milk frother with the idea of making your own cold drinks, do check that your choice of frother has a cold milk frothing function as not all do.
Unless you're using an iced coffee maker, achieving your perfect balance of coffee and water might take some practice. Adding ice can quickly change the coffee-to-water ratio, so you need to factor this into your personal preferences, too.
To stop your iced coffee going watery too quickly, reduce the amount of ice you're using, forgo ice altogether or make your own iced coffee ice cubes using cold coffee.
More advanced blenders sometimes have an ice crush setting for making cold smoothies or frozen drinks. If you blend your iced coffee, you'll turn it into a frappe, a coffee slushy.
But before you give it a go, make sure that your blender is suitable for crushing ice - if it isn't you'll risk blunting the blades.
You can also blend your iced coffee using your NutriBullet. A post on the NutriBullet blog explains that ice should only take up about a quarter of the cup though - don't overload your machine and make sure that the pieces you're using are no larger than 2cm cubed.
