Recycling your old routers: what you need to know

Most of us have one (or even two or three) old routers kicking about. For many, a contract with a new internet service provider (ISP) or an upgrade will mean your current router goes out of use. So what do you do with it?

Don't let it languish in a cupboard or drawer. If you're confused or unsure about how to safely get rid of old tech, we explain all of the available options, including selling it on, giving it away or recycling it.

So you can free up some space in your home, keep your data secure and avoid putting it in your household waste where it will just end up in landfill.

Getting the right broadband plan matters. Find out which are the best and worst providers

Is my data at risk if I recycle a router?

It can be easy to view your router as a simple gateway to the internet, but it's actually a computer that you're using every day, and it's an information bottleneck that every internet-connected device in your home talks to.

Routers don't track users in the same way a computer or an internet browser does. But they do contain sensitive data, especially if you've enabled any logging configuration to help you monitor traffic on your network, such as a child lock.

Typical information stored on your router includes:

Admin passwords

Configuration files

IP addresses

Parental control settings, including websites visited, if this logging is enabled.

Before you sell, give away or recycle your router, you should always factory reset it. This information can usually be found on the manufacturer's website.

This is crucial to ensure that your data is well protected, especially if it's acquired by a new owner.

However, if you're upgrading to a third-party router, don't throw away your old ISP router just yet. You'll likely still need it as a modem or for any proprietary cables, such as those used by Virgin Media.

Take a look at our wi-fi router reviews comparing 10 ISP and 19 third-party wi-fi routers to see which excel in our tough tests

Can you get money for an old router?

There's a second-hand market for old routers, both ISP-provided (from providers such as BT, Sky and Virgin Media) and third-party ones from brands such as Asus, Netgear and TP-Link.

But bear in mind that ISP routers aren't hard to get. Most people will get one on loan when taking out or upgrading their broadband package.

In terms of second-hand routers, there's a stronger market for premium third-party models where people are looking for the latest Wi-Fi standards or smart home functionality.

Websites such as eBay, Gumtree, Preloved and Facebook all have marketplaces for this kind of tech.

Alternatively, high street retailer CEX offers cash or credit for selling your old router and other home networking devices (wi-fi extenders and mesh systems).

Why it's important not to keep your router for too long

Routers can age into obsolescence, and you don't want a router that's so old that it's no longer provided with important updates.

A previous Which? investigation found that millions in the UK were at risk of using unsecure routers because they owned devices that were no longer receiving firmware updates.

Firmware updates are necessary to patch security vulnerabilities. Without them, new or undiscovered exploits can be used to compromise your device.

If you're in the position of having an unsupported old router, you should talk to your internet service provider, as they may be able to provide you with a new router.

And if you're out of contract with your provider, it could be the ideal time to haggle or switch. Switching to a new provider means you should receive their latest equipment and potentially get a more capable and better value broadband connection.

Our guide to the best broadband deals can give you an idea of how much you could save.

Get more from tech free newsletter Cut through the jargon with our free monthly Tech newsletter. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

How to recycle a Sky router

Sky Broadband equipment is loaned to you and must be returned when it's no longer needed. This includes when you upgrade or downgrade your subscription, move to a different broadband provider, or because your equipment is broken.

Owners of old Sky technology can find detailed instructions on how to return Sky products or recycle Sky products via Royal Mail.

Sky says it reuses 'most parts of old products' and for the parts that it doesn't reuse, it claims to recycle them to extract the useful materials for reuse.

How to recycle a BT router

BT broadband equipment can also be returned and recycled free of charge. The steps are outlined on BT's website .

If you log into your BT account, you can request a free returns bag and put your old router, plus any accessories, into it and take it to your local Post Office, Royal Mail Parcel Locker or arrange for Royal Mail to collect it from your home.

Similar to Sky, BT customers have their broadband equipment on loan only. BT states that returned items are either recycled or refurbished for further use.

How to recycle a Virgin Media router

You can post your old kit back to Virgin Media, and it will repair and reuse or recycle it. Visit Virgin Media's website for more information.

Virgin Media customers who receive a new router can put the old router into the new one's packaging, attach the new postage label and post it back.

If you're leaving Virgin Media, it will send you a postal returns bag and label to send your old Virgin device back to them. You'll then need to find a local Yodel Store and drop it off there for collection.

How to recycle a TalkTalk router

The TalkTalk website explains how to return your router, booster or TalkTalk-provided Amazon eero 6 or eero 6 Pro wi-fi mesh system via Royal Mail.

If you're already sitting on an old TalkTalk router, send it to the address on their website (see the 'Recycle your equipment' dropdown option). But if you send back equipment that isn't in a pre-paid postage bag, then you'll pay for the shipping cost.

Boost your wi-fi coverage at home with one of our recommended extenders or mesh systems

Other ways to recycle a router

You can dispose of electronic waste without a pre-paid postage bag, but you'll pay for the transport costs.

If you want to avoid this, another option is to take your router, along with other old tech you have lying around, to your local recycling centre.

Recycle Your Electricals has built an online tool to show you your nearest Weee (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) recycling locations. You can also read our guide on how to recycle electrical items for more tips and advice.