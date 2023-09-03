How to share large files: the easy way to create a Windows network

Windows comes pre-installed with a network share option, which lets your devices communicate with each other to share files, including large files.

In recent weeks, we've received a number of calls from Which? Tech Support members trying to move documents, pictures and videos from one computer to another. Thankfully, the network profile option on Windows can lend a helping hand.

Below, our Which? Tech Support experts explain how to share large files over a local wi-fi network - we cover computers and phones.

Each month, we feature one of the most popular questions answered by our Tech Support team.

Question of the month: how do I share large files between my computers?

I want to access my files from another computer in a different room. However, I don't pay for any cloud-based services or own a USB drive big enough for the amount of data I have. Is there any other way I can do this?

Which? Tech member

Our expert says:

Windows has a built-in tool that lets you create a local network share. This means that folders you designate to be ‘shared’ are available to other devices on your wi-fi network.

The sharing process will only work when you are connected to your own network, but it's a simple, free and safe way to access and move data between devices. We've explained the steps further down this page.

Conor Houlihan, Which? Tech Support

How to create a local network share

To get started, click the Start menu at the bottom of your screen, head to Settings > Network and internet, then choose Change connection properties.

Ensure the network profile is set to Private network (shown above), then head to the Control panel – to get there, open the Start menu, type Control panel and click it when it appears.

From there, select Network and Internet > Network and Sharing Center > Change advanced sharing settings.

Select Turn on network discovery and Turn on file and printer sharing. You also need to enable Password-protected sharing.

Navigate to the folder or directory you want to share (Documents or Pictures, for example), then right-click on the folder and select Properties. Select the Sharing tab and then Share.

Add the Everyone group using the drop-down menu and choose either read or read/write depending on your preference. Finally, click the Share button.

The share has now been set up from the host computer and is ready to be accessed from other devices on the local network.

On the computer you want to access the shared folder from, open File Explorer and look under the Network section in the left sidebar. You should see the device that hosts the share.

Once you select the device, you will be prompted for the login credentials for the device that hosts the share. If the device uses a Microsoft account, then use MicrosoftAccount\ before your email address for the username (e.g. MicrosoftAccount\my@email.com). Once you’ve logged in, you can access, copy, move or modify files just like you would with local files.

Network share on mobile

To add your smartphone to a shared network, you'll first need to note the IP address of the host computer. Select Start > Settings > Network & Internet > Wi-Fi / Ethernet and then select the network you're connected to. Under Properties, look for your IP address listed next to IPv4 address.

Apple iOS

Open the Files app Select Connect to server Enter the IP address of the host computer (which needs to be turned on) and click Connect Select Registered User and enter the credentials of the host computer again.

Android

Open up the My files or File Manager app Select network storage Select Add Network Drive or SMB Enter the IP address of the host computer (which needs to be turned on), along with the username and password. Choose Connect.

If you need a third-party app to get the job done, EX File Manager (Android) or File Manager & Browser (iOS) are popular options. Install from the applicable app store, then select Network > LAN and enter your credentials of the host computer again.

