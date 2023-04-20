How to switch to a broadband social tariff

Social tariffs are special affordable broadband deals offered to customers who receive benefits such as Universal Credit. Over four million households are eligible for social tariffs, but only a fraction have taken them up

They exist to help ensure broadband connections are available to everyone, are available from a wide range of providers and cost as little as £12 per month, but far too many people still don't know they're available.

Social tariffs are usually easy to switch to - the major providers have instant eligibility checks. You also won't be expected to pay any exit fee if you're in a fixed term contract and want to move to your provider's social tariff. Plus there's a range of speeds on offer, including fast fibre options. It may also be possible to switch to a social tariff with a different provider without paying a penalty.

To help you switch, we’ve rounded up the eligibility criteria and steps you need to take to move to a social tariff with each of the major broadband providers.

BT, Sky and Virgin Media all offer social tariffs to recipients of the following benefits: Universal Credit

Pension Credit (Guarantee Credit)

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-based Employment and Support Allowance Keep in mind the account holder must be receiving the benefit to be eligible.

Social tariffs for BT, EE and Plusnet broadband customers

BT has two social tariffs:

Home Essentials Unlimited Fibre Essential - 36Mbps, £15 per month, 12-month contract

36Mbps, £15 per month, 12-month contract Home Essentials Unlimited Fibre - 67Mbps, £20 per month, 12-month contract

BT offers its social tariffs to current and new customers. Eligible BT, EE and Plusnet broadband customers can also switch to BT social tariffs at any time without incurring an exit fee.

What's required: BT conducts an instant online eligibility check – you’ll just need to supply your last name, date of birth and National Insurance number. BT will use these details to confirm whether you're eligible, and let you know if you can sign up to its social tariff. When your 12-month contract ends, BT will reassess your eligibility.

BT customers can get started on BT’s website or call 0330 1234 150.

EE and Plusnet customers will need to contact the relevant call centre to get moved over.

Eligible EE customers should call 0800 079 5122

Eligible Plusnet customers should call 0800 432 0200

Social tariffs for Sky and Now broadband customers

Sky and Now each have one social tariff:

Broadband Basics - 36Mbps, £20, 18-month contract

Sky’s tariff can only be taken up by current Sky customers - if you're with Sky and meet the eligibility criteria, you can move to its social tariff at any time (regardless of how long is left on your contract). Sky's subsidiary, Now, offers the same social tariff and anybody can switch to it (Now customers don't have to wait until their contract ends).

What's required: Sky and Now both have instant eligibility checks. You’ll need to contact the relevant call centre to take up a social tariff and share your name, address, date of birth and which benefit you receive. When your contract ends, Sky or Now will recheck your eligibility.

Eligible Sky customers will need to contact its call centre: 0333 759 3637

Those interested in signing up to Now’s broadband social tariff should call 0333 759 5056

Social tariffs for Virgin Media broadband customers

Virgin Media has two social tariffs:

Essential Broadband - 15Mbps, £12.50 per month, rolling contract

15Mbps, £12.50 per month, rolling contract Essential Broadband Plus - 54Mbps, £20 per month, rolling contract

Virgin Media offers its social tariffs to new customers and current customers. If you're already a Virgin Media customer, you can take up one of its social tariffs at any time - you don't need to wait for your contract to end.

What's required: Virgin Media will conduct an instant eligibility check – you’ll need to share your full name, postcode and date of birth, and to consent for Virgin to confirm your eligibility with the Department for Work and Pensions.

Virgin Media's social tariffs are on rolling contracts, but it will check your eligibility for a social tariff every 12 months. Get started on Virgin Media’s website .

Social tariffs for TalkTalk broadband customers

TalkTalk doesn’t currently offer a broadband social tariff. It may allow customers who are eligible for another provider’s social tariff to switch away without having to pay an exit fee but this seems to be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

However, TalkTalk does separately partner with the Department for Work and Pensions to offer six months of free fibre broadband to certain jobseekers. Here, eligibility is determined by Jobcentre staff - speak to your Jobcentre Plus work coach to check whether you’re eligible.

Social tariffs for other broadband customers

The biggest broadband providers aren’t the only ones that offer a broadband social tariff. Less dominant – though still popular – providers like Hyperoptic and Vodafone offer them too. Find out more using our full list of available social tariffs.

The eligibility criteria used differ depending on the provider. Some smaller providers limit their social tariff to Universal Credit recipients. However, others offer social tariffs to an even wider pool of recipients than the major providers - for example, Vodafone also accepts people who receive Reduced Earnings Allowance, Personal Independence Payment and Disability Allowance while Hyperoptic also accepts Attendance Allowance and Care Leavers Support.

Not every provider is set up to do instant eligibility checks at this stage. If they're not, they will ask you to verify your eligibility by sharing a scan/screenshot/photograph of your proof of benefits letter or proof of a recent payment instead.

Over time, more providers will be able to offer instant checks thanks to a service from the Department of Work and Pensions. Hopefully providers that don’t offer social tariffs will also use the service to allow those eligible to switch away to another provider's social tariff without incurring an exit fee.

Switching to a social tariff with a different provider

You don't always have to take up a social tariff with the provider you're currently with - most providers will allow new customers to take their social tariff (Sky is an exception, but its subsidiary, Now, offers the same tariff to new customers).

If you're out-of-contract, you have the power to switch at any time - that means you can weigh up all of the social tariffs available and go for the one that best suits you.

If you're in the middle of a fixed term contract, things are slightly more complicated. If you're with a provider that offers a social tariff, it will allow you to move to it without facing an exit-fee, but it may not allow you to exit to take up another provider's. Plus some providers (e.g. Shell Energy broadband and TalkTalk) don't offer a social tariff for sitting customers to move onto in the first place.

In both instances, it's worth a conversation with your provider. Some providers have told us they'll allow customers to switch away to take a social tariff with another provider, if they can prove they're eligible.

For more information on the range of social tariffs available and what to expect, read our full guide to broadband social tariffs.