How your bank can help protect you from financial abuse

Starling Bank has launched a new feature in its app allowing customers to hide 'malicious' payment references.

The ‘hide references’ feature can mute unwelcome abusive references that could accompany bank transfers, and is intended to help survivors of financial and economic abuse.

Here, Which? explains how the Starling Bank feature works, and what other banks are doing to help victims of financial abuse.

What are payment references?

Payment references are intended to describe the nature of a payment, such as ‘rent’, ‘mum’s birthday gift’ or ‘dinner’.

However, in cases of financial abuse, an abuser could use payment references as a way of sending messages to their victim, especially if they are blocked from other forms of contact.

For example, an ex-partner could send messages such as ‘I miss you’ or even insults and threats.

According to challenger bank Starling, multiple messages can be sent to accompany the payments as small as one pence.

How can you hide references?

The new hide references feature, which has been developed in partnership with the charity Surviving Economic Abuse, will hide references from past or future payments made from specific accounts.

To use this feature, Starling customers can simply swipe up from the app home screen to pull up their transaction feed, tap on a payment that’s received with an unwanted reference, and tap the ‘hide’ icon.

The feature will not prevent money from landing in the account, it just means the payment references will be hidden.

Customers can unhide payment references at any time.

'Small feature will make huge difference'

Surviving Economic Abuse has praised the new app feature, as financial abuse can continue, increase or even start long after the victim has separated from their abuser.

Lauren Garrett, financial services manager at the charity, said: ‘Using online bank payment references to send intimidating or malicious messages is just one of the ways an abuser can maintain control from afar, leaving victims feeling helpless and highly vulnerable.

‘This small in-app feature will make a huge difference to survivors’ ability to bank safely, and we’re proud to work alongside financial services who are listening to the voices of victim-survivors and encourage firms to continue closing down gaps in products and services which are being used to inadvertently facilitate abuse.’

What is financial abuse?

Financial abuse covers a broad spectrum – it could be a carer taking an extra £10 from their client's purse, or a husband controlling their wife's everyday spending.

It could also be that someone is building up debts in your name, forcing you to pay for their goods, accessing your financial accounts without your permission, or manipulating you into signing over property.

Abusers can be romantic partners, family members, friends or carers.

Financial abuse is often part of wider economic abuse; it can mean controlling other resources such as housing, transport, employment and clothing.

In 2021, the Domestic Abuse Act was updated to legally recognise economic abuse as a form of domestic abuse.

How do other banks help victims of financial abuse?

We asked some of the biggest UK banks what services they have in place to support victims of domestic abuse. We also checked what information is provided on their websites.

We’ve rounded up the responses below in our table and gone into detail about each scheme below. The banks are listed in alphabetical order.

Bank Services offered to support victims Barclays Customers can request a non-geographical sort code for bank accounts.

Victims can receive help to open new accounts with limited documentation.

Victims can request an option to be called back when it's safe to talk.

The bank can offer to help separate joint bank accounts. The Co-operative Bank Has an online economic abuse disclosure form, so victims can inform the bank of the abuse when it is safe to communicate.

Runs a dedicated financial support advice line, where victims can also apply for a hardship fund.

Supports the Surviving Economic Abuse pilot of the Economic Abuse Evidence Form , by which debt advisors can advise multiple firms and request support around coerced debt.

HSBC Customers can request a non-geographical sort code for bank accounts.

The bank can offer to help separate joint accounts.

All branches are 'safe spaces' (more on this below).

The bank can help to reset victims' Pin and change address.

Option to reduce ATM limits and put an ‘auto-decline for credit’ marker on their account to control how much money is spent.

Lloyds Banking Group (including Halifax and Bank of Scotland) Banks can help to secure accounts (eg resetting passwords and login details if they've been compromised).

Can remove a joint party from an account where they have been the victim of financial abuse.

Offers advice on separation of debt.

Can provide non-geographical sort codes.

ATM receipts feature signposting to external support for victims of domestic and financial abuse on the reverse.

Monzo ‘Share with us’ tool, with which customers can discreetly disclose confidential information. Nationwide Specialist teams are available to support victims and offer advice.

Can help with resetting login details for internet banking, changing card Pins and sending bank statements to new address. NatWest Specialist teams are available to support victims and offer advice.

Can help to change Pins and passwords.

Can help with joint accounts, for example, suspending a joint account to make sure no transactions are made, or closing a joint account. Show full table

*Safe Spaces provide areas domestic abuse victims can visit to call a support service or helpline, or phone a friend. Search for your nearest physical safe space , as well as online safe spaces , which include useful links and advice.

As well as the above, most banks and building societies are signed up to the Financial Abuse Code of Practice.

Since 2018 there has been a voluntary code of practice aimed at supporting victims of financial abuse, which some of the biggest high street banks have signed up to.

The code means training staff to spot and deal with financial abuse sensitively, and having a ‘vulnerable customer department' you can speak to.

Where to find help and support for financial abuse

If you’re experiencing financial abuse by a partner or ex-partner, you can contact Surviving Economic Abuse on 0808 196 8845 for specialist help and support. You can also visit its survivor forum at survivingeconomicabuse.org

If you’re concerned about an older person experiencing financial abuse, or are in this situation yourself, you can contact Hourglass on its 24/7 helpline – 0808 808 8141 – or visit wearehourglass.org . Alternatively, contact your local adult social services.