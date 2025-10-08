I cycle more than 100 miles a week – these are the bike accessories I wouldn't do without

I’ve cycled 6,000km already this year and these are the cycling accessories I can’t do without.

My cycling palmarès (or achievements, if you're not familiar with the lingo) consists of a regular 60-mile commute, one official Everesting and a longest single ride of 200 miles.

Combine this with more than a decade of product testing experience for Which? and I'm on solid footing to recommend some of my favourite cycling accessories.

Below, you’ll find out which cycling paraphernalia I’ve invested my own money in, along with my expert verdicts on budget and premium alternatives I've been lucky enough to test for the benefit of this article.

Bike lights

Budget option: Knog Frog V3 Rechargeable

My verdict

The most important thing about rechargeable bike lights is that they will last as long as you need them to. These Knog Frog lights are an excellent budget option, but only if you're riding in urban environments with well-lit roads.

They attach to your bike easily, will help make you visible to other road users and the battery can last for up to 60 hours.

If I rode only in urban environments, I'd be very happy to use these. But as I'm often on dark country roads, I need something with a few more lumens to illuminate the road in front of me, as well as making me visible to other road users.

Mid-range option: Cateye Rapid Mini (rear), Lezyne 100XL Front Light

My verdict

I bought these lights after a previous Which? test and they were the best bike lights you could buy at the time in the mid-price tier. The rear Cateye Rapid Mini lasts for eight hours (longer on a less-bright setting) and features a very dazzling flash mode, which makes me feel confident that cars approaching from behind will see me in good time.

The front light (Lezyne 100XL) lasts for at least three hours on a setting that's bright enough to illuminate the roads and trails in front of me. I've dropped it countless times, and it's a sturdy piece of kit that still hasn't let me down. In the daytime, the light will last all day in flashing mode.

Premium option: Exposure Strada MK12 Super Bright Front Light

My verdict

I love the Exposure light. It has a super-bright and wide beam that is unquestionably superior to that of the Lezyne front light I own. The battery also lasts for six hours, which is appealing, particularly since I also do some overnight rides.

However, it's so expensive, and I'd use it to its full potential so rarely, that I struggle to justify the high cost to myself.

If you're into ultra-distance riding and you want the brightest light for the greatest number of hours, this could be the light for you. But personally, I'll stick with my Lezyne 1000XL and take along a Best Buy powerbank for my longer rides.

Top tip for buying the best bike lights

Don't buy bike lights that are not USB rechargeable. I'd only buy bike lights that can be recharged with a USB cable. You'll find many cheaper alternatives, but most still require batteries that need to be replaced when they run out. In my experience, you always run out of charge when you need the lights most, including mid-ride. Just pay the extra and get lights that are USB rechargeable – it's so much more convenient to charge them back up when the time comes.

Bike pumps

Budget option: Halfords Essential Mini Pump

Available from Halfords (£5)

My verdict

Awful. I wouldn't recommend this pump to anyone. For a 'mini pump', it's fairly big and bulky, and it's not very easy to use. Switching between Presta and Schrader valve settings is a real faff, and the amount of force you need to push through the pump when it's attached to a relatively delicate bike valve could very well damage the valve (particularly if it's a Presta).

Mid-range option: Lezyne Pocket Drive Hand Pump

My verdict

I've owned this hand pump for about 10 years, and it's never let me down. I've used it to fix a flat more times than I'd care to remember. It's easy to use and stows away nicely in a jersey pocket or small saddle bag.

What I really like about it is the attachable flexible hose. This makes the pump easier to use and also protects the valves on your bike tyre from being damaged.

Premium option: Topeak E-Booster Digital Pump

Available from Cycle Store (£78.99) or Sigma Sports (£82)

My verdict

I confess that I really didn't want to like this Topeak digital pump. I have long eyed it with extreme suspicion, as surely it's a case of technology gone too far? But after a week with it, I have to admit it’s a nifty gadget. The best part is that you can preset the tyre pressure (up to 120 psi) and the pump will shut off automatically when you reach it. It also has a flexi hose for easier attachment to the valve, which makes it less likely to bend.

If, like me, you’d struggle to justify the cost, you can also use it to pump up car tyres (although when I tried it, I had to recharge halfway through the fourth tyre), and it’s tiny compared with a standard car tyre pump.

In short, despite my initial scepticism, I love it, and I can't guarantee it won’t be on my Christmas list this year.

Top tip for buying the best bike pump

Make sure the pump has a flexi hose as it's better for your bike and much easier to attach to the valve.

Bib shorts

Budget option: Van Rysel Men's Road Cycling Bib Shorts Endurance

My verdict

I was really impressed with these Van Rysel bib shorts – they're just as good as the mid-range pair that I own (below). The stitching quality is excellent, and the padding is good enough for long rides (I wore them for a 60-mile ride with no discomfort). These shorts also have two very tight pockets on the top of the thighs, which are perfect for storing your phone in or a few energy gels.

I'd recommend these shorts to both new and experienced cyclists as you won't be disappointed.

Mid-range option: Gorewear C5 Opti Bib Shorts

My verdict

I really like my Gorewear C5 bib shorts as they're comfortable on long rides and have stood up well to regular washes over the past three years. But as much as I like them, the next time I buy I'd be seriously tempted by either the budget Van Rysel (above), which are a bit cheaper and just as good, or the premium Assos pair (below).

Premium option: Assos Mille GTS Spring Fall Bib Shorts S11

Available from Assos (£245)

My verdict

If you love your gooch (or perineum, to use the medical term), and have money to burn, these Assos bib shorts will change your life.

Of all the pieces of premium bike kit I've tested, this is the item I'd be most tempted to splash my own money on. I do occasionally dabble in what might be called 'ultra-distance' cycling, and these shorts make a difference if you're regularly riding more than 100 miles. I rode 140 miles in them on mixed road and gravel terrain with little to no gooch pain. Enough said.

Top tip for buying the best bib shorts

If you're not riding for more than a couple of hours at a time, then you'll be comfortable with either the budget or mid-range option above. If you're riding ultra-distances, you won't regret investing in your rear end with some premium shorts. For the best results, use some chamois cream too – personally, I opt for Chamois Butt'r .

Cycling jackets

Budget option: Pinnacle Waterproof Cycling Jacket

My verdict

Not a big fan of this Pinnacle jacket. It works fine as a rain jacket and will keep you dry in a shower. But it doesn't have as nice a fit as pricier options, nor are there as many vents, so cycling in it for more than 30 minutes leads to a 'boil-in-the-bag' scenario. It's an OK jacket, but you'll definitely see a noticeable difference by paying a bit more.

Mid-range option: AGU Compact Rain Commuter Jacket

Available from Bikeinn (£125)

My verdict

This is a good rain jacket that combines excellent weather protection with a nice trim cut and good ventilation. I've cycled for hours in this jacket without overheating too badly.

It fits well, looks great and even includes reflective material that will make you glow in the reflection of any car headlights.

If money were no object, the premium option below would be my preference for its slightly more luxurious feel. But for now, I'll stick with this AGU jacket, which does everything I need it to.

Premium option: Gore-Tex Lupra 2.0 Hooded Jacket

My verdict

You'll have to part with some serious cash to get your hands on this Lupra jacket, but it does have some lovely features that might just make it a worthy investment.

It's got an oversized hood that will fit over a helmet and a double zip, so you can open it from the top or the bottom (which will help stop you from overheating while you're riding). It also has reflective strips built into the arms and back to help keep you visible to other road users. The tightening straps around the sleeve cuffs are another excellent feature that you won't find on less premium options.

It provides brilliant water protection, even in heavy rain, with no noticeable ingress around the shoulder seams, which is a common weak point in waterproof jackets.

It's a seriously smart piece of kit that fits well and looks the part. Personally, I can't quite justify the cost and will stick with my mid-range AGU jacket, which I think shares some, if not all, of the best features of this high-end Lupra.

Top tip for buying the best rain jacket

In my experience, your cycling rain jacket will spend most of its life scrunched up in a jersey pocket, so buy one that will pack down to a small size. You can also get really hot cycling in a rain jacket, so look for features that aid ventilation, such as double zips and ventilation strips across the back.

Tyre levers

Budget option: Halfords Tyre Levers 3 pack

My verdict

These are fine in an emergency and cheap as chips, but they're also a bit flimsy and prone to slipping on the tyre (leading to skinned knuckles). I'd recommend shopping for a sturdier tyre lever.

Mid-range option: Muc-Off Rim Stix Tyre Lever

My verdict

This Muc-Off two-pack tyre lever set comes with a few more tricks than the basic Halfords version (above). There's an elastic sleeve to keep them together and tidy, a key for removing a presta valve (useful if you have tubeless tyres) and a hook that you can put around a spoke if the tyre needs some time to stretch. The tyre levers are also much more sturdy than the basic Halfords set and less likely to snap.

I wouldn't say that these tyre levers make removing and reseating a tyre a complete doddle, but they're a definite improvement on a budget option.

Premium option: Challenge Tyre Bead Seating Tool





Available from Merlin Cycles (£13)

My verdict

Despite its name, this Challenge tool makes getting a tight tyre back on the rim a doddle. It's a genuine godsend if you don't have the hand strength you used to, if it's cold or if you've just been wrestling with a tight tyre for far too long already. There are other ways to get the job done, but this tool really does work well.

I have a couple of quibbles, though. First, it's very bulky – more of a tool for your garage than a permanent fixture in your saddle bag or jersey pocket. Second, it's no help at all in getting the tyre off the rim in the first place, so you'll need to use it in combination with a good tyre lever.

Top tip for buying the best tyre levers

When removing or reseating a tyre with tyre levers, wear gloves or wrap something around your knuckles (such as a tea towel, an item of clothing or anything else to hand). This just means that when the tyre lever slips – and, trust me, it will – you'll protect your hands and knuckles as they fly into the spokes.

My favourite accessory: a cycling computer

My favourite cycling accessory is my Garmin Edge cycling computer. I own a Garmin Edge 1040 and I love its amazing battery life (well over 35 hours).

Used well, a cycling computer can open up a whole new world of quiet country lanes, byways and trails that would otherwise remain unexplored. You can also upload and ride routes that others have ridden or painstakingly create your own.

With a bike computer, gone are the days of checking a map at every junction or asking passersby where the heck you've ended up.

My Garmin Edge 1040 is superb, but there are numerous alternatives available at various price points, from Garmin and other brands, such as Wahoo .

Cycling overshoes

When winter hits, waterproof overshoes are a must if you don't want to end up with wet and frozen toes. I use a mid-range pair of overshoes from Endura .

Frozen toes are one of the worst things about cycling in winter and I've never found a truly effective way to stop my toes going numb. I've tried thick socks and even tin foil, but I'm still on the lookout for a product that might make cycling in very cold temperatures more comfortable.

I've heard good things about heated socks, so I may try them next.

Cycling gloves

After years of trial and error, my go-to winter cycling gloves are the Van Rysel 900 Winter Cycling Gloves . At £30, they don't break the bank, but do the job of preventing numb fingers brilliantly, even in sub-zero temperatures.

Bike bags

I've tried out several different brands that make bike bags. The brand I always return to is Restrap , which has a brilliant range of different carrying options for your bike.

The best thing about Restrap, other than the quality of its products, is that if you buy its kit, it has a lifetime warranty and the company will repair it, or replace it, free of charge.

Meet the expert tester

I started commuting to work by bike when I moved to London in 2007 and never really looked back – even when I moved 30 miles away from my job.

I still think riding my bike is the perfect way to bookend the day, even if I don't have the time to do it every single day any more.

But every year, I try to build up to some sort of big ride that challenges me. In 2025, I entered my first 'race', an overnight time trial around Norfolk and Suffolk.

At Which?, I've been testing products in different guises for more than 10 years, turning my hand to anything from boilers to vacuum cleaners. I now manage a team of brilliant product testers who bring Which? members reviews from across more than 180 different product categories.

