'I was fleeced by a rogue builder I found on Facebook'

Sometimes, a rogue trader is nothing more than a scammer. Typically, it's a type of advance fee scam where the trader convinces you to pay for work upfront, but that work is either never completed or not even started.

According to Santander, its customers incurred losses of £1,136,525 from advance fee scams between July and September – a 25% increase compared with April to June.

Here, we look at a nasty case of a serial scam trader and explain how to avoid this type of fraud.

‘He is a prolific repeat serial scammer’

Briony was scammed after responding to a post on her local Facebook community page advertising catio installation services (an outdoor cat enclosure).

She paid a £1,050 deposit upfront so that the trader could purchase the materials, which she felt was a reasonable ask at the time.

Three months later, he had only completed a total of two hours of work. The frame that had been built was later deemed unstable by another trader and now needs to be taken down.

Briony told Which?: ‘Before this, he gave a range of excuses as to why he couldn’t carry out the work – from car problems to knee and back issues, the weather, work emergencies and hospital appointments.'

He refused to refund Briony, but she managed to get £500 back from her bank. She didn’t get the rest back because some materials had already been installed.

After researching the trader, Briony then found lots of other people who had been scammed by him. Taking matters into her own hands to prevent others from falling victim, Briony created a Facebook page to warn others about this scam trader.

How to deal with a rogue trader

If a trader fails to carry out the work and takes your money, this is a crime and should be reported.

If you feel threatened or in danger, you should call the police. If you've been scammed, you should contact Action Fraud or call the police on 101 if you’re in Scotland. Rogue traders should also be reported to Trading Standards .

If you've lost money, you should contact your bank with all the details of the scam and ask it to reimburse you. If your bank refuses to reimburse you, you can escalate a complaint to the Financial Ombudsman.

If you paid using a credit card and the amount was more than £100 and less than £30,000, you could make a Section 75 claim to try and get your money back.

If you're not happy with the work carried out by a trader, you do have rights. Your rights are covered by the Consumer Rights Act 2015, which means the work should be carried out with reasonable care and skill, using materials that are fit for purpose, of satisfactory quality and meet their description. If you're considering taking legal action, it's always best to seek legal advice first.

How to find a reputable trader

It's always best to be cautious of posts on social media platforms that offer services. If the offer or the price sounds too good to be true, this is a good indication of a dodgy trader.

Always research a business first, especially if they have approached you.

When looking for a trader to carry out work, make sure you:

Look at the trader’s reviews across multiple platforms.

Avoid traders who apply pressure to carry out the work quickly.

Avoid traders who aren’t able to provide a contract, website or references.

Follow our guide on how to find a reputable trader for more advice. To find a highly rated trader near you, visit the Which? Trusted Traders website.