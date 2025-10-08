By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

Is the rising state pension age making people have to work for longer?

Men are working until age 66 and women until they are 65
Paul Davies
Optometrist giving an eye exam

More people are staying in work for longer, with new figures showing that retirement now comes several years later than it once did.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), men are leaving work at an average age of 65.8 and women at 64.7 – the highest levels since records began in 1984. 

The rise is largely down to increases in the state pension age, which will climb again between 2026 and 2028.

Here, Which? explains what’s driving the change and how to check when you’ll qualify for the state pension and what you can do to prepare.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy.

How retirement ages are shifting

Data from the ONS’s economic labour market status of individuals aged 50 and over series shows more people are staying in employment beyond the traditional retirement age.

The average age of leaving the workforce has reached 65.8 for men and 64.7 for women in 2025. Around the turn of the century, those averages were 63 and 61 respectively.

Employment rates for 65-year-olds have also risen to 42% for men and 29% for women, reflecting the impact of state pension age reforms.

One key factor has been the sharp rise in the state pension age for women from 60 to 66 since 2010, which has brought retirement patterns for men and women much closer together.

This still leaves around 876,000 older individuals (aged 50 to 64) are either actively seeking work, or are inactive but are willing or would like to work.

When is the state pension age rising again?

The state pension age will rise from 66 to 67 between April 2026 and April 2028. After that, it is scheduled to increase again to 68 between 2044 and 2046.

Previous government reviews in 2017 and 2023 recommended bringing the move to 68 forward, but ministers decided to keep the current timetable.

A third review, led by independent expert Dr Suzy Morrissey, was announced in July 2025. 

The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) will also update its life expectancy projections as part of the review. These findings will help determine whether the existing schedule remains fair and sustainable, taking into account life expectancy trends, generational fairness and the long-term cost of the state pension.

By law, the government must give at least 10 years' notice before making any change. With the review due to report in 2027, the earliest the rise to 68 could happen is 2037.

Make your money work harder

Get the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with expert guidance. £4.99 a month or £49 a year, cancel any time.

Join Which? Money

The importance of the state pension

Reaching state pension age is a major milestone for many people. It is often the point when you decide to stop working or reduce your hours.

Research from pension company Quilter in August found that the state pension remains a vital source of income. Among those aged 70 to 74 in its survey, the state pension made up 47% of household income, rising to 50% for those aged 80 to 84.

In 2025-26, the full level of the new state pension pays £230.25 a week, or £11,973 a year. 

If you reached state pension age before 6 April 2016, you receive the basic state pension, worth £176.45 a week or £9,175.40 a year in 2025 to 2026.

Depending on your work history, you might also receive additional state pension on top of these headline amounts.

How to get a state pension forecast 

If you want to know how much you are on track to receive, you can check your state pension forecast online in a few minutes.

Your forecast shows how much you could get, when you can start claiming, and whether you can increase the amount before you retire. 

The exact amount you get will depend on your National Insurance (NI) record and whether you were ‘contracted out’ of the additional state pension before 2016.

You need 35 years' worth of National Insurance contributions to get the full state pension and 10 years to get anything at all.  

If you have gaps in your National Insurance record you can pay to fill them and boost your state pension.

You can sign in for a forecast via www.gov.uk/check-state-pension with ID such as a passport or driving licence, or via the HMRC app.

What to consider if you keep working longer 

If you decide to stay in work beyond state pension age, there are a few important things to think about.

Continuing to work can help you build up more private pension savings and delay dipping into them, giving your money more time to grow. You can usually access a defined contribution pension from age 55 (rising to 57 in 2028), but taking it too early could mean you run out of money later on.

You might also choose to reduce your hours rather than retire completely, keeping some income coming in while easing into the next stage of life.

When Which? asked members about their retirement regrets, one of the most common was leaving work too soon. One member told us: ‘My regrets about retiring too early were about the loss of camaraderie and the craic with friends and workmates – adult conversation with people you trust and have done for many years.' 

Working until a ripe age can be very beneficial for both your mental and physical health.

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740


6. Travel Insurance Facilities Plc (FRN306537), for the introduction of travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment insurance contracts. Registered in England under company number 3220410 at Suite 12, 20 Churchill Square, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent, ME19 4YU.

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.