Liz Truss's energy guarantee puts price cap at £2,500 for two years: calculate your new bills

New Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced an energy support package during one of her first speeches as Prime Minister.

Ms Truss has announced a new set of measures to tackle cripping energy bills ahead of the winter and beyond. The measures are the first official government cost-of-living package and come two weeks after Ofgem’s price cap soared to £3,549 a year.

The new price cap will be £2,500 for a typical household and will be in place for two years. However, we don't yet know what the specific unit rates and standing charges will be - you'll need to know this to know exactly what your bills will be.

Emergency legislation will be passed to deliver this support package. Exactly how it will be paid for will be explained by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng later this month.

What does the new energy price guarantee mean for you?

Your energy company will need to figure out what your bills will be following this announcement, so you'll need to wait for them to let you know exactly how it will affect you.

If you currently pay for a variable tariff, you can expect your bills to increase by around 27%. If you currently have a fixed deal, your bills will not change.

All households on the electricity grid will still receive a £67 discount on their October bill - the first instalment of the a total £400 payment over the next 6 months.

If you are currently on a variable tariff and pay by direct debit, our calculator will show what your bills could be over the next year. This doesn't include the £400 discount, so remember to deduct this from your annual total.

Can't see the calculator? Make sure you are viewing it on our site

Please note that this is just an estimation based on the change from the current price cap to the new levels. Your own payments will vary based on how much of each type of fuel you use.

Please note that this is just an estimation based on the change from the current price cap to the new levels. Your own payments will vary based on how much of each type of fuel you use.

What if you're on a fix?

If you have fixed a deal your payments will not be affected by today's changes. If you are worried that your tariff will now be more expensive than the new guarantee, you need to wait to find out what the individual unit rates and standing charges are for the new cap. If these are lower than your fix, you'll probably want to consider leaving your deal. Find out what your exit fees are, as these might stop it being worth it.

Your energy company may let you switch onto their variable without paying exit fees - you'll need to find this out from them in the coming weeks.

More on today's energy cap change to £2,500

Following today's announcement, the energy price cap will be set at £2,500 for a typical household from 1 October for two years, meaning that a medium user will save around £1000 from Ofgem’s previously announced price cap.

While this is a reduction from the £3,549 cap proposed by energy regulator Ofgem, it's still an increase of around 27% from the current price cap level of £1,971.

This will be achieved by an Energy Price Guarantee, which includes a temporary suspension of the green levies in your standing charges.

What the new unit rates and standing charges will be are yet to be revealed.

Truss also announced that households that use heating oil, communal heating schemes and those who live in mobile home parks will benefit from a newly established fund that offers equivalent support.

Although this still means that energy bills will increase compared to last year, Ms Truss has stated that the support package will prevent further rises and the £400 governemnt support payment will still go ahead in October. Truss also noted that the energy cap reduction will work to reduce inflation by 5%.

Octopus Energy’s chief executive and founder Greg Jackson has said that customers can expect to hear from their energy supplier about cost changes before 1 October.

Will there be energy support for businesses?

Businesses, as well as charities and companies in the public sector, will also benefit from reduced energy costs through equivalent support with costs capped at the same price per unit - or kilowatt hour (kWh) as households. This will be in place for six months and reviewed after three months.

The government will assess if certain industries, such as hospitality, should be offered more support - Truss promised that this decision will be confirmed within three months.

What is the long-term plan?

Truss made clear in her speech that there will be a review of energy regulation to create a more affordable system in the long term.

She also talked about initiating an Energy Supply Taskforce that will work with energy suppliers as well as producers of renewable energy to negotiate contracts that reduce energy prices in the long term.

The new government wants to grow supplies of various sorts of energy and has lifted the ban on fracking, which extracts oil and gas from deep into the earth. The practice was previously banned due to potentially polluting ground and surface water and threatening wildlife.

Truss also wants the UK to be a net-energy exporter by 2040 through fracking as well as through nuclear and renewable energy generation. She also annoucned a review into how the country delivers net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Opposition party criticism

Labour leader Keir Starmer said that he was pleased with the price cap reduction and pointed out that a prize freeze of some sort was a Labour idea and should’ve been implemented earlier by the government.

However, he questioned Ms Truss over who would end up paying for the support and mentioned his previous suggestion of a windfall tax on energy giants, pointing out that customers’ energy bills are funding large profits amongst energy companies.

He warned that if a windfall tax was not applied, working people will be the ones who pay the price for the energy support package. Lizz Truss ruled out windfall taxes.

The government must commit to reforms and turbocharge energy efficiency

Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy, said: "This is a bold intervention that will provide huge relief for many and prevent millions of households being left in the cold. However, even with this help, it's likely that some consumers will still struggle to afford higher energy bills this winter and the government may need to provide additional support for those on low incomes.

"As part of their plans to shake up the energy market, the government must commit to reform retail energy pricing so it works for the long-term. These reforms should include protecting those on low incomes as well as reviewing how standing charges and tariffs for prepayment customers could be made fairer.

"The government must also go all out to turbocharge the adoption of energy efficiency measures, such as home insulation, and make sure that a temporary suspension of green levies does not delay the UK's transition away from fossil fuels.”

