Electricity unit price will be 34p per kWh from October: appliance running cost update

Energy regulator Ofgem estimates the new government energy guarantee will put domestic unit rates for electricity around 34p per kWh. Find out what that means for your electrical appliances and your finances.

On 9 September, the government announced a new two-year energy price guarantee (EPG) of £2,500 for a 'typical household' paying by direct debit, replacing the £3,549 price cap that had been due to come into effect from 1 October.

However, the cap is on the price of a single unit of energy, not your total bill. What you actually pay personally will depend on how much you use. Understanding the unit rates is a clearer way of understanding what the EPG means for your bills.

New gas and electricity unit rates from October 2022

The new unit rate for people in England, Scotland and Wales paying by direct debit will be an average 34p/kWh of electricity, with a standing rate of 46p per day. It is higher than the existing rate of 28p, but much lower than the previously announced figure of 52p.

Gas for for people in England, Scotland and Wales paying by direct debit will be on average 10.3p – higher than than the current 7p but less than the previously announced 15p from October.

These are averages - so you'll need to wait for your energy provider to get in touch with you to find out the exact amount you'll be paying for each unit of energy under the EPG.

If you're on a fixed tariff at the moment, the government has said that the energy price guarantee will protect you in the same way that it protects standard variable tariff (SVT) customers. We understand this to mean that you will also benefit from the new price guarantee reduction of your fixed unit rates if they are higher than those listed above.

New appliance running costs from October 2022

As electricity prices are still going up, your household appliances will still be more expensive to run come October. At Which?, we record how much the appliances we test in our labs cost to run, and how much it will cost to use them over the year, assuming you are paying the average rate for electricity.

We work this out according to an average use scenario, so you'll need to scale this up or down if you run your appliances particularly often or infrequently. Our analysis below explains what we consider to be average use for each product.

We've rerun our figures with the new data from the government and Ofgem – 34p per kWh – to give you an updated sense of how much the new energy prices will add to your appliance running costs compared to the current price of 28p.

Read on for our new running cost update and tips for keeping your appliance costs down.

Washing machine energy costs from October 2022

Under the new EPG, average annual washing machine running costs will increase from just over to £63 to nearly £77.

To get to these figures, we've used an average of the running costs of all the washing machines we currently have reviews for on our site.

We estimate that, in a year, the average household uses their washing machine 208 times – that's four times a week.

Your own costs will be higher or lower than that depending on your usage and the capacity of your machine.

Smaller capacity machines cost less to run than larger ones, but clearly a larger one is more practical if you have a large household and lots of laundry to wash.

The cheapest-to-run washing machine that we've tested will now cost £31 a year, up from £26. The most expensive is going up from £95 to £115.

How can you reduce your washing machine running costs?

Avoid running your machine repeatedly for small loads. If you can, wait longer to wash your clothes and fill your machine to about 80% full instead.

If your clothes aren't stained, consider a 30°C wash – which will cut energy use by 38% on average compared to a 40°C wash – or even a 20°C wash, which will use 62% less energy.

An energy efficient washing machine can be much cheaper than average to run.

Dishwasher energy costs from October 2022

The average running cost for a full-size dishwasher is going up from £83 to £99. For a slimline model, you'll be paying on average £89, up from £73.

That's based on running the main dishwasher program five times a week across the year.

The most expensive to run dishwasher currently live on our site costs you £104 per year, and will now cost £127.

Even the cheapest to run dishwasher will rise from £46 to £56.

How can you reduce your dishwasher running costs?

Again, wash full loads rather than running your dishwasher for just a few items.

But don't overload your dishwasher either: make sure you've arranged your items properly to allow water and detergent to circulate around them. Here's the best way to load your dishwasher .

. Make sure you're using the right dishwasher program . This will depend on whether you're primarily washing plates or delicate glassware and on how dirty they are. Most also come with an eco setting.

. This will depend on whether you're primarily washing plates or delicate glassware and on how dirty they are. Most also come with an eco setting. Retiring your dishwasher and washing up by hand might seem like a cheaper option. But handwashing uses much more water than a dishwasher: an important consideration, given the recent water shortage.

Tumble dryer energy costs from October 2022

Our calculations show that average heat pump tumble dryer running costs are going to increase from £56 to £68.

If you own a condenser tumble dryer – the most energy-hungry type – they'll be much higher. Average running costs are already £140 – between two and three times higher than for a heat pump model – and will now be going up to £170.

The most expensive heat pump tumble dryer we've tested will now cost £102; the most expensive condenser model a staggering £234.

That's based on the premise that you run the cotton cupboard-dry program on a tumble dryer three times every week.

How can you reduce your tumble dryer running costs?

Consider other ways to dry your clothes, such as hanging them outdoors or on a clothes horse – but watch out for signs of damp or mould if you're forced to dry laundry indoors regularly. Open your windows if you're drying clothes indoors.

if you're forced to dry laundry indoors regularly. Open your windows if you're drying clothes indoors. A heated clothes horse uses some energy, of course, but dries your clothes quicker. We're testing clothes airers in autumn, so check back soon to see the results.

If you do need to use a tumble dryer, clean the lint filter every time you use it to help your dryer run as efficiently as possible.

Fridge freezer energy costs from October 2022

Fridge freezer energy efficiency has improved enormously over the past 10 years.

Still, they're not cheap to run. The average integrated fridge freezer currently costs £73 to run. Freestanding and American models costs more: £84 and £120 respectively.

The average figures from October will be £91 for an integrated model, £102 for freestanding and £146 for American.

And the most expensive fridge freezer we've tested will go up to £217 in running costs.

That's based on the assumption your fridge freezer is on 24/7 – which it should be.

Don't be tempted to turn off your fridge freezer to save on energy costs.

Your machine will use up more energy trying to cool back down when you switch it back on, and you could give yourself food poisoning if your food has warmed up to unsafe levels in the meantime.

How can you reduce your fridge freezer running costs?

Ways to make sure your fridge freezer running costs are as low as possible include:

cleaning the condenser coils if you can access them

replacing any damaged door seals

letting leftovers cool down thoroughly before refrigerating them

defrosting your freezer regularly

not leaving your fridge door hanging open.

Many fridges will beep if they've been left open for too long – if yours doesn't, you can buy devices that sit inside your fridge and make a noise to remind you to shut the door.

Oven energy costs from October 2022

Built-in ovens don't cost as much to run as some of the other appliances we've looked at here, but it still pays to get an energy efficient one.

A built-in oven costs on average each year:

£64 for a double electric oven

£25 for a double gas oven

£66 for a single electric oven

£20 for a single gas oven.

From October, those figures will rise to:

£77 for a double electric oven

£37 for a double gas oven

£80 for a single electric oven

£29 for a single gas oven.

How can you reduce your oven running costs?

Bulk cooking will save you money as well as time. Cook larger amounts of food at a time, and save them in the fridge for meals across the week, rather than running your oven every day.

Defrost frozen food in advance, so that your oven isn't having to work harder for longer getting your food to the point that it's ready to be cooked. To keep harmful bacteria at bay, do this in the fridge rather than on your kitchen worktop.

If you have smaller appliances, such as an air fryer or combi microwave, these might be more efficient than your oven for cooking small items. If you have a smart meter, test how much energy you're using when cooking with each appliance to see which of yours is the most energy efficient.

Ovens aren't designed to heat homes, so don't be tempted to use yours as a heater: it's both inefficient and unsafe.

Find more tips for saving energy in the kitchen and where to get help if you're struggling to pay your energy bills.