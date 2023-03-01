Maxi-Cosi car seats - how do they compare?

Maxi-Cosi is one of the most popular child car seat brands you can buy in the UK and across Europe. It offers child restraints that can take your little one from birth right up to 12 years old.

We currently have 36 reviews of Maxi-Cosi car seats, four of which have been given Best Buy status. It's also one of the most searched-for car seat brands on the Which? website.

Read on to find out which Maxi-Cosi car seats are suitable for your baby or child's age/stage, how much they'll cost you and how the different seats compare.

Which? tested Maxi-Cosi car seats

Cheap Maxi-Cosi car seat

Maxi-Cosi Citi, £99

The cheapest Maxi-Cosi car seat we've tested is the Citi (£99).

It's a group 0+ baby car seat that's approved for use for children weighing 0-13kg, which is birth to around 12 months (or slightly older depending on the size of your baby). It's been around for a while, launching in 2016, but at £99, it could be a decent choice for a basic baby car seat.

You can only install this into your car using the vehicle seat belt - it cannot be clicked onto an isofix base, but this could be handy if you don't have isofix connectors in your car.

Read our Maxi-Cosi Citi car seat review to find out how it scores in our crash tests.

Maxi-Cosi baby car seats

Maxi-Cosi CabrioFix i-Size + CabrioFix i-Size Base, £280

Approved for babies measuring 45cm to 75cm tall (birth to around 12 months), this car seat can be installed via the isofix base or belted directly into your vehicle.

You can also attach the CabrioFix to most Maxi Cosi and Quinny pushchair bases to create a travel system.

Read our Maxi-Cosi CabrioFix i-Size + CabrioFix i-Size Base review to see if we recommend buying.

Maxi-Cosi Coral, £239

This is an i-Size infant carrier approved for use from 45cm to 75cm (newborn to 12 months).

It has an innovative built-in soft carrier to make lifting your baby in and out of the car seat easier.

Read our Maxi-Cosi Coral + FamilyFix3 base review to find out if it's a Best Buy car seat.

Maxi-Cosi Jade + 3wayFix base, £428

Launched in 2019, the Jade is a carrycot-style car seat. You click it into a base just like an infant carrier, but your newborn can lie flat. This solves the issue of not being able to transport very young babies in car seats for long periods of time.

It can be used from birth until your baby measures 70cm, which isn't long and could be as young as six months old.

Read our Jade + 3wayFix base review to find out if the short shelf-life is worth it.

Maxi-Cosi Marble with Marble Isofix base, £200

The Maxi-Cosi Marble is an infant carrier that lets you recline the seat to a nearly flat position, which is more ergonomic for babies when travelling.

It can only be installed into a vehicle when attached to the Marble isofix base, but you can fix this car seat to Maxi Cosi strollers to create a pushchair travel system.

Read our Maxi-Cosi Marble review to find out how it scores in our crash tests.

Maxi-Cosi Pebble 360 + FamilyFix 360 Base, £398

The Pebble 360 is an R129-compliant infant carrier suitable for babies measuring 40cm to 83cm, which is birth to around 18 months old.

It clicks onto the FamilyFix 360 base, which means you can rotate the seat to face you making it easier to click the seat onto the base and get your baby strapped in.

Read our Maxi-Cosi Pebble 360 car seat review to find out if it's simple to install and safe for your baby.

Maxi-Cosi baby to toddler car seats

Maxi Cosi AxissFix Air, £350

When the AxissFix Air launched in 2018 it was marketed as the first child car seat with built-in airbags, designed to activate on impact and make it 55% safer than any other forward-facing car seat.

It's approved for use with children measuring 61-105cm tall, which is around four months to four years old.

Read our AxissFix Air review to find out whether Maxi-Cosi's 'Air Safety technology' is worth the price.

Maxi-Cosi Mica, £254

The Mica has a rotating base to make it easier to get your child into a seat, integrated side impact protection, and is approved for children measuring 40cm to 105cm, which is birth until approximately four year old.

You can keep your child rearward-facing for this whole time, or turn them forward-facing once they're 76cm tall. We'd always recommend you keep your child rearward-facing for as long as possible.

Read our Maxi-Cosi Mica review to find out how it performed in our tests.

Maxi-Cosi Mica Pro Eco i-Size, £350

This is a more recent version of the Mica, and is quite similar, but provides higher spec fabric materials and updated side impact protection.

It's suitable for extended rearward-facing use - the safest way for your baby or toddler to travel.

Read our Mica Pro Eco i-Size review for its crash test results, plus our thoughts on the ease of installation and comfort of the seat.

Maxi-Cosi Pearl 360 + FamilyFix 360 Base, £475

The Maxi-Cosi Pearl 360 is, as the name suggests, a rotating car seat that's approved for children measuring between 40cm and 105cm. It can be used rearward-facing right up to the maximum height of 105cm.

Although the car seat and the base can be separated into two pieces (as the base can also be used for Maxi-Cosi Pebble 360 infant carrier), it can't be installed into the car without the base.

Read our Maxi-Cosi Pearl 360 + FamilyFix 360 base review.

Maxi-Cosi toddler car seats

Maxi-Cosi Pearl Pro i-Size + 3wayFix base, £428

The Pearl Pro is an i-Size car seat that's approved for use for children measuring 67cm to 105cm, which is approximately one to four years old. You can turn your baby forward-facing once they're 15 months old, or keep them rearward until they're four.

It can only be installed using an Isofix base, so you'll need to make sure your car has Isofix connectors.

Find out how this car seat scored in our tough crash tests by reading our full Pearl Pro i-Size + 3wayFix base review.

Maxi-Cosi TobiFix, £129

This is a forward-facing group 1 toddler car seat that's installed via your car's Isofix and approved for use with children weighing nine to 18kg, which is around 15 months to four years.

It can be reclined to three different levels, which can be useful if your toddler tends to doze off on a drive.

Read our full Maxi-Cosi TobiFix review to find out how it scored for comfort, ease of installation and most importantly, crash test results.

Maxi-Cosi baby to child car seat

Maxi-Cosi Beryl, £319

The Maxi-Cosi Beryl is a group 0+/1/2 car seat that's suitable from birth to seven years.

It's installed using Isofix connectors, but you can also fit the base using the vehicle seatbelt, so useful if you don't have Isofix in your car.

Read our full Maxi-Cosi Beryl review to find out if it's simple to install and safe for your baby or child.

Maxi-Cosi toddler to child car seats

Maxi-Cosi Titan Pro, £259

The Titan Pro is a multi-group car seat that's approved to R44 regulations and has been on the market for more than four years. It covers off the group 1/2/3 weight categories, so is suitable for children weighing 9-36kg, which is 12 months to 12 years.

It's a forward-facing only seat and is installed with isofix connectors and a top tether strap when used as a group 1 seat, and with the vehicle seatbelt as a high-backed group 2/3 booster seat.

Read our Maxi-Cosi Titan Pro review to find out if it's a Best Buy car seat.

Maxi-Cosi Titan Pro i-Size, £270

This is the i-Size version of the car seat above, approved to R129 regulations, and because of this, has a slightly different age range of 15 months to 12 years or 76cm to 150cm in height.

Like the Titan Pro, it's installed using isofix and a top tether, and then once your child is 100cm (around four years old) you can remove the harness and restrain them using the three-point vehicle seatbelt.

Read our Maxi-Cosi Titan Pro i-Size car seat review to discover how it performs in our tests.

Maxi-Cosi child car seats

Maxi-Cosi Kore Pro, £219

This i-Size child car seat is approved for children measuring 100cm to 150cm, which is four to 12 years old. Look out for the ClickAssist light, designed to illuminate the buckle area to aid you when strapping your child in.

There's also a version of this seat called the Maxi-Cosi Kore, which is almost identical, except it doesn't have the seat light.

Find out how this seat scored in our crash tests, ease of installation and comfort ratings by reading the Maxi-Cosi Kore Pro review.

Maxi-Cosi Morion, £139

This high-backed booster seat is approved to R129 regulations and can be used by children measuring 100cm to 150cm, which is around age four to 12.

Your child will be strapped in using the vehicle's three-point seatbelt, but you can also click the seat into the isofix points for added stability and to prevent movement if there's nobody sitting in the seat when driving.

Read our full Maxi-Cosi Morion review to see if it impressed in our front and side-impact crash tests.

Maxi-Cosi car seats coming soon

Look out for reviews of these two Maxi-Cosi car seats currently being put through our rigorous crash tests. We'll have results to publish in May 2023.

Maxi-Cosi Mica Eco i-Size, £290

This is an extended rearward-facing car seat that can be used from birth (with the 'Comfy Baby-Hugg Inlay - sold separately) until your child is four years old (or 105cm).

Without the newborn inlay, it's approved for use from when your baby measures 61cm in height, which is around three to four months.

While you wait for the review, see the Maxi-Cosi Mica Eco i-Size on the brands website.

This is a high-backed booster seat approved for use for children measuring 100cm to 150cm.

Maxi-Cosi claims it has multiple recline positions, updated side impact protection and ventilation-style material panels in the back of the seat to make it more breathable.

While you wait for the review, see the Maxi-Cosi RodiFix Pro i-Size on the brands website.

Is Maxi-Cosi a good brand?

Maxi-Cosi is a popular brand with parents, and many of its models can be used with pushchairs to create a travel system. This is even for other brands of pushchair models, so long as you have the Maxi-Cosi car seat adaptors.

Can I recycle a Maxi-Cosi car seat?

According to the brand, its seats can be recycled.

However, this will depend on whether your local recycling centre has facilities to separate hard or rigid plastics from other materials. It's worth calling the local recycling tip to see if it offers this service, otherwise it may have to go into landfill.

For more information on recycling or disposing of your car seat, read our guide on what to do with your old car seat.