Mortgage rates: price gap between fixed-rate and SVR mortgages reaches record high

The average rate for a standard variable rate (SVR) mortgage has surpassed 7% for the first time since 2008 - giving further incentive for homeowners to avoid being transferred onto one.

Borrowers are automatically put onto their lender's default SVR if they do not remortgage onto a new deal when their original term comes to an end.

In today's climate, moving from a fixed-rate to a standard variable rate (otherwise known as revert rate) will likely result in hundreds of pounds being added to your monthly mortgage bill.

But, despite this major downside, can an SVR mortgage ever be beneficial?

Here, we analyse the best and worst revert rates offered by lenders, how to avoid being put onto them, and why they should be considered in some instances.

How does a standard variable rate mortgage work?

You'll usually end up on a lender's standard variable rate if you haven't secured a new mortgage deal when your prior fixed-rate, tracker or discount deal comes to an end.

Lenders set their own SVRs, and can raise or lower it at any time. Borrowers have no control over the changes, and have to pay the set rate.

Changes to the Bank of England base rate can influence SVRs - ie they're more likely to increase if the base rate goes up - but they're not tied to it in the same way as a tracker mortgage, which strictly follows base rate changes.

Find out more: SVR mortgages explained

What's happening to standard variable rates?

The average SVR offered by the UK's main mortgage providers is 7.12% - the highest it's been since April 2008, according to Moneyfacts.

That figure, which was recorded prior to last week's base rate hike, far surpasses the average rates for two-year (5.29%) and five-year (4.95%) fixed-rate deals.

The average SVR figure had been rising gradually since December 2021, but significantly increased following last autumn's mini-budget. While the average for a fixed-rate deal has since fallen to the lowest point in six months, SVRs have continued on their upward trajectory.

And since the latest base rate increase of 0.25 percentage points, 15 lenders have upped their default interest rates. Halifax has made the biggest increase, taking its SVR from 6.99% to 7.74%.

The cheapest SVRs

As it stands, the lowest SVR currently on offer comes from Newcastle Building Society, at 4.91%. This is the only sub-5% rate on offer - however, the provider has announced it will be hiking the SVR to 5.19% from April in a move which 'reflects a change in market conditions and lending costs'.

The table below shows the 10 cheapest SVRs on the market, in order of cheapest to most expensive SVR.

Mortgage lender Standard variable rate Newcastle Building Society 4.91% Stafford Railway Building Society 5.3% Ecology Building Society 5.79% West Brom Building Society 5.99% Newbury Building Society 6% Vida Homeloans 6.05% AIB 6.25% Show full table

Source: Moneyfacts

The most expensive SVRs

At the other end of the spectrum, some lenders' SVRs are surpassing 8%, with the most expensive coming from Hinkley & Rugby Building Society at 8.69%.

Mortgage lender Standard variable rate Hinkley & Rugby Building Society 8.69% Aldermore 8.48% Clydesdale Bank 8.24% Marsden Building Society 8.24% Virgin Money 8.24% Yorkshire Bank 8.24% Buckinghamshire Building Society 8.09% Show full table

Source: Moneyfacts

How the biggest mortgage lenders compare

Compiled from Moneyfacts data, the graph below shows how the 10 biggest mortgage lenders in the UK fare against each other in regards to their SVR mortgages.

Out of the major lenders - which make up around 80% of the whole mortgage market - Virgin Money has the priciest SVR at 8.24%, while Coventry Building Society is the cheapest at 6.74%.

Rachel Springall from Moneyfacts says borrowers will be in for a shock if they are about to revert from a low fixed-rate deal to an SVR.

'The margin between the average two-year fixed rate taken out two years ago and the average revert to rate for this March stands at 4.55%, the largest margin on Moneyfacts records,' she said.

'Borrowers must therefore ensure they carefully consider the mortgage options available to them, particularly fixed rates, if they want peace of mind to secure their monthly repayments.'

To see all of the best deals currently on offer, head to our story on the best mortgage rates for home movers and first-time buyers. This is regularly updated as lenders continue to chop and change their offers.

How to avoid your lender's SVR

More than 1.4 million homeowners whose fixed-term mortgages are due to come to an end this year will face price hikes when they transfer onto a new term.

While there is no escaping the harsh reality of increased mortgage costs, homeowners can get ahead of the game to ensure they don't get put onto a new term without any say.

Therefore, remortgaging onto a new deal before your existing one expires is a shrewd move as it prevents you from being put onto a default SVR.

You can usually lock in a new mortgage up to six months before the end of your fixed term, so it's worth shopping around ahead of time to secure the best possible rate.

Find out more: how to save thousands when remortgaging

Are there any positives to standard variable rate mortgages?

While the interest rates are sky-high, an SVR can prove to be beneficial in certain situations.

For one thing, they tend to offer more flexibility, which can be good if you're plan to remortgage or move house in the near future, as you're unlikely to face an Early Repayment Charge - this is a penalty for repaying your loan sooner than the term.

So, if you've got the cash to overpay or even clear your mortgage, transferring to your lender's SVR could prove useful as you'll be able to do so without having to pay a fee.

If you happen to be with a lender with a lower SVR, your monthly repayments may not be too high.