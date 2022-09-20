'My Ernest Jones engagement ring went missing in the post'

Do you have an issue you need put right? Which? is here to help get your consumer problems sorted.

Dear Which?,

My partner was planning to propose and ordered an engagement ring from Ernest Jones costing more than £2,000.

He paid for some of the ring upfront and took out finance to pay for the remaining amount.

But when the parcel arrived, my partner was shocked to find that it was completely empty - neither a ring nor ring box inside.

He reported the missing ring but had a nightmare trying to get the issue resolved with Ernest Jones and the finance provider. Ernest Jones said it would investigate but didn’t provide reassurances that a refund would be issued and has failed to provide regular updates.

Not only was our engagement ruined, but we're now concerned we won't get our money back. Are you able to help please?

Charlotte

Put to Rights

Hannah Downes, consumer rights expert at Which?, says:

When buying something as sentimental as an engagement ring, you're right to expect five-star service from the jeweller you’re shopping with.

What a shame then, Charlotte, that your engagement didn't go to plan following a delivery and customer service nightmare.

Under the Consumer Rights Act 2015, the retailer is responsible for goods until you, or someone appointed by you, receives them. If your items are missing, you'll need to complain to the retailer, providing as much evidence as possible.

If you paid with a credit card and the transaction was for more than £100, you can use Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act to get your money back, or make a chargeback claim if you paid via debit card.

In Charlotte's case, her father-in-law is a Which? member and contacted Which? Legal services about the issue. Explaining their rights in this situation, Which? Legal wrote a letter to Ernest Jones and, after numerous exchanges, it offered a full refund as well as an additional £250 and 25% off another full-priced ring.

Ernest Jones apologised and congratulated the couple on their engagement. It said it was important to fully investigate what happened, which is why the investigation took longer than it would expect.

With a new ring selected, the new couple are now –finally – officially engaged.

Need to know It's the retailer's responsibility - not the courier's - to get your online order to you, according to the Consumer Rights Act 2015 .

. You can use our delivery complaint tool to make a complaint to the retailer.

to make a complaint to the retailer. Retailer not responding? You can make a chargeback claim (if you paid by debit card) or a Section 75 claim (if you paid by credit card) with your bank.

