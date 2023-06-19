'My return train ticket was wrongly refused': your rights when train travel goes wrong

Do you have an issue you need put right? Which? is here to help get your consumer problems sorted.

Dear Which?,

I recently purchased two 'Long Weekender' return tickets from London Paddington to Bath Spa. I used the Trainline app, which stated that these tickets allow you to return within three days.

I travelled to Bath on the Friday - but when I tried to return to London the following day, I was told my tickets weren’t valid. On closer inspection, I saw that the return ticket was only valid for travel on the Monday, despite the app stating I could return within three days.

Staff from Great Western Railway at Bath Spa informed me that this is a common problem with the Trainline app, which has yet to be resolved.

In the end, I had to buy new tickets back to London. I contacted Trainline, requesting a refund for the tickets, but I haven't heard back.

Can you help me get a refund please?

William King

Put to Rights

Hannah Downes consumer rights expert at Which? says:

Buying train tickets can be a minefield. With a host of different ticket types and restrictions to get your head around, it’s not always easy to select the correct one or even get the best price.

We got in touch with Trainline and Great Western Railway on William's behalf.

Trainline told us the description for the tickets was issued by the train operator. It confirmed that it's now been provided with a new description of the T&Cs of the Long Weekender deal, which clarifies that return tickets are only valid on a Monday. It also apologised for William's experience and issued a full refund.

Great Western Railway did not respond to our request for a comment.

Train ticketing problems like William's are all too common, but you do have rights if you feel you’ve been misled. Under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008, you’re protected against misleading actions or omissions.

If you feel that a ticket website or app has provided confusing or incorrect information about a ticket, you can complain to the train operator and ticket seller. Collect as much evidence as possible to support your complaint.

You also have rights under the Consumer Rights Act and the national ‘Delay Repay’ scheme if your train is delayed and you want to seek compensation.

If you’re unhappy with the operator’s response, or if it fails to respond within 40 days, you can escalate your complaint to the Rail Ombudsman, which can take up to 90 days to review your claim. If you’re still unhappy, you can go to the small claims court, but we recommend seeking legal advice before doing so.

Need to know Under the Consumer Rights Act , you have the right for a service you buy to be provided with reasonable care and skill. You can complain if the operator or ticket seller fails to meet these standards.

, you have the right for a service you buy to be provided with reasonable care and skill. You can complain if the operator or ticket seller fails to meet these standards. If your train is delayed, you can try claiming compensation via Delay Repay .

. If you feel you've been misled when buying your tickets, you're protected under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 .

