New Dyson V12 vs V7: what does an extra £200 get you?

We got our hands on the new Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner and it's currently being tested in our lab. Watch our video above to see how it compares with the Dyson V7 and whether it's really worth the extra £200.
We run through the five big upgrades to the V12, precisely how it differs from the V7, plus we explain the key differences between all of the different Dyson vacuums we've tested.
It's currently being tested at our lab where we're measuring precisely how well it cleans fine dirt, large debris and hair from carpet and hard floors, plus how long the battery lasts and whether it's effective at retaining fine dust.
As soon as we've got the full results we'll update our review, but below we've listed out five of the biggest upgrades on Dyson V12 Detect Slim:
The Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute currently retails for £530, while the Dyson V7 costs around £300.
In addition to the price and a host of new features, there are several key ways the V12 and V7 differ, which we detail below:
Weight How heavy it is can be a deciding factor when buying a new vacuum cleaner. Although the V12 is a 'slim' model, it still weighs 2.2kg, which is not significantly less than V7's 2.32kg.
Dust bin capacity Both vacuums come with a 'hygienic ejection mechanism', according to Dyson. The V12 has a 0.35-litre bin that can be emptied by pressing the red marking and pulling the top, while the V7 has a bigger 0.54-litre bin capacity and can be emptied at the bottom. Both can be opened with only one action.
Noise Keep the TV or radio on while you clean or live in a shared household as noise might be a deal-breaker. We found that the V12 was fairly loud during our first look test. In fact, it appeared to be louder than the V7, but we will get an accurate decibel reading for the V12 in our lab tests soon. We'll also be able to tell you how long the battery lasts on minimum power, maximum power, as well as how long it takes to charge.
Hinge feature This is a new feature that you won't find on older Dyson models, but they've now rolled it out to new V8s, which are very similar to V7s. It helps you clean by adding flexibility to the cleaner head, making it easier to vacuum hard-to-reach spots, such as underneath sofas and other furniture.
With so many models to choose from, making a decision isn't easy.
Ranging in price from around £299 to £699, it's safe to say that Dyson cordless vacuums aren't cheap. We run through what you can expect to get for your money.
The main features you can expect to find on most Dyson models include:
With more recent Dyson models, such as the V11 Absolute, V12 Slim Detect Slim and V15 Detect, you also get:
What model you need really depends on your individual needs and the size of your home. Here are three of Dyson's key ranges:
Dyson Animal If you share your home with a furry friend or more, you might want to consider one of the Animal models. These usually come with a mini-turbo tool, which is designed to make it easier to remove pet hair on a variety of surfaces.
One thing to keep in mind is that just because it's pet-specific, this doesn't necessarily mean it gets a high score for picking up pet hair in our tests. We see this across a number of brands, not just Dyson. Check out our cordless vacuum cleaner reviews to see which ones were impressive at dealing with pet fur.
Dyson Outsize Ideal for large homes as according to Dyson it has a 25% larger cleaner head and a 150% bigger bin. Although they're on the more expensive side, the greater size should also save on constant trips to the bin and allow you to pick up more dirt in a shorter amount of time. You will need more room to store it, though.
Dyson Slim If you live in a flat or a smaller home with limited of storage, you should consider exploring Dyson's smaller and lighter cordless vacuum cleaners, such as the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute, or go for the petite Dyson Micro or Dyson Omni-Glide.
