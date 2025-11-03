New Experian credit score shake-up – find out what your score means

Experian is shaking up how it calculates credit scores, expanding its range from 0-999 to 0-1,250.

The credit reference agency says that for the first time, the new system will take into account more everyday financial data, such as regular rental payments, mortgage overpayments and reduced overdraft use.

Here, Which? takes a deeper look at this change to explain exactly how it will affect you, what will happen to your score and how this compares with other credit report agencies.

Why is Experian’s score changing?

The new system is designed to give you a more accurate and transparent credit report, helping you to understand which habits affect your score and how lenders assess your information.

The new scoring will start rolling out in November and should be completed for all Experian customers by the end of the year.

Experian says the change reflects how lenders have updated their own assessments in recent years. This now includes factors such as using a credit card to take out cash, making mortgage overpayments, paying rent on time and reducing overdraft use.

Alongside its new scoring bands, Experian is also adding several new features. You’ll now see a percentage breakdown showing how different factors influence your score, giving you more insight into how it’s calculated.

You’ll also get more personalised ‘actions to improve’ your score, with forecasts showing how many points you could gain by making specific changes.

Premium users will even be able to see how major financial decisions – such as paying off a mortgage – could affect their score in future.

Experian has confirmed that the premium service will remain £14.99 a month after the changes.

How Experian’s new credit score system works

Experian is also updating the names of its credit score categories, specifically changing 'Poor' and 'Very Poor' to 'Fair' and 'Low'.

It says the new labels are designed to be less demotivating and to better reflect the type of credit available in these bands.

Credit score band Old credit score New credit score What your score means Excellent 961 to 999 1,121 to 1,250 You should be offered the best credit cards, loans and mortgages when you search, although there is no guarantee. Very good 881 to 960 (previously known as Good) 1,001 to 1,120 You should qualify for most credit cards, loans and mortgages, but you might not secure the very best deals available. Good 721 to 880 (previously known as Fair) 861 to 1,000 You should qualify for a wide range of credit cards, loans and mortgages, but you might have to pay slightly higher interest rates. Fair 562 to 720 (previously known as Poor) 641 to 860 You might get limited credit options, higher interest rates and lower borrowing limits. Low 0 to 560 (previously known as Very poor) 0 to 640 Getting credit may be difficult, and you will face higher interest rates.

Will my credit score change?

Most people will see a change to their credit score once the new system is introduced.

Experian says around 42% of customers will see a positive change – either an increase in score or score band.

However, around 44% of customers will see a drop in their score band. This doesn't mean your financial position has worsened; it simply reflects the new category boundaries.

Experian says some people might see a larger reduction if they’ve been doing things that lenders now view less positively, such as regularly withdrawing cash on a credit card.

The update will appear automatically on your Experian account, and you will receive an email once the new Smarter Experian Credit Score is available. The email will explain the reason behind your score-band change.

Will it affect current credit applications?

Experian has confirmed that the changes won’t affect any current credit applications – including mortgages, loans and credit cards.

Your eligibility for credit products will also stay the same. Lenders will continue to base decisions on the detailed information in your credit report rather than your score alone.

What other credit agencies are there?

There are a fair few approved credit reference agencies in the UK, but lenders mainly use three: Experian, Equifax and TransUnion.

Each must offer a free statutory credit report showing a summary of your financial history. You can also pay for more detailed reports or use free app-based services.

Because each agency uses different data, your score can vary between them, so it’s worth checking all three to get a full picture of your credit health.

Equifax

Equifax uses a scoring range of 0-1,000. You can access your Equifax report for free, including your financial history and payment records, or use services such as ClearScore for free lifetime access to your score.

Rating Score Excellent 961-999 Good 881-960 Fair 721-880 Poor 561-720 Very poor 0-560

TransUnion

TransUnion uses a scale of 0-710. You can view your report and score for free through Credit Karma or TotallyMoney.