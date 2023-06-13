Nine in 10 shoppers are worried about the price of food

More than half of shoppers who rely on convenience stores are struggling financially, compared to around a third of people overall, Which? research has found.

In our survey of more than 2,000 people, three-quarters said they find food in convenience stores too expensive compared to larger supermarkets. Nearly half struggle to find affordable food in convenience stores.

Two-thirds said they feel ripped off by the prices in convenience stores, which are often more expensive than large supermarkets and don't tend to stock much if any budget-range food.

Separately, our monthly Consumer Insight Tracker has found that trust in supermarkets has fallen to a nine-year low, with a confidence score of just +36 (on a scale of -100 to +100).

Here, we explain the findings and how you can add your voice to our campaign for supermarkets to help people during the cost of living crisis.

Shoppers find food at convenience stores too expensive

With a higher proportion of convenience store shoppers struggling financially (51%) than the overall population (35%), it's clear these small stores have a key role to play in helping people put healthy, affordable food on the table during the cost of living crisis. And 57% of people also told us they think having more budget ranges stocked in convenience shops would help.

Concerns about food prices were reflected in our Consumer Insight Tracker too, as nine in 10 people shared that they were worried about the price of food. This was just one percentage point behind the number who said they were worried about energy prices (89%), and the highest level it has been since our records began in 2012.

Source: Which? Consumer Insight Tracker*

What are shoppers doing to save money?

In response to rising food prices:

57% have bought cheaper items

40% have shopped around

39% have bought cheaper products on promotion

11% have skipped meals

7% have prioritised meals for other family members over themselves

4% have used a food bank.

Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy, said: 'Trust in the groceries industry has fallen to a nine-year low, with many consumers telling us they feel ripped off by high convenience store prices. People should not have to pay over the odds for everyday essentials just because they struggle to get to a large supermarket.

'While the whole food supply chain affects prices, supermarkets have the power to do more to support people who are struggling, including ensuring everyone has easy access to basic, affordable budget ranges at a store near them, including smaller stores for consumers who rely on these.'

Supermarkets must do more to help

With grocery prices remaining high, households across the country are struggling to put healthy, affordable food on the table for themselves and their family - particularly those who struggle to access bigger supermarkets due to issues with transport, disability, costs or simply time.

Which? is calling on supermarkets to improve the availability of essential budget options in their convenience stores so that no one, especially those on low incomes, pay over the odds for everyday essentials because they cannot get to a larger supermarket store.

While some supermarkets have engaged with our campaign, their response has been far too limited to date, given the scale of the challenge people are facing.

*The Consumer Insight Tracker is an online poll conducted monthly by Yonder on behalf of Which?. It is weighted to be nationally representative with approximately 2,000 respondents per wave.