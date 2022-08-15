O2 Switch Up: what you need to know about O2’s new upgrade plan

Mobile network O2 has launched Switch Up - a new service that claims to offer more freedom to 'flex your plan' and upgrade your handsets before the contract is up.

It's an interesting proposition, and one that looks to bolster O2's own refurbished phones offering, with customers able to opt to save on a refurb model, as well as 'swapped' phones getting checked over and sold as refurbished by O2 itself.

So what's the catch? We dig a bit deeper to find out what you need to know about O2 Switch Up.

What is O2 switch up?

O2 Switch Up lets you swap your current phone for a new one whenever you like, as many times as you like, as long as it’s in good condition.

The perk is automatically included with a Plus Plan at no extra cost, or can be added to a Custom Plan as a Bolt On if you pay an extra £3.99 a month. It’s not available on Sim-only plans.

With Switch Up, you can take your phone to an O2 store, they will check its condition, then send the phone to be refurbished and settle your current plan. This means you don’t need to pay the rest of it off.

You then start a new Plus Plan or Custom Plan with a new phone of your choice, or you can pick from one of O2's refurbished 'as new' stock.

Be aware you can only switch the phone you originally bought as part of your Plus Plan or Custom Plan. The only exception is if you’ve had a replacement phone provided by an insurance claim. If so, it must be the same make and model or better.

Unsurprisingly, O2 does not accept stolen or barred phones, or any with fake software installed.

How much can I save on a refurbished phone?

Refurbished tech can be a great way to save money, and the planet, since keeping tech in circulation for longer keeps them out of landfill and reduces the need for newer devices to be made.

O2 Switch Up lets you pick either a brand new phone or a ‘like new’ device that has been refurbished. In terms of how much you can save by going this route, it depends on the handset.

A refurbished ‘like new’ iPhone 12 is £20 upfront and £14.14 a month on a 36 month contract. In contrast, a brand new iPhone 12 is £20 upfront and £17.78 a month on a 36 month contract. That's a saving of around £145.

Alternatively, a ‘like new’ Samsung Galaxy S20 costs £20 upfront and £10.14 a month on a 36 month contract. A brand new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE costs £30 upfront and £12.99 a month on a 36 month contract. Here you'll save about £120.

You would then need to add the cost of an airtime plan for data, calls and texts on top of this.

O2 Switch Up: what’s the catch?

The main catch is that O2’s Plus Plan phone contract Sim charges are extremely expensive, and are far higher than their Sim-only deals.

Plus Plans available for an iPhone13: 30 GB of data, 36 months, £30 upfront and £48.38 a month.

150 GB of data, 36 months, £30 upfront and £50.38 a month.

Unlimited data, 36 months, £30 upfront and £56.38 a month. All plans include unlimited calls and texts

For example, O2 offers 75 GB of data for £18 a month as a Plus Plan Sim-only deal. Whereas a contract for an iPhone 13 with a Plus Plan including only 30 GB of data will cost you £26.99 for the data and £48.38 in total per month.

Consider rival providers offer unlimited deals for as little as £16, or 30GB deals for £10, and you'll find there are significant savings to be made by getting the best Sim price, especially on a long term contract.

Another potential problem with O2 Switch Up is that these are long-term contracts – 36 months over the period of repaying the phone.

While you are usually not charged a premium for having a longer contract, and it makes the monthly repayments lower, it traps you in the contract cycle of continually getting new phones on long-term expensive monthly deals. This means you lack the flexibility to shop around during the contract and if you don't switch the airtime part of your contract after 24 months, you may end up on a more expensive deal.

Additionally, 36 month contracts expose you to significant price increases when inflation is high – this year O2 contracts increased by 11.7%.

For more information on how 36 month contracts work, long-term cost calculations and the potential downsides, read our article: Are 36 month phone contracts worth the risk?

What happens if my phone isn't in good condition?

Another potential issue is the condition of the phone. O2 provides a list of conditions that your phone should be free from, to check if it will meet their grading criteria:

Cracks, chips or scratches (including hairline) on or around the edge of the screen that could obstruct the view in any place

Any LCD damage that consists of clear lines or lighting issues

Cracks or heavy/deep scratches or chips to the edges or back cover

Any functional faults, e.g. (but not limited to): Camera (front and back), Audio – speaker and mic, Connectivity – Bluetooth/WiFi/calls, Power and charge, Buttons not working as expected

Any water damage shown on the phone’s indicator or moisture visible on the screen or camera

Fake parts like a non-genuine screen replacement

Software locks like Find My iPhone or Google (must be removed before you switch your phone)

Stolen, barred or fake software

If your phone does not meet this grading criteria, O2 will not accept the return of your phone. They offer four alternatives if this is the case:

You can make a claim for any damage to your phone through your insurance (as long as you took it out)

You can book your phone in for repair with O2

You can recycle your current phone and offset some of the remaining balance on your plan before you upgrade

You can pay off your existing plan to upgrade early – and you’ll keep your current phone, too

Our guide to mobile phone repair outlines the costs you can expect to pay if you damage a smartphone.

Is O2 Switch Up good for the environment?

O2 claims the scheme is beneficial for the environment, as: ‘...helping to avoid e-waste and increase O2’s ‘Like New’ offering'. It states that 'to date, O2 has refurbished and reused over 3.5m devices through O2 Recycle, helping to extend the life cycle of devices for customers looking to buy second hand.’

It’s certainly a good thing that the traded-in phones go on to be refurbished, and are offered back out to customers, although many mobile providers are now offering refurbished phones.

Another benefit could be that across the market more good-quality second-hand phones are available at a cheaper price to help people save money.

However, this only works if customers swap a phone for a refurbished model, rather than a new phone. There's also the issue of device security to consider – phones only receive important updates for a set period of time, so purchasing an older refurbished model that's no longer supported could put you at risk. Use our mobile phone reviews, where you can filter results to show models that have a set period of support left, or read our guide to mobile phone security for more information.

