October's premium bond winners – have you missed out on a prize?

Two lucky premium bond holders have become millionaires after winning the jackpot in October's National Savings & Investments (NS&I) prize draw.

The £1m winners are from Greater Manchester and West Scotland. Meanwhile, 90 other winners were picked for the next-best prize of £100,000.

Despite the huge payout, not everyone checks to see if they have won. There are currently more than 2m premium bond prizes waiting to be claimed by their winners, worth a total of almost £81m.

Here, Which? reveals the winning premium bond numbers, and how to find out if you have a prize waiting for you.

October 2023 premium bond winners

The first winning bond (284MT463803) was bought by a lucky winner living in Greater Manchester, and is part of a total holding of £50,000. The winning bond was bought in October 2016.

The second winner, based in West Scotland, bought their bond (159TJ094783) back in September 2009. They have a total holding of £50,000.

How many winners were drawn in October?

There were 5,786,217 premium bond prizes paid out in the October draw. Of these, 5,707,543 were worth £100 or less

In total, this month’s prizes were worth £470,853,175.

Value of prize Number of prizes £1,000,000 2 £100,000 90 £50,000 181 £25,000 360

£10,000 902

£5,000 1,803

£1,000 18,834

Source: NS&I

Could you have an unclaimed prize waiting for you?

A prize is recorded as unclaimed if you haven't come forward after 18 months. There are currently 2,307,167 unclaimed prizes worth £80,552,900, according to NS&I data.

There are tens of thousands of prizes waiting to be claimed in this month's jackpot-winning areas alone. Greater Manchester has 48,413 unclaimed prizes worth £1,629,450, of which the largest is for £100,000, from the September 2010 draw. The oldest unclaimed prize here was from the December 1963 prize draw for £25.

In West Scotland, there are 14,190 unclaimed prizes with a total value of £432,325. One lucky winner has a handsome £25,000 waiting for them and this was from the February 2018 prize draw. The oldest unclaimed prize in this winning area is from June 1961 and is worth £50.

Excluding premium bond holders from areas listed as unspecified in NS&I data, the lion's share of unclaimed prizes belong to people who live or have lived in the capital. A combined total of 268,104 prizes are waiting to be claimed in outer and inner London, adding up to more than £8m. This might be down to the fact people in the city are more likely to move home more often and forget to let NS&I know their current address.

How to check for unclaimed premium bonds prizes

NS&I will write to you by letter or email every time you win a premium bonds prize. These alerts, however, can get lost if you move home or change your email address without updating your NS&I account.

There are a few ways to check if you think you might be missing a prize:

Call or seek help online: anyone registered for online and telephone banking with NS&I can call or use its online chat service to request someone to look for unclaimed prizes.

anyone registered for online and telephone banking with NS&I can call or use its online chat service to request someone to look for unclaimed prizes. Use the online prize checker tool: this is available via the NS&I website and mobile app. Use it to find out if you've been lucky the day after the draw and, at any time, check for any unclaimed prizes owed. You'll need to enter your holder's number, which will be quoted on previous correspondence you've received about your premium bonds.

this is available via the NS&I website and mobile app. Use it to find out if you've been lucky the day after the draw and, at any time, check for any unclaimed prizes owed. You'll need to enter your holder's number, which will be quoted on previous correspondence you've received about your premium bonds. Write to NS&I: if you prefer the old-fashioned way, then you can post a letter asking NS&I if there is a missing prize waiting for you to claim. You'll need to include your name, holder's number and current address, as well as any previous names or addresses your premium bonds might have been registered to. You should also include your signature. Send this letter to: NS&I, Sunderland, SR43 2SB.

The best way to avoid a prize going unclaimed is to opt to automatically receive your winnings via bank transfer or reinvestment. NS&I says more than nine in 10 prizes are now paid this way.