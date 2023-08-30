Personal loan rates on the rise - what are the cheapest ways to borrow £5,000?

Which? analysis has revealed the sharp increase in the cost of borrowing £5,000 - which you might need for a small home improvement or to help with debt consolidation - since the base rate started to climb.

The base rate influences the cost of borrowing and has been bumped up 14 consecutive times since December 2021. As well as mortgage costs, it can also influence what lenders choose to charge credit card and loan customers.

Which? analysis of Moneyfacts data reveals that the average interest rate on a £5,000 personal loan taken out over three years has gone up from 6.9% in December 2021 to 10.3% in August 2023 - a 49% increase.

Here are the cheapest personal loans and alternative borrowing options.

How has the cost of a £5,000 personal loan changed?

The graph shows how the average interest rate for a £5,000 loan taken out over three years changed between December 2021 and August 2023.

Source: Which? analysis of Moneyfacts data

In December 2021, a £5,000 loan at an average rate of 6.9% for three years, would have cost £153.68 a month, with the total cost being £5,532.48.

Today, the same loan at10.3% will cost you £160.97 a month, and the total to be repaid would be £5,794.88 - over £260 more.

Cheapest personal loans for borrowing £5,000

While the average rate for personal loans has soared, you still may be able to get a decent deal. Here are the cheapest rates on a £5,000 loan paid back over three years.

The information in this table is for information purposes only and does not constitute advice. Please refer to the particular terms and conditions of a personal loan provider before committing to any financial products.

Provider Representative APR %* Monthly repayment Total amount payable Early repayment charge*** Sainsbury's Bank 7.1% ** £154.11 £5,547.96 Yes AA 7.2% £154.32 £5,555.52 Yes Bank of Ireland UK 7.2% £154.32 £5,555.52 Yes Post Office Money 7.2% £154.32 £5,555.52 Yes Santander 7.2% £154.32 £5,555.52

Yes Sainsbury's Bank 7.5% £154.97 £5,578.92 Yes Tesco Bank**** 7.5% £154.97 £5,578.92 Yes

*All advertised loan APRs are 'representative', meaning that while you may be successful in being offered the loan, you may be charged a higher rate. This could be the case if you have a poor credit score. However, at least 51% of borrowers must get the advertised typical loan rate. You will usually need to apply to find out the rate you will get. **Rate for Nectar card holders. ***Will apply if you want to repay the loan before the three-year term is over. ****Rate for Clubcard holders Table correct of 30 August 2023.

Is a personal loan right for you?

You can usually borrow between £1,000 and £25,000 with a personal loan, although loans for as much as £50,000 are available from some lenders.

Typically, smaller loans (£1,000-£4,999) tend to come with much higher rates compared to medium-sized loans (£5,000 - £7,499) and larger loans (£7,500+). So check how borrowing £1 more could give you a much better rate.

For example, borrowing £4,999 with Sainsbury's Bank offers a representative APR of 14.4% but borrowing £1 more at £5,000 over three years opens up a cheaper rate of 7.1% with the lender.

Personal loan providers will lend you a fixed amount of money at a fixed rate that you’ll be paying back over a fixed period of time, generally between three and 10 years.

So you'll know from the day you take out the loan how much you'll have to pay each month, when the loan is due to be repaid and the total amount of interest you'll be charged.

What are the other ways to borrow £5,000 or less?

Here are some other options that could be cheaper or more flexible if you need a lump sum of up to £5,000.

0% purchase credit cards

Even on the cheapest personal loans you will need to pay interest, so a cheaper way to borrow could be with a 0% purchase credit card.

These deals allow you to spend up to a certain credit limit interest-free for a set time. Currently, the best deals offer almost two years of interest-free spending.

Your credit limit will depend on your personal circumstances, and you may not find out what you will get until you apply.

These cards are only useful if you need to pay for services by card. Taking out cash on a 0% purchase credit card will usually incur high charges. Instead, consider a 0% money transfer card.

0% money transfer credit cards

These cards let you shift money from your card (up to around 90% of your credit limit) to your current account to spend as cash (usually for a one-off fee of around 4%), interest-free for a set period.

It could be helpful if you need to clear an overdraft or pay for services that don't accept credit cards.

Again, your credit limit will depend on your personal circumstances, and you may not find out what you will get until you apply.

Which? has dubbed two cards Best Buys in this category and one lasts 14 months.

Credit union loan

A credit union is a not-for-profit financial organisation usually set up by members with something in common, such as a common industry or living in the same area.

They can help people who might not be able to borrow as easily from traditional banks and are usually willing to offer smaller loan amounts of between £50 and £3,000 at much more competitive rates.

A credit union loan doesn't usually come with set-up fees, administration costs or early redemption fees. The interest rate will depend on the amount you borrow, the term of the loan and the credit union you borrow from.

Credit union loans will cost 1% a month on the reducing balance of a loan, which means a typical APR of 12.7%. Some credit unions may charge less or more than this, but by law, the amount of interest charged by a credit union can be no more than 3% a month on the reducing balance of a loan (an APR of 42.6%).

