Premium bond winners in February revealed – but are you better off saving elsewhere?

Two lucky premium bond holders have become millionaires after winning the two jackpot prizes in the National Savings & Investments (NS&I) February draw.

The £1m winners are from Sefton, in Merseyside, and Sheffield. Meanwhile, 59 other winners were picked for the next-best prize of £100,000.

This month there are more higher value winnings after the prize fund rate increased from 3% to 3.15%, but the odds of getting lucky remain the same at 24,000:1.

Rates for several NS&I savings accounts also got a boost and offer a guaranteed return on your money.

Here, Which? reveals the winning premium bond numbers and finds out how NS&I savings accounts compare to other top-rate savings products on the market.

February 2023 premium bond winners

The first winning bond (109ZT548786), bought by a lucky winner living in Sefton, Merseyside, and is part of a total holding of £30,000. The winning bond was bought in May 2006.

The second winner, from Sheffield, bought their bond (136RN551344) in February 2008. They have a total holding of £3,000. This winner has become the 500th person to win the £1m jackpot since the prize was first introduced in 1994

How many winners were drawn in February?

There were 4,983,114 premium bond prizes paid out in the February draw. Of these, 4,930,712 were worth £100 or less.

Following a boost to the prize fund rate – from 3% to 3.15% – this month's prizes were worth a total of £313,936,100, up from £299,202,350 in January.

However, the overall number of prizes has fallen by 3,592 compared to January's draw. While there are an increased number of higher-value prizes, there were 244,856 fewer £25 prizes in February's draw.

Value of prize Number of prizes in January 2023 Number of prizes in February 2023 £1m 2 2 £100,000 56 59 £50,000 111 117 £25,000 224 235 £10,000 559 589 £5,000 1,116 1,176 £1,000 11,968 12,556 Show full table

Source: NS&I

What are your chances of winning a prize?

Anyone aged 16 or over can buy premium bonds, and it's also possible to invest on behalf of children under 16.

The minimum investment is £25, with a maximum holding of £50,000.

As every £1 bond entered into the prize draw each month has the same chance of winning, you don't have to invest a huge sum to win big – but even with average luck, someone investing £1,000 will likely win nothing over the course of a year.

Even with this month's prize fund rate increase, the odds of each £1 premium bond number winning a prize is still small at 24,000:1.

NS&I savings rates rise - but how do they compare?

Rates for other savings accounts from NS&I also increased. Interest rates for its two instant-access savings accounts – Direct Saver and Income Bonds – both rose from 2.3% to 2.6% AER, while the Direct Isa jumped from 1.75% to 2.15% AER. The NS&I Junior Isa was boosted from 2.7% to 3.4% AER.

In addition, NS&I's one-year fixed-term Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds are going on general sale for the first time since 2019, offering customers a rate of 4% and 3.97% AER respectively.

Existing NS&I savers with two, three and five-year fixed-term products will also get a rate boost if they choose to reinvest after their account reaches maturity. The increase pushes AER for all these particular accounts above 4%.

NS&I has previously told us that it aims to place its products in the third quarter of savings products. So, could you get a better deal elsewhere? The table below shows the top rates for fixed-term savings and cash Isas, instant-access savings accounts and cash Isas, and Junior cash Isas.

Account type Account AER Terms Five-year fixed-term savings account Monmouthshire Building Society 5 Year Fixed Rate Bond 4.5% £1,000 minimum deposit Five-year fixed-term cash Isa Close Brothers Savings 5 Year Fixed Rate Cash ISA 4.2% £10,000 minimum deposit Four-year fixed-term savings account Gatehouse Bank 4 Year Fixed Term Woodland Saver 4.45% (EPR*) £1,000 minimum deposit Four-year fixed-term cash Isa Gatehouse Bank 4 Year Fixed Term Woodland Cash ISA 4.2% (EPR*) £1,000 minimum deposit



Three-year fixed-term savings account Atom Bank 3 Year Fixed Saver 4.45% £50 minimum deposit Three-year fixed-term cash Isa Gatehouse Bank 3 Year Fixed Term Woodland Cash ISA 4.2% (EPR*) £1,000 minimum deposit Two-year fixed-term savings account Atom Bank 2 Year Fixed Saver 4.45% £50 minimum deposit Show full table

Source: Moneyfacts. Correct as of 31 January 2023; rates are subject to change. *The accounts from Gatehouse Bank are Sharia-compliant, and pay an expected profit rate (EPR) as opposed to an annual equivalent rate (AER)

As you can see, none of NS&I's accounts can beat the current top rates, but some savers still prefer to save with the provider due to the fact that 100% of your savings are backed by the Treasury without the £85,000 FSCS compensation limit offered by other providers.