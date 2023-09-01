Premium bond winners in September – plus four prize draw alternatives

Two lucky premium bond holders have become millionaires after winning the two jackpot prizes in the National Savings & Investments (NS&I) September draw.

The £1m winners are from Norwich and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight area. Meanwhile, 90 other winners bagged the next-best prize of £100,000.

If you didn't win this time, you may have more luck entering other prize draws that reward savers.

Here, Which? reveals the winning premium bond numbers, how to find out if you have a prize waiting for you, and explores alternative competitions.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

September 2023 premium bond winners

The first winning bond (501CJ068508) was bought by a lucky winner living in the Norwich area, and is part of a total holding of £30,000. The winning bond was bought in May 2022.

The second winner, based in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, bought their bond (277QT743538) back in July 2016. They have a total holding of £30,244.

How many winners were drawn in September?

There were 5,782,602 premium bond prizes paid out in the September draw. Of these, 5,703,977 were worth £100 or less

The September draw saw the prize fund rate increased to 4.65%, boosting the prize fund by £66m and adding 269,000 extra prizes.

In total, this month’s prizes were worth £470,559,225.

Value of prize Number of prizes £1m 2 £100,000 90 £50,000 180 £25,000 361 £10,000 902 £5,000 1,802

£1,000 18,822

Show full table

Are you more likely to win with other prize draws?

The odds of each £1 premium bond number winning a prize is currently 21,000 to 1. But even with average luck, someone investing £1,000 will probably win nothing over the course of a year.

There are, however, alternative prize draws that may not offer the chance to become a millionaire but have much better odds of winning.

Halifax and Bank of Scotland Savers Draw

What is it? Every month, £550,000 of prizes are handed out to those who maintain a total savings balance of at least £5,000.

How do you enter? Hold at least £5,000 of savings in any qualifying account for a full calendar month. These include all Halifax savings and Isa deals, excluding accounts for children, as well as most Bank of Scotland branded savings accounts.

How much can you win? There are three prizes worth £100,000, 100 prizes of £1,000, and 1,500 worth £100.

What are the odds? This will vary depending on how many customers satisfy the eligibility criteria, but on average 1,603 people walk away with a cash prize each month.

Is it available throughout the UK? No, it's only available in England, Scotland and Wales. This is because different laws governing prize draws apply in Northern Ireland.

Other terms? Any savings in joint accounts will be split equally, and account holders will need to register separately. Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

Find out more: how to find the best savings account

Chip Prize Savings Account

What is it? The Chip Prize Savings Account functions like an instant-access saver account, but instead of earning interest on your savings, you earn entries into the prize draw. Each month there is £75,000 worth of prizes, with the top prize being worth £10,000.

How do you enter? Every £10 you deposit into the prize savings account is worth one entry into the prize draw, and you must have at least £100 deposited by the end of the month.

How much can you win? The amount of prizes can vary month-to-month, but there will always be a minimum of one £10,000 prize plus 2,651 smaller prizes of £100, £50, £25 and £10.

What are the odds? With each entry, you have a 1 in 1,616 chance of winning a prize. Like premium bonds, your odds are boosted with the more entries you have. Chip said those with an average balance of £5,000 have a 26% chance of winning a prize, but this rises to 50% with a balance of £10,000, and 71% with a balance of £20,000.

Is it available throughout the UK? Yes, you must be a permanent resident in the United Kingdom.

Other terms? Savers need to be 18 or over to open an account. There is a limit of 8,500 entries per month (equivalent to £85,000) and a limit of one Prize Savings Account per customer. £85,000 is also the maximum you can deposit in the account. Note that the Prize Savings Account doesn't pay any interest.

Find out more: why having £8,000 of savings could earn you a tax bill

Nationwide Start To Save Account Issue 2

What is it? This instant-access regular saver currently pays 5.5% AER (variable) and is for a 24-month term. The account is aimed at getting people into the habit of saving.

Eligible customers have a chance to win £250 cash, and the next prize draw is set for February 2024. The number of winners will vary based on how many savers qualify for the draw.

Nationwide explains that the prize fund for each draw is equal to 2.5% of the total increase in balances that qualify for the draw across the six calendar months that lead up to the prize draw.

How do you enter? To qualify, you will need to pay between £25 and £50 into the account in each of the six calendar months leading up to the prize draw.

How much can you win? £250.

What are the odds? Depending on how big the prize fund is, your chance of winning is between 1 in 34 and 1 in 67.

Is it available throughout the UK? It's only available in England, Wales and Scotland.

Other terms? Savers must be aged 16 or over and live in the United Kingdom. When you first open your account, the most you can pay in is £50. If it's been more than 28 days since you opened your account and you still haven't paid in any money, the account will be closed.

Find out more: best and worst banks

Credit Union Prize Saver Account

What is it? The PrizeSaver draw is managed by the Association of British Credit Unions and you can sign up through your local credit union.

Credit unions are non-profit financial organisations and are owned and controlled by their members. Credit unions are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, which means your savings are protected through the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

How do you enter? You can enter by opening an account with your local credit union, and every £1 held in a PrizeSaver account gets one entry into the monthly prize draw, capped at up to £200. Monthly prize draws take place between the 15th and 20th of each month.

How much can you win? There is one top prize of £5,000, 10 prizes of £50 and 10 prizes of £20.

What are the odds? The 21 prizes are split between all 17 participating credit unions, and as of April 2021 there were 14,153 active accounts.

Is it available throughout the UK? The PrizeSaver draw is available to residents of England, Scotland and Wales. You can only enter through your local credit union, which may not be participating in the Prize Saver draw. Find out by visiting Find Your Credit Union .

Other terms? You must be over 18 to set up an account, and it must be held in your name only. Note that this account doesn't pay interest.