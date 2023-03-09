Product recall: Argos recalls Habitat sofas and footstools due to fire safety risk

Argos Habitat is recalling multiple sofas and footstools due to a safety issue that could cause the cover fabric to catch fire.

The products have failed to meet the required fire safety standards and present a serious risk of fire if the cover fabric is exposed to a naked flame.

Read on for the full details on which products are being recalled, and what to do if you've purchased one of them.

Inspiring tips for improving the place you live in Get our Home newsletter – it's free monthly

Which products are being recalled?

The following products are being recalled if they were purchased within the time periods specified.

Argos Habitat Isla fabric sofas

The recall applies to the below items if purchased between 14 March 2022 and 28 February 2023:

1245369 - ISLA 2 SEATER VELVET GREEN SOFA

1245383 - ISLA 2 SEATER VELVET TEAL SOFA

1245558 - ISLA 2 SEATER VELVET PINK SOFA

1245613 - ISLA 3 SEATER VELVET GREEN SOFA

1245620 - ISLA 3 SEATER VELVET TEAL SOFA

1245390 - ISLA 3 SEATER VELVET PINK SOFA

1245651 - ISLA VELVET GREEN ARMCHAIR

1245668 - ISLA VELVET TEAL ARMCHAIR

1245637 - ISLA VELVET PINK ARMCHAIR

Argos Habitat Jackson fabric sofas

The recall applies to the below items if purchased between 14 March 2022 and 28 February 2023:

9547942 - JACKSON 2-SEATER ORANGE VELVET

9501665 - JACKSON 2-SEATER BLACK VELVET

9459621 - JACKSON 2-SEATER ARTICHOKE VELVET

9426946 - JACKSON 3-SEATER ARTICHOKE VELVET

9435418 - JACKSON 3-SEATER BLACK VELVET

9578612 - JACKSON 3-SEATER ORANGE VELVET

9473425 - JACKSON CUDDLE CHAIR BLACK VELVET

9539778 - JACKSON CUDDLE CHAIR ORANGE VELVET

9491627 - JACKSON CUDDLE CHAIR ARTICHOKE VELVET

Argos Habitat Eton fabric sofas and footstools

The recall applies to items purchased between 1 February 2022 and 28 February 2023 in the UK, and 14 March 2022 to 28 February 2023 in the Republic of Ireland:

1153279 - ETON FOOTSTOOL GREY

1958292 - ETON LEFT HAND CORNER SOFA CHARCOAL

1958302 - ETON RIGHT HAND CORNER SOFA CHARCOAL

1153293 - ETON LEFT HAND CORNER SOFA GREY

1153303 - ETON RIGHT HAND CORNER SOFA GREY

What should I do if I'm affected?

If you've bought any of the recalled products, you should phone the Argos Customer Service Team on 0800 011 3462.

You can choose to request an alternative model or receive a refund from Argos. In both cases you must still in be in possession of the affected product, and it must be available for Argos to collect.

In the meantime, Argos says you can continue to use the product, provided it doesn’t come into contact with fire sources such as matches.

What does Argos say?

In its recall notice , Argos says:

'Argos Habitat takes the safety of its customers extremely seriously.

A number of products have failed to meet the required fire safety standards and if exposed to a naked flame, the cover fabric could catch fire. Other upholstery materials used to make this product (such as foam and fibre) are unaffected by this issue and comply with the fire safety standards.

Argos Habitat would like to apologise for any inconvenience this will cause.'

What are my rights if there's a product recall?

Under the Consumer Rights Act, you have the right to a refund if you've purchased a product that's later been been recalled. You should be offered a full refund by the retailer that sold you the product.

Provided you can show proof of purchase, such as a receipt, bank statement, or online order confirmation, you are still eligible for a refund even if you've already thrown it away.

Our guide explains more about your rights under the Consumer Rights Act when there's a product recall.

More ongoing product recalls

Tips for living well - get our free Food & Health newsletter: shop savvy, eat well, stay healthy