Product recall: John Lewis recalls high chair due to safety issue

The John Lewis Safari high chair has been recalled due to a safety issue caused by plastic end caps on the removable tray coming loose and posing a choking risk to your child.

The issue was first raised following Which? testing on the high chair.

Read on to find out what you should do if you own this high chair, or head straight to our round-up of the best high chairs instead.

Which John Lewis high chair is being recalled?

This safety recall affects all of John Lewis Safari high chairs (picture above) bought between 2 May 2021 and 25 April 2022.

See our full John Lewis Safari high chair review and safety warning.

Why is the John Lewis Safari high chair being recalled?

The plastic end caps on the end of the tray can come off

Which? recently carried out structural and safety testing on the John Lewis Safari high chair. As part of this test, we drop a high chair’s feeding tray to see if it breaks or pieces of it come off.

When doing this with the John Lewis Safari tray, two plastic end caps, which are designed to close off the metal tubes holding the tray in place on the chair, came loose.

These caps were small enough to be classed as choking hazards.

What's more, because these end caps could come off very easily, we were also concerned that if the tray was stored on the back legs of the chair, another child that wasn't sat in the high chair (such as an older sibling), could access these caps, pull them off and put them in their mouth.

After alerting John Lewis of the safety risk, it issued a recall.

Find out more: how we test highchairs

What should you do if you own a John Lewis Safari high chair?

If you have a John Lewis Safari high chair at home that was bought between 2 May 2021 and 25 April 2022, you should stop using it immediately.

John Lewis has said you should return it to your nearest John Lewis shop for a full refund, or to exchange it for an alternative product if you prefer.

For more information, please contact: 01698 545 009 (09.00-17.00 Monday to Friday) or visit johnlewis.com .

What does John Lewis say?

A spokesperson for John Lewis told us:

'Although this highchair passed all required safety standards before it went on sale, we are taking the precautionary step of withdrawing it from sale and asking customers to return any they have purchased for a full refund.

'We are very sorry for the inconvenience.'

All high chairs are tested according to the standard (BS EN 14988:2017 +A1:2020).