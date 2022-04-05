Product recall: Kinder products recalled because of possible presence of salmonella

Update 7 April 2022: The list of products and batches affected by this recall has been expanded. Updated products, best before dates and advice is listed below.

Chocolate and confectionary company Ferrero is recalling a batch of Kinder products, including Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini eggs, Kinder Egg Hunt Kit, Kinder Surprise Maxi and Kinder Schokobons, because it might be contaminated with salmonella, a bacterium that can cause serious gastrointestinal issues.

A voluntary product recall issued by the company urges the public not to eat the affected products.

Read on for more details on the recall, and advice on what to do if you've purchased an affected Kinder product.

Which Ferrero products are being recalled?

Kinder Surprise 20g, with all best before dates up to and including 7 October 2022.

Kinder Surprise 20g x 3, with all best before dates up to and including 7 October 2022.

Kinder Mini eggs 75g, with best before dates between 20 April 2022 up to 21 August 2022.

Kinder Egg Hunt Kit 150g, with best before dates between 20 April 2022 up to 21 August 2022.

Kinder Surprise 100g, with best before dates between 20 April 2022 up to 21 August 2022.

Kinder Schokobons 200g, with best before dates between 20 April 2022 up to 21 August 2022.

Best before dates can be found:

Kinder Surprise 20g - on the side.

- on the side. Kinder Surprise 20g x 3 - on the base of the pack.

- on the base of the pack. Kinder Mini eggs 75g - on the back of the pack.

- on the back of the pack. Kinder Egg Hunt Kit 150g - on the base of the pack.

- on the base of the pack. Kinder Surprise 100g - on the back of the pack.

- on the back of the pack. Kinder Schokobons 200g - on the back of the pack.

What does Ferrero say?

On 4 April 2022 Ferrero initially recalled the Kinder Surprise 20g and Kinder Surprise 20g x 3, saying: 'We are voluntarily recalling selected batches of Kinder Surprise as a precautionary step, since we have become aware of a possible link to a number of reported cases of salmonella.'

On 6 April 2022 Ferrero added the additional Kinder products to the recall. It says: 'We have decided to voluntarily recall the products listed above due to these additional products having been manufactured in the same facility in Belgium, within the same time frame.'

It has also said that toys included in these products are not affected by the recall.

The Food Standards Agency says that point of sale notices, explaining why the product is being recalled and what to do if you've bought it, will be displayed in retail stores selling this product.

What should I do if I'm affected?

Check if you've bought one of the selected batches of Kinder products as detailed above and, if you have, do not eat it.

Instead, contact the Ferrero consumer careline, as follows:

Email consumers.uk@ferrero.com

Call 0330 053 8943 if you're a UK consumer

if you're a Call +44 (0) 330 053 8943 if you're in Ireland.

Some supermarkets, such as Waitrose , are advising customers to package up the items and return them to their local branch for a refund.

What is salmonella?

Salmonella is a bacteria that can lead to food poisoning. It can be particularly risky for young children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Symptoms can include feeling sick, a high temperature, diarrhea, stomach cramps and vomiting.

If you experience food poisoning symptoms, the NHS website recommends drinking plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration.

What are my rights if there's a food recall?

If a product you've purchased has been recalled, you're entitled to a full refund under the Consumer Rights Act.

The retailer that sold it to you should offer the refund even if you've had the product for several months.

If you've already thrown away or even eaten the recalled product, you can still get a refund if you can show proof of purchase, such as a till receipt, bank statement or online order confirmation.

