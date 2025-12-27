Return, recycle, resell: what to do with unwanted Christmas gifts

Used pyjamas, Marmite-scented deodorant and out-of-date chocolates were just a few of the worst presents people told us they received last year.

One participant was gifted biscuits with nuts despite being allergic, while a lifelong Chelsea FC fan was bemused to unwrap a book about Tottenham Hotspur.

Surprisingly, almost half of the participants who received an unwanted present said they kept it anyway.

If you end up with something not quite to your taste this year, don't feel you have to store it away at the back of a cupboard.

Instead, follow our tips for returning, rehoming and recycling your unloved gifts.

1. Return or exchange it

If your present came with a gift receipt, you'll be able to exchange it at the retailer that sold it. You may be offered a full refund, depending on how the gift was purchased.

Make sure you check whether the retailer offers an extended Christmas returns policy, as some are more generous than others.

For online returns, the buyer often has to be the one to initiate the return, and the money usually gets reimbursed to the account used to place the order. However, Amazon allows you to request a refund or credit note if your item was marked as a gift at the time of purchase.

If you were gifted an experience that you're not keen on, it's also worth trying to exchange this. One person told us: 'I received a helicopter flight experience from my daughter. I suffer from vertigo and a fear of flying, so I swapped it for a hotel stay.'

Try messaging the voucher provider - such as Virgin Experience Days or Red Letter Days - to see what it can offer.

Find out more: Your return rights explained

2. Rehome it

One in 10 participants who received an unwanted gift said they regifted it to a family member or friend.

'I received a hot water bottle last year, which I didn't want, so I gave it to my mum,' one person explained to us.

Rehoming is a great way to ensure the gift doesn't end up going to waste.

3. Resell it

If you're looking to make some extra cash in 2026, reselling any presents you're unlikely to use could be a good side-hustle.

'I received a cheap handbag and an ugly purse that I sold on eBay,' recalled one participant.

It's worth doing some research to see which platform is best for your item and how much it's selling for before listing it.

For clothes and accessories, try Depop or Vinted. For books, records and other electrical items, take a look at MusicMagpie and WeBuyBooks.

Gumtree also has an unwanted gifts section specifically for unloved presents.

Find out more: Best and worst second-hand platforms to sell online

4. Donate it

One in 10 who'd received unwanted presents last year ended up donating them.

‘A friend bought me a Christmas jumper; it was too small and really tacky. I donated it to charity,’ one person said.

Another recalled: 'I was given a T-shirt that didn't fit, was a horrible colour and had a weird pattern on it. All three things I hated, so it went straight to the charity shop.'

Somebody else kept their unwanted toiletries for a school raffle: 'A friend gave me a cheap bodycare gift set. I gave it away for a raffle as I only use certain products.'

Alternatively, check local refuge centres and shelters, which might be looking for coats and other warm items during the winter months. Food banks might also be accepting donations, and some libraries accept toys.

5. Recycle unwanted tech or clothing items

If you're hoping to be more sustainable in 2026, try recycling any unwanted tech or clothes.

You can recycle via your local authority, or other recycling companies might reward you for using their services.

We Just Recycle pays for unwanted clothes, shoes, belts and bags. You'll get up to 50p per kg (maximum of £5 per bag weighing 10kg) and it offers a free pick-up service.

Some retailers also offer recycling schemes. John Lewis will give you £5 off its Fashion Rental service (for £50 minimum spends) for every five pre-loved items you recycle with them.

And if you're lucky enough to receive a new phone or laptop this Christmas, make sure to look into how to recycle your previous model.

Find out more: How to recycle old smartphones, tablets and laptops

5. Rent it out

Perhaps you received an item that you don't want to return but that you're unlikely to use regularly.

If so, it's worth considering whether you might be able to rent out your gift to get more use out of it.

By Rotation, Hurr and My Wardrobe HQ can be used to rent out your own clothes. What you make will depend on how many items you have and the listing price.

For sports, tech or children's toys, you might look to list your items on Hygglo or Pa-rent.

This can be a great way to make money from your unwanted gift throughout 2026.

*Which? surveyed 2,047 adults in the United Kingdom in January 2025