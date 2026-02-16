Rogue traders – 5 red flags to look out for

The vast majority of traders are honest, hardworking professionals, but a minority use high-pressure tactics and vague paperwork to take advantage of homeowners.



If things go wrong, you could be left out of pocket and faced with the task of putting it right. Poor workmanship, unfinished jobs and disappearing traders can turn your project into a stressful and expensive ordeal. But our experts can help.

Below, we highlight red flags to watch for when hiring a trader, how to protect yourself, and what to do if you've been scammed or are unhappy with building work.

1. Doorstep scams

This type of scam involves a so-called professional arriving at your doorstep without prior contact and offering to carry out work straight away. They might say they were ‘just in the area’ and noticed an issue that can be resolved quickly, such as a loose roof tile or overgrown trees.

While not everyone who knocks on your door is a rogue trader, be wary of unexpected visitors. Legitimate professionals are rarely short of work and are unlikely to need to tout for business.

If your visitor can't provide a verifiable business address, landline number or written quote, this is a red flag. You might also find that they try and pressure you into making a fast decision because an issue supposedly needs resolving urgently.

There can be added pressure when dealing with someone face to face, but the key is not to let them into your home. Never sign anything on the spot or hand over money upfront. A reputable trader will be happy for you to take your time, check their credentials and get back in touch if you decide to go ahead.

2. Asking for cash upfront

Another issue to be aware of is traders who demand a large deposit before they’ve started work, or who offer a discount for paying in cash.

If you agree to this, there won’t be a clear paper trail of any transactions – that means it can be tricky to prove you paid for work, making it harder to take legal action or recover your money if something goes wrong. Cash payments can't be reversed or disputed in the same way as credit card or other digital payments.

You should never pay more than a reasonable deposit in advance. 'A good builder shouldn’t need money upfront,' says Tony Swainston, a building surveyor and Which? Trusted Trader. 'They’ll typically have arrangements with building merchants and subcontractors.'

Avoid paying large sums upfront and make sure you have a clear written contract in place before handing over any money. For larger projects, you could consider using an escrow service, where funds are only released once agreed stages of the work have been completed. In terms of payment, a credit card can offer the strongest protection, but this isn’t always possible when paying an individual tradesperson. Services such as PayPal can also offer additional protection, but only if you avoid using ‘friends and family’ payment options.

3. Vague business details

Be cautious of traders who are reluctant to share basic business information. If someone only provides a mobile number, avoids giving a registered address or is unclear about their company name, this should raise concerns.

Clear contact details matter because, if something goes wrong and you need to make a formal complaint or take legal action, you must have a physical address in order to serve court papers. Without it, pursuing a claim through the small claims court can be extremely difficult.

Take some time to verify the trader’s details before work begins. Check Companies House records, look for a consistent trading history and make sure the contact information on quotes and invoices matches what you've been given. If a trader is evasive or defensive when asked for basic details, consider it a red flag and look elsewhere.

Rogue traders: real-life case studies

'I was fleeced by a rogue builder I found on Facebook' Briony was scammed after responding to a post on her local Facebook community page advertising catio installation services (an outdoor cat enclosure). She paid a £1,050 deposit upfront so that the trader could purchase the materials, which she felt was a reasonable ask at the time. Three months later, he had only completed a total of two hours of work. Click here for the full story. 'Rogue traders conned £6k out of me and vanished' Maureen lost £6,250 to roofers who didn’t do the work and then disappeared. After a storm caused water damage to her home in July 2024, she searched for local roofers online and found one that appeared to have five-star reviews and a ‘Google Guarantee badge. She called and within days, five men came to her home. One of the men asked to see the loft. He said her insulation needed to be replaced for £2,200. But the costs quickly spiralled – he said the loft was in danger of collapsing without a new £4,000 brace. Click here for the full story. 'A locksmith left my bank account empty' When Roberta lost her keys, a locksmith quoted her £60-£120 and 20 minutes later someone arrived. The locksmith inspected the job and said that it was ‘very complicated’ and would actually cost £500. He also said that if Roberta didn’t want to continue with the job, she’d still have to pay £70 for the call-out. Click here for the full story.

4. No accreditation

Be wary of traders who aren't members of any recognised trade body or trusted trader scheme. Reputable schemes assess businesses before approving them and require members to follow a code of conduct.

Rogue traders tend to avoid this kind of oversight. If a trader is not listed on a moderated platform such as Which? Trusted Traders, or registered with a relevant industry body such as Gas Safe or NICEIC, you lose an important layer of protection. These organisations don't just vet traders, they also provide access to an Alternative Dispute Resolution service (ADR), which offers free mediation if something goes wrong.

Although accreditation isn't a guarantee of perfect work, it shows a trader has been independently checked and is accountable to an external body.

Always look for accredited traders. Choose a company that's registered with the appropriate trade body and an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) scheme, as this can make resolving disputes far easier. All Which? Trusted Traders must engage with our ADR scheme. Check affiliations and certificates carefully, especially for gas and electrical work, and verify them directly with the relevant scheme rather than relying on logos alone.

5. Poor paperwork

A lack of proper paperwork is a major red flag. If a trader is unwilling to provide a written quote, detailed contract or invoices that include full company information, think carefully before going ahead with the agreement. Having a paper trail makes it far easier to resolve disputes.

Make sure you understand the difference between estimates and quotes – while an estimate is an educated guess and can change, a quote is a fixed price for the work agreed (although changes to the job specification, or unexpected problems, can mean that costs rise).

And be aware of suspiciously low quotes. If something seems too good to be true, it usually is.

Relying on a verbal agreement or handshake deal leaves you with little protection if costs spiral, so get everything in writing by email or letter. Your correspondence should include details of the work to be carried out and an idea of materials, timings and cost. If the price is an estimate, ask for clarity on what could increase it and by how much. If a trader tries to pressure you into waiving this right or claims it doesn't apply because they are ‘starting now’, this should raise serious concerns. While you can request work to start within the 14 days, the trader must get this request from you in writing, and you still retain the right to cancel (though you may have to pay for work already completed).

What to do if you've been scammed

If you've been scammed, contact Report Fraud (formerly known as Action Fraud), or call the police on 101 if you’re in Scotland. Rogue traders should also be reported to Trading Standards .

If you've lost money, contact your bank with all the details. If your bank refuses to reimburse you, you can escalate a complaint to the Financial Ombudsman.

If you paid using a credit card and the amount was more than £100 and less than £30,000, you could make a Section 75 claim to try and get your money back.

