Safest ways to shop in the sales

If you’re planning to bag a bargain in the sales, don’t forget that you could be a cybercriminal's next target. So how can you avoid being scammed?

Report Fraud – the main reporting body for UK scams, formerly known as Action Fraud – clocked 58,434 incidents of online shopping and auction fraud with total losses of £61.8m in the past 13 months.

Many incidents go unreported, so the true figures are likely to be much higher.

Here, we run down the most common online shopping scams you could encounter and tell you how to avoid them.

Copycat and fake shopping websites

It’s shockingly easy to create fake websites, as fraudsters sell and trade ‘phishing kits’ to steal the content and images from websites of genuine retailers.

They promote these fakes by paying to advertise on search engines and social media, or sending out mass emails, perhaps pretending it's a limited-time offer to rush you into buying.

Some will even pretend that their goods are endorsed by famous faces, such as the investors from Dragons' Den or TV presenter Holly Willoughby, to lure you in.

Which? recently warned that scammers had bought Google ads to con shoppers with a fake Costco website, for example. Scammers also use AI-generated content to trick you into buying non-existent stock or cheap knock-offs.

Online marketplace scams

Which? has found that scams are rife on second-hand marketplaces so be cautious, particularly if you're on the hunt for expensive goods.

Classic red flags include generic photos and descriptions of the goods, suspiciously low prices and sellers who refuse to answer your questions or ask you to pay outside of the platform.

Rogue marketplace sellers are behind most authorised push payment (APP) purchase scams, where victims are tricked into making bank transfers to criminals.

UK Finance says that there were more than 80,000 purchase scams reported to banks in the first half of 2025, and losses reached £53m - the highest point since the industry began collecting this data.

Fake delivery texts

Don’t let your guard down when you’re expecting a package to be delivered, as fake text messages from scammers posing as delivery companies such as Royal Mail and DHL are one of the most common phishing scams around.

Texts usually claim that your parcel can’t be delivered until you click the link and pay a small fee. You’ll be linked to a convincing copycat website requesting payment details.

A particularly nasty twist on this scam is when a second scam attempt impersonates your bank’s fraud team on the phone to trick you into giving them security codes or moving your money to a ‘safe account’ that they control.

If you receive a suspicious text, forward it to 7726 – which spells out the word 'SPAM' on a keypad – so that your mobile phone operator can investigate it.

