Scam alert: wallpaperya.com subscription text

This latest scam text says that 'you are subscribed to wallpaperya.com for £50/week' and to cancel you need to follow a dodgy link to wallpaperya.com.

While you may have never heard of wallpaperya.com, this sneaky scam attempts to shock you into sharing your details with a scammer under the pretence of cancelling a non-existent subscription.

Find out what this message looks like and what to do if you've received a message like this.

Wallpaperya.com subscription scam

The latest subscription text message claims to be from 'wallpaperya', but we've seen variations of this message recently including another from 'wallpaper48'. Example of the text message from Wallpaperya

The scammer has masked their number with a sender ID, so the message appears to come from 'Wallpaperya' - a devious tactic to make you think it's genuine.

The message is relatively short, but is likely to cause panic as the examples we've seen address the recipient by their first name.

While receiving a message like this may cause alarm, the aim of this scam is to gather your personal information.

For the purpose of our investigation, we tried to follow the link to look at the website, but our browser's security settings blocked us.

Don't be tempted to respond to the scammer's request to cancel this subscription. The scammer is hoping to shock you into taking action straight away, without stopping to think whether the link is dangerous.

Sign up for free Which? Scam Alert emails

What to do if you've received a scam text

Report the message to 7726 - this is a free spam reporting service run by telecoms providers. You can then block the sender in your phone's settings and delete the message.

It's safest to avoid clicking on any links in text messages. In most cases, the links in these messages point to phishing websites, where scammers ask for personal and financial details.

If you've shared your details already, keep an eye on your bank statements for any unrecognised transactions and beware of any unexpected calls, texts or emails.

Text messages can easily be spoofed to impersonate genuine brands and look like official messages from legitimate companies. You can find more advice on how to spot a scam message in our guide.

If you think you've received a scam text or email, or have simply come across one on social media, you can share them with us using our scam sharer tool.