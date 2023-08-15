Scamwatch: 'An Amazon delivery driver tricked me and stole my new phone'

Dear Which?,

I recently ordered an iPhone from Amazon for £479.

A few days later a package arrived and the delivery driver requested a one-time password (OTP) – a code Amazon sends to customers before delivery to prevent high-value parcels being intercepted.

I provided the OTP, but the package I received seemed thin and empty and didn’t have my name or the address on it.

When I checked the status of the order I was horrified to see it marked as ‘delivered’ and realised that by providing the OTP I had been tricked into confirming receipt of a phone I didn’t have.

I contacted Amazon and was told to report the matter to the police and obtain a crime reference number.

I provided my local force, the Met, with evidence including screenshots and door cam footage of the driver handing over a package that looks too thin to contain a phone.

I have since been stuck in a loop with Amazon. Every time I call, I have to explain my situation, before being transferred to a specialist team. They then put me on hold while they call the Met.

After some time they tell me they are unable to validate my report. Once, when I asked to speak to a manager, the call operator hung up on me.

I’m stressed, frustrated and out of pocket. Please help.

Prakash Gurung, London

Faye Lipson, Which? senior researcher, says:

Sadly, this isn't the first we've heard of this type of scam.

Last year, we reported on a similar fraud in which a £700 phone was stolen after another Amazon customer was tricked into providing their OTP.

We contacted Amazon on your behalf and found the difficulties you’d experienced quickly melted away.

Within a few days Amazon reached out to you so you could share your video evidence. You were then promptly refunded.

We understand the initial delay was caused by the time it took for the police to transfer evidence to Amazon.

However, by going directly to you for the evidence, Amazon could have expedited matters.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Amazon wouldn’t tell you what action it planned to take regarding the delivery driver suspected of stealing the phone.

Amazon said: ‘We’re sorry that this customer experience has fallen short of the high standards that we expect. We’ve contacted the customer directly, apologised and refunded in full.’

Amazon OTP issues and how to resolve them Earlier this year, we investigated issues with Amazon's OTP system. Consumers reported problems including delivery drivers disappearing after an OTP was read out and parcels being switched out for different items. If you have a problem with an OTP delivery, follow these tips: Complain to Amazon in the first instance. Your contract is with the retailer you bought the item from, not the courier. If the parcel looks damaged or as though it's been tampered with, take photos of the box before opening it. If you paid extra for fast delivery and the OTP doesn't arrive in time, ask Amazon to refund the additional costs. If a parcel is stolen or has been tampered with, report this to the police. You may be able to use Section 75 or chargeback to attempt to get your money back if Amazon refuses to refund you or replace your item.