September Premium Bond winners revealed — and should you switch to another NS&I product?

Two lucky premium bond holders have become millionaires after winning the two jackpot prizes in the National Savings & Investments (NS&I) September draw.

The £1m winners are from Sefton and West Sussex. Meanwhile, 10 other winners were picked for the next-best prize of £100,000.

Last week, NS&I more than doubled the rate of its green savings bonds to 3% — would you be better off switching to these for guaranteed interest?

Here, Which? reveals the winning numbers, and explains how premium bonds compare to NS&I’s other saving products.

September 2022 bond winners

The first winning bond (409PT785413) was purchased by a lucky winner living in Sefton as part of a total holding of £50,000. The winning bond was purchased in August 2020.

The second winner from West Sussex purchased their bond (324MB318235) in February 2018, and has a total holding of £50,000.

How many winners were drawn in September?

There were 4,862,556 premium bond prizes in the September draw up, up by 10,756 prizes the month before.

These prizes were worth a total of £138,988,000. Of these prizes, 4,851,072 were worth £100 or less.

Value of prizes Number of prizes £1m 2 £100,000 10 £50,000 20 £25,000 39 £10,000 98 £5,000 199 £1,000 2,779

What are your chances of winning?

Although premium bonds don’t pay interest, they do have a ‘prize fund rate’ of 1.4%.

The prize fund rate is the value of prizes divided by the value of premium bonds each year.

From December 2020 to May this year, the rate was 1% before being raised to 1.4% in June, when NS&I added more than 1.4m prizes to the draw.

The odds of winning a prize are currently 24,500 to 1.

Premiumbondcalculator.com says that if you have £1,000 of bonds, with average luck it’s likely you’d win nothing over a year. But the more you hold, the better your odds. With £5,000, you could expect to win £50.

You can access money held in premium bonds whenever you like with no restrictions, but many savers keep them long-term: a typical bond is held for 15 to 18 years before being cashed in.

How do premium bonds compare with other NS&I products?

NS&I offers a wide product range, from its direct saver, direct Isa and income bonds (all instant-access accounts), to the three-year fixed rate green bonds.

With any NS&I product your money is 100% backed by the Treasury. With other banks and building societies you’re covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), but only up to £85,000 per person, per institution (some of which share protection).

With NS&I, you’re fully protected up to the maximum deposit limit on the account – for the direct saver that’s up to £2m.

Here we’ve listed the current rates for NS&I’s other products that you switch to from your premium bonds (ordered by highest rate).

NS&I product Rate Access How much could you earn in a year with £1,000? How much could you earn in three years with £1,000? Premium bonds 1.4% (variable) Instant £1,014.09 (£14.09 interest) £1,042.87 (£42.87 interest) Green savings bonds 3% (fixed) Three years £1,030.42 (£30.42 interest)* £1,094.05 (£94.05 interest) Direct saver 1.2% (variable) Instant £1,012.07 (£12.07 interest) £1,036.64 (£36.64 interest) Income bonds 1.2% (variable) Instant £1,012.07 (£12.07 interest) £1,036.64 (£36.64 interest) Direct Isa 0.9% (variable) Instant £1,009.04 (£9.04 profit) £1,027.26 (£27.36 profit)

Rates correct as of 31/08/22. *While interest is earned daily and added once a year on the bond's anniversary, it's only actually paid when the bond matures after three years. For tax purposes, this means you'll receive three years' interest all at once.

Green savings bonds

The third issue of the green savings bonds has a fixed rate of 3% AER over a three-year term and can be opened with a minimum deposit of £100 up to a maximum of £100,000.

Money saved with NS&I green savings bonds will be used to fund green projects picked by HM Treasury.

This includes making transport greener, using renewable energy over fossil fuels, preventing pollution, using energy more efficiently, protecting natural resources and adapting to a changing climate.

Direct saver

The direct saver has a variable rate of 1.2% and can be opened with a minimum deposit of £1 and a maximum of £2m.

The interest is paid yearly, but you can take money out at any point with no penalty.

You will have to pay tax on the interest you make.

Direct Isa

The Direct Isa has a variable rate of 0.9% and can be opened with a minimum deposit of £1 and a maximum of £20,000 in the 2022-23 tax year.

Interest is paid out once a year on 6 April.

How to switch between NS&I products

You can switch to any NS&I product that is on sale for which you are eligible.

You can switch any amount from the minimum to the maximum levels set for the account you are switching to.

Some NS&I accounts can be switched to using an online form, without the need to log in.

You’ll have to fill in the amount you want to move and the NS&I account you are switching from.

Once NS&I receives this information, it will open the new account and move the money across from your existing account.

Should you ditch your premium bonds?

The only NS&I product that beats the prize rate is green savings bonds. However, with these you’ll have to lock your money away for three years.

Although you would have guaranteed interest, with premium bonds there’s always the chance you’ll become a millionaire (although, according to the odds, you probably won’t).

The reality for all savers is no account can currently protect your money from the effect of inflation.

This means that once you have enough emergency savings (at least three months' essential spending is a good rule of thumb), then you could be better off investing the remainder.

Returns are not guaranteed – and you could lose money – but over five years or more your portfolio would have time to recover from shocks and potentially beat inflation.