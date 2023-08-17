Seven of the biggest regrets people have about their holidays

The good news about our survey of holidaymakers and their biggest holiday regrets is that there are easy ways to avoid almost all of them.

We asked more than 500 people, who had been on holiday abroad in the past two years, to tell us the mistakes they felt they had made. We’ve listed seven of the most common mistakes below, as well as our insider advice and research on how to avoid making the same mistakes on your next trip abroad.

Packing too many clothes

Whether they got stung for extra charges because they exceeded the ever-shrinking luggage allowances of airlines, or simply because they had to lug around an overstuffed bag at their destination, many holidaymakers told us they regretted taking so many clothes.

You can avoid paying extra for bags by checking which airlines have the most generous baggage allowance. It’s worth saying that when we've carried out price comparisons in the past, we found airlines such as Jet2 and British Airways (which include generous cabin-bag allowances) can work out cheaper than Ryanair, Wizz Air and other budget airlines when you factor luggage costs into the fare. It pays to do a little maths before you book.

Not going away for longer

Well, who doesn’t wish for a few more days relaxing on sandy beach or exploring the cobbled streets of a charming old town?

There is some very good news here in that recent Which? research found that booking a longer holiday could be cheaper. When we price-checked hundreds of package holidays, we found that staying a day or two longer made some holidays cheaper.

Picked the wrong accommodation

One of the most frequent holiday complaints we hear at Which? is accommodation not being up to scratch. Survey participants had various gripes, from locations next to a noisy nightclub to worn-out facilities.

You can avoid this by booking with holiday and accommodation providers that accurately describe properties. In our surveys of holiday and accommodation providers, we ask customers to rate whether the description matched reality, and it’s not always the case. For example, several of the worst-rated hotel chains were handed two stars by guests for not accurately describing their properties and services.

Didn't research roaming costs/ roaming bolt on deals beforehand

Since leaving the EU, most major mobile phone providers now charge to use phones abroad. But according to research by Ofcom, one in five holidaymakers aren’t aware of roaming charges. Nearly as many said they don’t research roaming costs prior to travelling. That probably explains why it was one of the biggest regrets our survey respondents had about their travels. One member said this error cost them £90.

You can still cut out roaming charges completely by picking the right provider or reduce costs by getting the right package with your current network provider.

Should have booked flights with a different company

Many holidaymakers told us they regretted who they booked flights with on a previous holiday. The problem here is that customers often book flights through an online travel agent, rather than directly with the airline. That can make things far more difficult when there are delays or cancellations, because customer service can be non-existent and the airline can make it difficult for you to claim any refunds or compensation.

If you’re going to book your air travel independently (rather than as a package deal), book directly with a well-rated airline rather than an online travel agent (OTA).

Would’ve chosen to go in a different season/different time of year

It’s been very hot this summer in parts of Europe, leading to unhappy holidays in some destinations. Some members told us they regretted going at the height of the season when it was not only unbearably hot but prices were highest and beaches at their most crowded.

Shoulder seasons usually offer better weather, with cheaper hotel rates and fewer crowds. See our why September is a good month to travel article for more convincing reasons.

Not taking a debit/credit card that didn’t charge for transactions/withdrawals

Using standard credit and debit cards overseas can really cost you. In most cases, it is adding a 3% surcharge to your holiday, because that's how much most major banks charge every time you pay. There are often additional fees on top of that, too.

It's better to take a specialist travel debit or credit card. We’ve rounded up the only debit cards that are truly fee-free to use abroad, as well as the best credit card providers to use

