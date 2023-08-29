Shoppers' trust in supermarkets plummets

Trust in the grocery sector is at its lowest point since the horsemeat scandal, according to the latest Which? Consumer Insight tracker.*

Shoppers gave the grocery sector a confidence score of just +30 (on a scale of -100 to +100). This was the lowest since February 2013, when the horsemeat scandal was exposed. At that point, shoppers' confidence in the grocery sector dropped to its lowest ever recorded at +24.

In contrast, at the start of the pandemic in May 2020, when supermarkets were widely praised for ramping up online deliveries, confidence was +68.

Here, we explain what's impacting trust in the grocery sector and how shoppers are tackling high food prices.

Why has trust in supermarkets plummeted?

Less than half of shoppers said they trust the supermarket sector to act in their best interest, and one in five said they do not trust the sector.

One man in his 30s said: 'When retailers declare that they have a great profit it shows that they aren't doing what they claim of "helping the nation during a cost of living crisis".'

Food prices, which remain stubbornly high and continue to outstrip overall UK inflation, are now as common a source of concern as energy bills, with 85% of people reporting that they are worried about food bills.

One woman in her 40s from south-east England said: 'It's a struggle to afford food, so sometimes I go without in order to pay my bills.'

How are shoppers reacting to high food prices?

Which? found as many as four in five (78%) have adjusted their habits in response to high food prices, with the most common options being to buy cheaper products (54%) or opt for budget range items (48%). A quarter (24%) of people told Which? they have had to go without some foods.

Worryingly, one in seven shoppers (15%) told us they were skipping meals to cope with high food costs. For some groups skipping meals was even more common.

Which? found unemployed people (26%) and renters surveyed (24%) were most likely to skip meals. When it came to parents and people on low incomes (below £21,000), one in five surveyed (22% and 20% respectively) resorted to skipping meals.

One man in his 40s from the West Midlands said: 'I am struggling to pay bills and buy enough food for me and my boy.'

Our survey also asked shoppers what the most important factors were when buying food; the majority of people said the most important factor was that their shop is as cheap as possible (54%), followed by buying food that’s discounted or on special offer (45%).

One woman in her thirties from south-east England said: 'I have to buy the cheapest products that I can find in Aldi… Tesco and Sainsburys [are] classified as luxury places for my budget.'

Which? calls on supermarkets to do more

Even with inflation slowing, food prices are expected to remain high for at least the rest of the year. This means more prolonged pressure for millions, especially families and people on low incomes who are already struggling to cope with rising costs month after month.

When Which? asked what would help shoppers save the most money on food in supermarkets the most popular options were more budget range foods (35%) and more promotions on healthy products and ingredients (35%).

We have previously highlighted that a lack of budget range items in supermarket convenience stores is a big problem, particularly for people on low incomes and those who rely on these shops due to limited mobility or lack of access to transport.

In July, the Competition and Markets Authority also highlighted that consumers relying on convenience stores - which it agreed were more expensive - cannot adequately benefit from competition as fully as those with access to large supermarket stores.

Which? has been calling on the big supermarkets that also operate convenience stores - Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons - to stock essential budget range items in smaller stores and while some have taken action, more needs to be done for shoppers to feel the full benefit.

Katie Alpin, head of strategic insight at Which?, said: 'Supermarkets have the power to ease the huge pressure faced by shoppers, especially families and those on low incomes, by putting budget range items in hundreds of more expensive convenience stores. Which? research has found that these stores rarely, if ever, stock the cheapest products.'

Do you want to see your supermarket take action? Sign our petition

*The consumer insight tracker is an online poll conducted monthly by Yonder on behalf of Which?.

It is weighted to be nationally representative with approximately 2,000 respondents per wave. The most recent wave included 2,119 people who completed the survey from 9-10 August 2023.