Should you be concerned about what's inside your supplements?

Do you know what’s in your supplements? Or are they full of stuff you don’t actually need?

In the third episode of a brand new series of our health and wellbeing podcast, we sit down with Shefalee Loth, a public health nutritionist at Which?, and Sophie Medlin, founder of City Dietitians to explain what fillers, bulkers and additives are and why they're found inside our supplements.

They explain when certain fillers can be a cause for concern and how you can find out what ingredients make up the supplements you have at home.

Click to download a transcript of this podcast .

