Which supplements do you actually need to take?

The supplement industry is booming, but do we really know which vitamins should form part of our daily routine?



In the third episode of this six-part podcast series focussing on improving your health, Rob Lilley-Jones is joined by Which? public health nutritionist Shefalee Loth and Sophie Medlin, the founder of City Dietitians to discuss whether or not you actually need to take some of the most popular vitamins and supplements.

Plus, we share our best advice on how you should supplement your intake if you life a vegan lifestyle.

To listen to this episode, click play on the player below.

A transcript of this show is also available here

