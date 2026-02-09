Should you open a joint savings account?

Do you and your partner save separately, together in the same account, or use some mixture of the two? Once you’re in a relationship, even something as basic as an emergency fund can raise tricky questions.

A common rule of thumb is to keep three to six months’ worth of essential expenses in an easy-access account. But deciding who pays in, whose costs to include and who needs access isn’t always straightforward when finances are shared.

Here, Which? looks at the pros and cons of saving together or separately, how joint savings accounts compare, and what to think about before deciding what works best for you.

The trade-offs of joint saving accounts

When you hold savings jointly with your partner, you gain convenience but often sacrifice product choice, the best rates and possible tax savings.

You can't have two account holders on a cash Isa, so couples can't use them to save together. That means those with larger joint funds and/or higher earnings could end up paying income tax on the interest they earn.

That generally leaves couples with ordinary savings accounts – but even here, there's less choice for joint savers, as some providers only make their accounts available to sole applicants.

When Which? checked the 10 top-paying easy-access savings accounts earlier this month*, two weren’t available to joint applicants at all. Of the eight that were, one required the account to be opened in a single name first, with the second holder added later through a separate process.

Joint applications can also mean more admin. Both partners may need to complete identity checks or wait for security details to arrive by post before they can fully access the account, which can delay access to savings.

Some couples consider interest-paying current accounts instead, as each partner gets a debit card and quick access to funds. However, most currently pay rates below inflation, which can erode the value of savings over time.

Find out more: best savings accounts 2026

'Why we save jointly' Faye Lipson 'My husband and I keep our emergency fund in a joint savings account and this is largely for practical reasons. We have two small children and a mortgage; in the horrible scenario of one of us being incapacitated, the other partner would quickly need access to it to keep the family afloat. 'It's an arrangement that has worked well for years because we share financial goals, trust each other and have a similar attitude to money. But it's not without its pitfalls, and it's certainly not right for every couple. 'Accounts that were once competitive have slipped down the tables, and we haven’t switched as often as we probably should have. As a result, our emergency fund is now slowly losing value against inflation. 'But on balance, this arrangement is still the best one for us; I know my husband will be able to pay the mortgage and keep the lights on if something happens to me, and vice-versa.' Find out more: the different types of savings accounts

Why some couples keep saving separate

Not everyone feels comfortable pooling their savings, and for some people it’s a deliberate way of protecting themselves.



Alice** described how sharing finances with a former partner left her vulnerable. 'My ex and I pooled everything – or so I thought. He was actually squirreling money away and had secret funds. It turned out to be what we now know and call a coercive relationship, and for my sanity, I walked away with very little.



'I keep my savings, assets, and finances separate from my boyfriend. In part due to my work experience in insolvency, but mainly because of that bitter divorce.

'I think the secret is, if you pool resources, trust, communication, and oversight are key! And if you are a woman, have a bit aside for emergencies.'

Matthew and his husband also keep their savings in separate places; each partner has their own Isa and an assortment of other types of savings account. He says this is due to them both being 'quite careful with money'.



The expenses for their two children are managed jointly, with Matthew's husband – the main earner – regularly transferring sums to Matthew to cover various costs. The couple also have life insurance.



Yamina and her partner followed a hybrid approach: 'When we have a specific mutual goal we usually save together in a joint account, and we also do this to pay for bills and rent. We had our wedding last year and that's how we saved for it.

'However, we are planning on saving to buy a home soon. In that case we might do this separately in two Lifetime Isas to double the government bonus we can receive.'

Things to consider first

When deciding whether to merge your savings, keep them separate, or a combination of the two, make sure you consider the following:

Is your partner trustworthy? Make sure you share similar financial goals and attitudes with your partner, and that you can trust them to use any shared funds responsibly. Consider their credit score too, as a joint account can create a financial link with them which affects your own score.

Make sure you share similar financial goals and attitudes with your partner, and that you can trust them to use any shared funds responsibly. Consider their too, as a joint account can create a financial link with them which affects your own score. Know the signs of financial abuse: Also known as economic abuse, this is when a current or ex romantic partner controls your access to resources. Signs include being deprived of pay or funds, having debts run up in your name or being forced to justify all your purchases. Learn more from the charity Surviving Economic Abuse .

Also known as economic abuse, this is when a current or ex romantic partner controls your access to resources. Signs include being deprived of pay or funds, having debts run up in your name or being forced to justify all your purchases. Learn more from the charity . Protect yourself: Set aside some savings just for yourself, if you can. This reinforces independence and makes it easier to leave an abusive partner. Nearly a third of women, and a fifth of men, have experienced domestic abuse (Crime Survey for England and Wales, 2024).

Set aside some savings just for yourself, if you can. This reinforces independence and makes it easier to leave an abusive partner. Nearly a third of women, and a fifth of men, have experienced domestic abuse (Crime Survey for England and Wales, 2024). Check in regularly: Even if a healthy, trusting relationship it's important to make sure you can access any shared savings, check your balance regularly and have regular conversations with your partner about your financial goals.

Even if a healthy, trusting relationship it's important to make sure you can access any shared savings, check your balance regularly and have regular conversations with your partner about your financial goals. Consider death and illness: Nobody wants to think about themselves or their partner being bereaved or incapacitated. But if the worst happens, would you have access to 3-6 months of expenses? Wills , pension beneficiaries , power of attorney and life insurance are also important considerations.



*Moneyfacts data on 10 best buy easy access savings accounts (excluding bonuses) checked on 4th February 2026.

**name has been changed