Simple cleaning appliances that do the hard work for you

Keeping your home clean doesn’t have to mean scrubbing on your hands and knees or lugging heavy appliances from room to room. Thanks to our expert reviews, you can find the tools to cut cleaning time and leave more hours for the things you love.

From window vacs that make streaky glass a thing of the past to robot vacuums that get to work while you put your feet up, we’ve rounded up a selection of easy-to-use cleaning appliances designed with convenience in mind.

Below, we take a closer look at Which?-tested clothes steamers, air purifiers, hard floor cleaners and more. Plus, if you're a Which? member, you’ll get instant access to our test scores, including the high-scoring Best Buys.

Be inspired to make home improvements. Sign up for our Home newsletter, it's free monthly.



1. Clothes steamers: for effortless crease removal

If you dread ironing, a clothes steamer could be your new best friend. These compact appliances blast out hot vapour to smooth away creases on everything from shirts to curtains, with no ironing board required. For a full breakdown of clothes steamers versus irons – and tips to make the job less of a chore – see our guide: 5 ways to make ironing easier.

Clothes steamers are especially handy for quick touch-ups or delicate fabrics, and ideal if you’re short on space. The best we’ve tested deliver fantastic crease removal across the most stubborn of materials, come bundled with handy accessories and are a breeze to use.

But not all steamers are created equal. In fact, the worst model we've tested shattered after just one drop in our durability test, leaving it completely unusable. To avoid disappointment, consult our clothes steamer reviews before you buy.

We've tested a selection of clothes steamers from major brands, including:

Fridja F10 Raf Handheld Travel Clothes Steamer – A portable garment steamer that comes bundled with a collar press, folding hanger, fabric guard and water bottle adaptor.

– A portable garment steamer that comes bundled with a collar press, folding hanger, fabric guard and water bottle adaptor. Philips 5000 Series Garment Steamer – This Philips model can steam in a vertical or an L-shape position – using it in the L-shape allows part of the steamer to rest on your hand, offering better control.

– This Philips model can steam in a vertical or an L-shape position – using it in the L-shape allows part of the steamer to rest on your hand, offering better control. Russell Hobbs Steam Genie Essential 25591 Garment Steamer – This steamer comes with a lint brush attachment designed to help you remove fluff and pet hair.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal the scores for the products above. Alternatively, see our guide to the best clothes steamers.

Ready to say goodbye to your iron? See our guide on how to iron without an iron.

2. Window vacs: for streak-free windows

Say goodbye to streaky glass with a high-scoring window vacuum. These handy gadgets make it quick and easy to get gleaming windows, mirrors and even shower screens. A window vac works by sucking up dirty water after cleaning, so you're left with a clear finish and no drips.

They're surprisingly versatile gadgets, with many models tackling condensation, tiles and car windscreens (see also: household cleaning jobs you can tackle with a window vac). But as always, it’s worth doing your homework before you buy.

We've tested a selection of window vacs from major brands, including:

Karcher WV 1 Cordless Handheld Window Cleaner – A cordless window vac with a 100ml water container capacity and an integrated rechargeable battery.

– A cordless window vac with a 100ml water container capacity and an integrated rechargeable battery. Beldray Cordless Window Vacuum Cleaner BEL0749N – An affordable model suitable for use on windows, mirrors and showers. The water container holds 60ml of water.

– An affordable model suitable for use on windows, mirrors and showers. The water container holds 60ml of water. Bosch GlassVac Window Vacuum Cleaner ‎06008B7070 – This window vac comes with a small suction nozzle and USB charging cable. It can hold 100ml of water.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal the test results for the products above. Alternatively, see our guide to the best window vacs.

3. Vacuum cleaners: for banishing grime

From daily mess to deep-down dirt, there’s a vacuum cleaner for every job – and every type of home. Whether you want something lightweight for quick clean-ups, powerful for carpets, or smart enough to clean on its own, the right vacuum can take the effort out of keeping your floors spotless.

We test all kinds of vacuum cleaners in our labs, from traditional corded models to compact handhelds and high-tech robot vacs, so you can find one that fits your lifestyle without the guesswork.

Cordless vacuums – Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, they’re great for quick daily cleans, from kitchen crumbs to pet hair on the sofa. Cordless models are especially handy for stairs or awkward spaces. However, some struggle with suction, so check our cordless vacuum cleaner reviews before buying. For more on the pros and cons of cord-free cleaning, check our guide on corded vs cordless vacuum cleaners .

– Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, they’re great for quick daily cleans, from kitchen crumbs to pet hair on the sofa. Cordless models are especially handy for stairs or awkward spaces. However, some struggle with suction, so check our before buying. For more on the pros and cons of cord-free cleaning, check our guide on . Corded vacuum cleaners – If you're looking for consistent power without worrying about charging, a classic corded vacuum could be the best choice. They tend to be better for deep cleans, especially on carpets, and are ideal for larger homes where a battery might not last the distance. Our corded vacuum reviews highlight the top-rated models.

– If you're looking for consistent power without worrying about charging, a classic corded vacuum could be the best choice. They tend to be better for deep cleans, especially on carpets, and are ideal for larger homes where a battery might not last the distance. Our highlight the top-rated models. Robot vacuum cleaners – They quietly patrol your floors, picking up dust and debris while you get on with something else. Most can be controlled via an app or set on a schedule, and higher-end models map your rooms to clean more efficiently. However, some struggle on thick carpets or with pet hair. See our guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners for our top picks.

– They quietly patrol your floors, picking up dust and debris while you get on with something else. Most can be controlled via an app or set on a schedule, and higher-end models map your rooms to clean more efficiently. However, some struggle on thick carpets or with pet hair. See our guide to the for our top picks. Handheld vacuum cleaners – Many are cordless and can even be wall-mounted for easy access. They're also great as a second vacuum – especially upstairs, where you might not want to drag a full-sized cleaner. But be warned: the worst models run out of puff fast. Our handheld vacuum reviews uncover which ones are worth keeping charged.

We've tested a selection of vacuum cleaners from major brands, including:

Shark IP3251UKT (cordless vacuum cleaner) – A cordless vacuum cleaner with a hinged stick, so you can bend it to reach under low furniture.

(cordless vacuum cleaner) – A cordless vacuum cleaner with a hinged stick, so you can bend it to reach under low furniture. Shark NZ780UKT (corded vacuum cleaner) – This corded, bagless, upright model has a removable unit that can be used on stairs.

(corded vacuum cleaner) – This corded, bagless, upright model has a removable unit that can be used on stairs. Eufy Clean X8 Pro with Self-Empty Station (robot vacuum cleaner) – This Eufy uses AI to create maps of your home to track cleaning routes and avoid obstacles.

(robot vacuum cleaner) – This Eufy uses AI to create maps of your home to track cleaning routes and avoid obstacles. Vax Gator Cordless (handheld vacuum cleaner) – This model has a single power switch and easy-release buttons for the bin and filter.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal the scores for the products above. Alternatively, see our guide to the best vacuum cleaners.





4. Air purifiers: for dealing with dust and pollen

Air purifiers don’t replace your duster, but they do tackle a different kind of mess – the stuff you can’t see. By removing airborne dust, pollen and odours, an effective purifier can make your home feel cleaner and more comfortable, which is especially valuable if you suffer from allergies.

Most use HEPA filters, which trap microscopic pollutants, while some combine these with activated carbon to neutralise odours from cooking or pets. Higher-end models may also include smart features such as air quality sensors, app controls and auto modes that adjust performance in real time.

That said, not all purifiers are worth the investment. In our tests, some were noisy, struggled in larger rooms, or needed costly replacement filters. Choosing the right purifier for your space is key – bigger isn’t always better, especially in smaller flats or bedrooms.

We've tested a selection of air purifiers from major brands, including:

Dyson Big+Quiet Formaldehyde BP03 – An air purifier with night and auto modes, plus 10 fan speeds. You can use the MyDyson smartphone app to tweak the settings.

– An air purifier with night and auto modes, plus 10 fan speeds. You can use the MyDyson smartphone app to tweak the settings. Levoit Core 600S – This model, which features HEPA and carbon filters, can be connected to Alexa or Google voice assistants for hands-free control.

– This model, which features HEPA and carbon filters, can be connected to Alexa or Google voice assistants for hands-free control. Karcher AF 50 – Karcher's air purifier has a display that shows air quality using a colour code, as well as the temperature and relative humidity.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal the scores for the products above. Alternatively, see our guide to the best air purifiers.

Not every mess can be wiped away with a quick spritz or vacuum. For floors and fabrics that need a more intensive refresh, deep-cleaning appliances offer a better clean with less elbow grease. These use steam, water and sometimes detergent to lift embedded dirt from surfaces like carpets, tiles and sealed hard floors.

While many are bulkier and require a bit more maintenance, the best ones can transform your cleaning routine. In fact, if you’re dealing with muddy footprints, pet mess or high-traffic areas, they can be a game-changer.

Steam cleaners – Highly versatile chemical-free machines that use hot vapour to loosen dirt, kill bacteria and tackle stubborn grime. They’re ideal for hard surfaces like tiles, hobs, and even upholstery. They also can be helpful for cleaning your mattress – or even getting rid of pests like bedbugs . Steam is particularly helpful in bathrooms and kitchens where limescale and sticky residues are common. Our guide to the best steam cleaners highlights models that are powerful yet practical.

– Highly versatile chemical-free machines that use hot vapour to loosen dirt, kill bacteria and tackle stubborn grime. They’re ideal for hard surfaces like tiles, hobs, and even upholstery. They also can be helpful for cleaning your mattress – or . Steam is particularly helpful in bathrooms and kitchens where limescale and sticky residues are common. Our guide to the highlights models that are powerful yet practical. Carpet cleaners – Vacuuming alone might not do the trick if you’re dealing with muddy pawprints, spills or deeply ingrained dirt. Carpet cleaners use water and cleaning solution to deep-wash carpet fibres, restoring freshness and colour. They’re bulkier than standard vacuums and need drying time after use, but for families, pet owners or allergy sufferers, they’re worth considering. Our guide to the best carpet cleaners reveals our favourites.

– Vacuuming alone might not do the trick if you’re dealing with muddy pawprints, spills or deeply ingrained dirt. Carpet cleaners use water and cleaning solution to deep-wash carpet fibres, restoring freshness and colour. They’re bulkier than standard vacuums and need drying time after use, but for families, pet owners or allergy sufferers, they’re worth considering. Our guide to the reveals our favourites. Hard floor cleaners – If you’ve got vinyl, laminate or tiled floors, a hard floor cleaner could be a major upgrade from your mop. These gadgets scrub and suck up dirty water in one motion, so you're left with cleaner floors that dry faster. Our guide to the best hard floor cleaners reveals top performers for everyday convenience and ease of use.

We've tested a selection of deep-cleaning tools from major brands, including:

Polti Vaporetto Eco Pro 3.0 PTEU0260 (steam cleaner) – This model comes with a floor and carpet brush, squeegee, small brush, steam concentrator, steam lance, funnel and anti-limescale solution.

(steam cleaner) – This model comes with a floor and carpet brush, squeegee, small brush, steam concentrator, steam lance, funnel and anti-limescale solution. Vax Platinum Power Max ECB1SPV1 (carpet cleaner) – This Vax is suitable for a mix of floor surfaces and has a 4.7 litre clean and dirty water capacity.

(carpet cleaner) – This Vax is suitable for a mix of floor surfaces and has a 4.7 litre clean and dirty water capacity. Beldray All-in-One Cordless (hard floor cleaner) – A sub-£200 cleaner that weighs in at around 3.65kg. Both the rollers and tanks can be rinsed under the tap.

Log in now or join Which? to reveal the scores for the products above. For more top picks, see our guides to the best steam cleaners, best carpet cleaners and best hard floor cleaners.