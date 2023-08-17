Six expert tips to barbecue better this summer

Summer isn’t over just yet, and with warm weather approaching we’ve gathered some tips from our expert chef testers to help you elevate your next barbecue.

When we test barbecues, we work with independent professional chefs who help us to assess each barbecue in terms of ease of use, build quality, and how well they cook food - looking at flavour, appearance, evenness of cooking and tenderness.

Keep reading to find out how to turn your barbecuing skills from a tragedy to a midsummer night’s dream.



1. Setting the stage

A grillmaster is only as good as their tools, and we’ve reviewed Don’t Buy barbecues that would make even Michelin starred chefs break out in a sweat.

If your barbecue spreads heat unevenly, is unable to maintain a high-enough temperature, or has more flare ups than Guy Fawkes night, it might be time to consider an upgrade.

The best barbecues will enhance the flavour and consistency of your grilled dishes, and will also offer safety features, energy efficiency, and a smoother cooking experience overall. Remember, it's not just about cooking food - it's about enjoying the art of grilling. Don't let a faltering barbecue dampen your summer spirits.

2. Morning rehearsals

To ensure safety and avoid foodborne diseases, adhere to correct food handling and storage methods.

Elevate the taste of your meat by soaking it in your chosen marinade or sprinkling it with a flavourful dry rub.

For optimal flavour infusion, let the meat sit in the marinade for a minimum of 30 minutes (ideally longer for larger cuts of meat) before grilling.

3. Midday set-design

Ensure you give the grates a good scrub before every barbecue to get rid of leftover remnants from prior grilling adventures. Once cleaned, give them a light coat of oil to ward off any stickiness.

When grilling, you’re looking for your food to get direct contact with the bars in order to get that distinctive sear and flavourful char, which adds depth and a smoky taste to the dish.

4. Curtains up

Use the right fuel: If you're using a charcoal grill, opt for natural lump charcoal or briquettes without added lighter fluid for a cleaner flavour. Avoid using lighter fluid or self-lighting charcoal, as they can impart a chemical taste to the food.

Varying dishes call for distinct temperatures. Establish diverse heat areas on your grill by placing the coals in an asymmetrical manner, or by tweaking the controls on a gas grill. This arrangement allows both immediate heat for quick searing and a gentler heat for slower cooking.

Before you start cooking, preheat your grill for at least 15 minutes. This ensures that the grates are hot and helps to sear the food properly. We’ve seen the preheating time range from under five minutes to over 25, so it may take some trial and error to figure out the right length of time for your barbecue.

5. The main performance

After your barbecue is heated up, you should hear a satisfying sizzling sound when you place your meat or other foods onto the grill. From here, resist the urge to flip your food frequently.

Let it cook for a few minutes on one side to develop a flavourful crust before flipping it over. This applies to burgers, steaks, chicken, and other meats. What we’re looking for here is known as the maillard reaction - the reaction between proteins, sugars and heat that produces that nice golden-brown sear and delicious taste.

And when you do flip, it’s best to use tongs to pinch the meat and turn, rather than flipping using a spatula. When you use a spatula to flip the meat, there's a higher chance of breaking or tearing the surface, which could result in the loss of juices and the beautiful sear that has developed.

Tongs allow you to grip and lift the meat more gently, minimising the chances of disrupting the crust, ensuring a more even cooking process and reducing the risks of flare ups from grease dropping into the fire.

Keep in mind that a barbecue is essentially a controlled open flame, and you need to prioritise safety whilst using one. Keep a fire extinguisher nearby, use long-handled utensils to prevent burns (your arm hairs will thank you), and keep children and pets away from the grill.

6. The grand finale

To ensure that your meat is cooked to perfection, the easiest method is to use a meat thermometer to check its internal temperature. This is especially important for larger cuts of meat. Follow temperature guidelines for different types of meat to avoid undercooking or overcooking.

Once your meat is cooked and you’ve removed it from the grill, resist the urge to dig straight in - your food will be much better if you let it rest for a few minutes before serving. This allows the juices to redistribute, resulting in a more tender and flavorful end result.

