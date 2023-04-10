‘Sky has started charging me for my "free for life" mobile phone plan’

Do you have an issue you need put right? Which? is here to help get your consumer problems sorted.

Dear Which?,

My partner and I each have Sim-only mobile phone plans with Sky, which we were told were ‘free for life’.

Recently, Sky increased its prices. This worried me, so I called up customer services and was reassured that the price hikes wouldn’t affect our mobile plans.

Unfortunately, Sky is now charging us £1 a month for each plan, so the information I was given was incorrect.

Sky offered a goodwill gesture for this miscommunication, but is there anything else you can do?

Anonymous

Put to Rights

Tali Ramsey, consumer rights expert at Which?, says:

It’s frustrating that you’ve received contradictory information from your mobile provider.

The terms and conditions of your plan will be set out in your contract, and only by reviewing this can you be sure if the provider is in breach of contract.

I contacted Sky on your behalf. It told me that you and your partner received two free Sim-only plans from Sky Mobile, but that the contracts were only for 12 months.

It said that after the 12 months you were out of contract, and therefore eligible for the price increase. However, as you are out of contract, you can cancel your plan without any charges if you wish to do so.

Sky offered you £150 as gesture of goodwill. It admitted you were given incorrect information and said it has provided feedback to its teams regarding Sim-only plans.

Need to know

Get in touch. If you've got a consumer rights problem you need put right email us at yourstory@which.co.uk

Please be aware that we cannot help with, or respond to every email that we receive. The inbox is monitored periodically during office hours, Monday-Friday 9am-5pm.