Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones reviewed: can they really be worth £379?

Sony has been making waves with its popular range of noise-cancelling headphones for years now. The latest Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones aim to turn up the heat on rivals such as Bose even further. But can they really be worth £379? To find out, our professional listening panel and expert lab compared them directly against their rivals and predecessors.

Bose’s once-dominant position with its over-ear headphones like the Bose QuietComfort 45 and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 has been steadily eroded since 2018 when Sony launched its WH-1000XM3 headphones.

Four years and two versions later, Sony is promising its new WH-1000XM5 headphones offer even better active noise cancelling, providing peace from unwanted background sounds.

Sony WH-1000XM5 key features

In terms of looks, at first glance the WH-1000XM5 headphones look pretty similar to their WH-1000XM3 and WH-1000XM4 predecessors. However, they have undergone a subtle design update, with a slightly thinner headband and even more minimalist design.

Touch-sensitive buttons on the flat surfaces of the earcups continue to be the main method of control, with a small collection of physical buttons, including those for power and Bluetooth pairing to connect others devices.

The headphones fold flat to fit in the supplied hard carry case. The included 3.5mm detachable cable lets you plug the headphones directly into another device, letting you continue listening if the battery runs flat (you might need an adaptor if your device lacks a 3.5mm audio socket).

The active noise cancelling continues to be the principal selling point of the WH-1000XM5. Sony appears to be particularly proud of this latest version, claiming it lets you hear ‘your world, nothing else’ with ‘industry-leading noise cancelling’ for ‘distraction-free listening’. See our full WH-1000XM5 review to find out if Sony delivers on these bold claims.

The accompanying Sony Headphones Connect app lets you adjust the noise cancelling to suit your preferences. The app also lets you tinker with a fully-fledged equaliser to adapt the sound quality to your tastes, including the levels of treble and bass. Unlike headphones from some brands, such as Apple and Samsung, you don’t need to worry if you have an Apple or Android device – all Sony headphones support both.

Sony WH-1000XM5 vs Sony WH-1000XM4: key features compared

With the WH-1000XM4 headphones continuing to be sold alongside the new WH-1000XM5 set, the biggest difference between the two is the price.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony WH-1000XM4 RRP £379 £279 Claimed battery life (with noise cancelling) Up to 30 hours Up to 30 hours Noise cancelling Active noise cancelling with Auto NC Optimizer that optimises in real time to your wearing conditions and local environment Active noise cancelling that adapts in real time to a range of acoustic environments Weight 249g 251g Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.0 Travel case Included Included Voice assistant control Yes – Google Assistant, Siri or Alexa Yes – Google Assistant, Siri or Alexa

As you can see, based on the specs there seems to be very little difference between the WH-1000XM5s and 2020’s WH-1000XM4s, bar the price.

The WH-1000XM5 therefore needs a big step up in its noise cancelling or sound quality – or the comfort from the subtle redesign – to justify the higher price.

When can I buy Sony's WH-1000XM5?

The Sony WH-1000XM5s are available now for £379 from major online retailers including Amazon UK , Argos , Currys , John Lewis , Richer Sounds and Very .

Cheaper alternatives to the Sony WH-1000XM5

When it comes to noise-cancelling headphones, the big players are Sony and Bose, along with Apple's £469 Apple AirPods Max. Here are some rivals worth shortlisting...

Sony WH-1000XM4 (£279)

When a manufacturer launches a new model, it's often a good time to grab the previous generation at a discounted price.

As we detailed earlier, the WH-1000XM4 headphones certainly shouldn’t be thought of as feature-light compared to the new WH-10000XM5 version.

They come with a smartphone app that offers a huge array of customisation options. The WH-1000XM4 also has the same claimed battery life for noise-cancelling as the latest WH-1000XM5 of up to 30 hours, which should mean only weekly charging for most people.

Bose QuietComfort 45 (£319)

Launched late last year, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are the successors to the incredibly popular Bose QuietComfort 35 II and feature the same classic Bose design. While cheaper than Sony’s latest WH-1000XM5s, however, they’re still pretty pricey.

Unlike the touch controls on Sony’s range, these feature physical buttons and a more traditional design.

JBL Live 650BTNC (£79)

If you’re searching for an over-ear noise-cancelling pair of headphones but are on a budget, now is the perfect time to buy this former flagship pair from JBL.

JBL aims to undercut the premium-priced brands on price, and while the Live 650BTNC originally launched at £180, it’s now available for as low as half that price.

Richer Sounds is currently selling the JBL Live 650BTNC for just £79 while stocks last - in-store only, so you'll need to use the website's stock checker to find out if there are any near you.

