Supermarket budget and own-brand food worst impacted by inflation

Prices of supermarket own-brands and budget ranges have gone up more than premium and branded foods during the cost of living crisis, according to new Which? research.

Our supermarket food and drink inflation tracker shows price hikes of up to 175% on everyday budget and own-brand products at a time when many households will be relying heavily on basic supermarket ranges to feed themselves and their loved ones.

Which? tracked the annual inflation of tens of thousands of food and drink products across seven months at eight major supermarkets - Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose - to see how inflation is impacting everyday products.

How budget ranges are spiralling in price

The new monthly tracker is unique in that it shows how inflation is affecting individual product prices month on month, as well as ranges such as budget and own-brand and even by supermarket to give the first publicly-available overview of what consumers are facing when they reach the tills.

The first wave of data from the tracker reveals that supermarket own brand and budget ranges have shot up on average by as much as 18% year-on-year compared to around 13% for premium own-brand ranges and 12% for branded foods.

The biggest price increases on supermarket budget food and drink for the quarter ending 31 October between 2021 and 2022 were on Creamfields Soft Cheese ( 200G) at Tesco, which went from 49p to 84p - an increase of 72% and Sainsbury’s Simply Muesli (1kg) which went from £1.20 in 2021 to £2.03 in 2022 - a 70% increase.

Which products have risen in price the most?

When we looked at the 20 worst budget products for inflation across the supermarkets for the same period, we found other Tesco products including Hearty Food Co. 2 Garlic Chicken Kievs (260G), Growers Harvest Orange Juice( 3X200ml) and Rosedene Farms Small Pear Pack (550G) all soaring above 60% in price over the year.

Sainsbury's groceries also featured in this list of the worst inflation of budget items with its bottled water - Hubbard's Foodstore Sparkling and Still Waters (2L), J James & Family Fresh British Chicken Breaded Kyiv With garlic Butter x2 (240g) and Mary Ann's Dairy Soft Cheese (200g) all going up in price by over 50% over the 12-month period.

Mid-priced own-brand products tended to be where supermarket prices had risen the most. The most striking increase for this period was on Waitrose chocolate chip shortbread (200g) which almost tripled in price going from 82p in October 2021 to £2.25 in October 2022 - an increase of 175%.

The second biggest increase on a single mid-priced own-brand product was Asda’s chilli con carne ready meal (400g) that went from £1.20 to £2.79 - a 132% increase. Also at Asda, two versions of its Free From cream cheese products (ASDA Free From Soft Cheese Alternative 170g and ASDA Free From Garlic & Herb Soft Cheese Alternative 170g) saw the next most significant increases from 93p to £2.12, an increase of 128%.

What the supermarkets say

Which? sent the specific products and prices featured in this story to the supermarkets. Their responses can be found below.

A Tesco spokesperson said: 'With household budgets under increasing pressure we are absolutely committed to helping our customers, by keeping a laser focus on the cost of the weekly shop. So whether it’s price matching Aldi on the basics, locking the price of more than a thousand household staples until 2023, or offering exclusive deals and rewards through thousands of Clubcard Prices – we’re more committed than ever to providing our customers with great value.'

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said: 'With costs going up, we are working hard to keep prices low. We offer over 40,000 products in our supermarkets and are investing £500 million over two years to ensure the items people buy most often are on the shelves at the best prices. Customers can find low prices on everyday staples in stores and online – including spaghetti, bread and washing up liquid, which are all available for less than 50p.'

A Waitrose spokesperson said: 'With the increase in production costs for primary products and the war in Ukraine, no retailer is immune to inflation, however we’re working very hard with our suppliers to ensure we offer great value, while continuing to deliver industry-leading animal welfare standards, fresh produce grown with care and fair deals for farmers.'

An Asda spokesperson said: 'We have a long-standing reputation for providing customers with outstanding value and it’s more important than ever that we deliver on this for them. We’re focused on keeping prices on branded and own-label products in check to ensure that Asda remains the lowest-priced traditional supermarket.'

Supermarkets with the biggest price inflation

The research suggests the supermarkets that had the biggest overall inflation on food and drink year-on-year were Aldi (19.6%) and Lidl (19%) - although Lidl disputes the accuracy of some of the data used. However, both discounters still tend to be the cheapest of the big supermarket chains to shop in overall.

The discounters were followed by Asda (15.2%), Morrisons (14.4%), Waitrose (14.2%), Sainsburys (13.7%) and Tesco (12.6%). Ocado had the least inflation overall (10.3%).

Supermarket Monthly inflation to the end of November 2022 Aldi 19.6% Lidl 19% Asda 15.2% Morrisons 14.4% Waitrose 14.2% Sainsbury's 13.7% Tesco 12.6% Show full table

Source: Which? Supermarket Inflation Tracker. Which?’s tracker looks at 20 popular categories of food and drink at eight supermarkets — Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose. It compares average prices across the same one-month period year-on-year, including discounts but not multibuys or loyalty card offers. Figures are then weighted based on supermarket market share and the sales volume of each product category.

What should supermarkets do?

Despite overall supermarket inflation hitting a shocking 15% Which?’s tracker shows typically cheaper own-brand and budget items may have risen much more sharply.

However, these budget lines still tend to be cheaper than branded and unbranded food and drink so Which? believes supermarkets should do more to ensure they are widely available throughout all branches - including in smaller convenience stores.

Our Affordable Food For All campaign calls for supermarkets to also provide targeted promotions to support people in the areas that are struggling most with access to affordable food.

Sue Davies, Which? Head of Food Policy, said: 'Our inflation tracker lays bare the shocking scale of soaring food and drink prices - including on budget and own-brand products. While the data paints a bleak picture, we hope the tracker will help millions of people find the best possible value with their weekly shop during the cost of living crisis.

'We know the big supermarkets have the ability to take action and make a real difference to people struggling through the worst cost of living crisis in decades. That's why we’re calling on them to ensure everyone has easy access to basic, affordable food lines at a store near them, can easily compare the price of products to get the best value and that promotions are targeted at supporting people most in need.'