The 5 new cars we're most excited about in 2023

There’s no doubt last year was a challenging one for the car industry. The lingering effects of the pandemic and shortages of critical components dented both production and sales. The result for consumers has been dramatically increased lead times for some new model orders, as manufacturers prioritise their most popular or profitable cars.

The situation remains difficult, but the number of new car registrations is showing signs of improvement. Electric cars have outsold diesel models for the first time, and were the second most popular engine type after petrol and petrol mild-hybrid for all cars sold in 2022.

The case for going electric is only going to get stronger, as 2023 sees a new raft of EVs reaching showrooms. If you’re not quite ready to make the switch, or just want something that isn’t solely focussed on economy, this year also sees the launch of some exciting new hybrid and performance cars.

Below, we reveal five brand-new models we're most excited about. Bear in mind, however, that brand new cars - particularly those that get the pulse racing - tend to be expensive. In some cases, very expensive.

If you're after something more affordable, check out our guide to the best cheap cars for 2023, where you'll find our pick of used cars from as little as £2,207.

New Mini

Given the updates made to the Mini since its 2014 launch – not least the introduction of the Mini Electric in 2020 – the model still feels relatively fresh amongst its small car competition. Nine years is a long time for a car to be on sale though, and an all-new version is being made ready for launch this year.

The models’ popularity means that parent brand BMW has committed to launching the all-new version in both three and five-door guises, as well as a convertible model, to match the current line-up. In addition, it’s expected that two different EV versions will be offered. Whether it can improve on the middling range of the current Mini Electric remains to be seen.

Expect the new model’s styling to be a close evolution of the current model. The picture above shows the EV version undergoing winter testing, ahead of its unveiling late in 2023. We don't have pricing details yet, but expect it to be around £30,000.

An all-new Mini Countryman, also with both petrol and electric power, is due to be unveiled at the same time.

Read our Mini Hatch (2014-) review and Mini Countryman (2017-) review to see how the current models perform.

Honda Civic Type R

Compared to the model it replaces, Honda has been much more reserved with the styling of its all-new Civic Type R hot hatchback. Like the impressive new hybrid model on which it's based, its design is much less divisive, with smoother lines and less angular haunches.

There’s certainly been no toning down in the performance stakes, though. The car’s 329hp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine has been comprehensively revised for both power and efficiency gains, and a similar approach has been taken throughout, with detailed improvements rather than wholesale changes.

Looking for a car that we've fully lab tested? Check out our guide to the best cars for 2023

Elsewhere the Type R carries over the best bits of the Civic hatchback: its roomy cabin, practical boot, generous standard kit and superb feeling of high-quality. If you want a car that gets your blood pumping, but don’t want to compromise on any aspect of everyday ease of use, the Type R should certainly be on your shortlist.

It’s on sale now, priced from £46,995. We’ve driven it – expect our first-drive report imminently, followed by our full, lab-tested review.

Find out how the previous version performed in our Honda Civic Type R (2017-2021) review

Kia EV9

Kia has impressive form with both electric cars and seven-seat SUVs, so we’re certainly looking forward to its latest model, the EV9.

Sitting above the already spacious and practical Kia EV6 in the brand’s battery electric range, the EV9 is shown above in concept form, so expect the styling to be toned down slightly for production versions.

Battery and engine details are currently being kept under wraps, though we’d expect a version to be offered with the 325hp motor and 77.4kWh battery pack currently available in the EV6. Four-wheel-drive will be fitted, though it’s not yet clear whether it will be an optional extra.

The concept car’s Tron-like interior is airy, open and futuristic. It’s clever, too, with rotating seats giving a lounge feel and lots of recycled materials, though we’d be surprised if like the exterior this isn’t revised significantly before the EV9 goes on sale.

The full production version is due to be unveiled in the next couple of months, with showrooms models ready by the end of the year - we expect pricing to be around £55,000.

If you can’t wait that long, check out our Kia EV6 review and Kia Sorento review.

Polestar 3

Newcomer Polestar secured its position as a serious EV manufacturer with its first mass-market model, the impressive Polestar 2 saloon. The follow up, perhaps inevitably, follows the herd and comes in five-seat SUV guise, as the company takes aim at high performance luxury rivals such as the BMW iX.

It certainly competes on styling. With a raked back roofline and squat stance, it’s muscular and sporty, though we’re concerned what effect the large alloy wheels (up to 22-inch) will have on ride quality, which is one of the few real criticisms we have of the Polestar 2.

At launch, buyers have a choice of a Long Range Dual Motor version, which uses a brace of electric motors for 485hp and four-wheel-drive. An optional performance pack raises power to 510hp, though official driving range from the chunky 111kWh battery then drops from 347 miles to 379 miles. We'll put Polestar's range claims to the test when we get the car into our labs.

The Polestar 3 is available to order now, with the first deliveries expected in late 2023. Prices start from £79,900.

Check out our review of the Polestar 2 (2020-) and, if you're afford a more affordable EV, our guide to the best electric cars for 2023.

BMW XM

BMW’s bold styling direction has been turned up a notch for its latest range-topping SUV. The all-new XM is a creation of the brand’s ‘M’ racing division, and is its first plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model.

As we’ve seen in BMW’s other PHEV SUVs, that electrification is used to significantly enhance performance. In combination with its 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine, total power is an eye-widening 653hp – just the thing if you need your high-rise luxury car to get from 0-62mph in 4.3 seconds.

As BMW competes with the likes of Porsche and Aston Martin at this niche end of the SUV spectrum, an even faster ‘Label Red’ edition is also on the way, with a frankly outrageous 748hp.

As is typical with plug-in hybrids, its EV driving range (BMW claims between 51-55 miles from a full charge) means spectacular official fuel consumption - 176.6-188.3mpg in the case of the XM. But, as we’ve seen repeatedly in our tests, it’ll likely need to be driven on electricity as much as possible to get anywhere near those figures.

Order books are open now, but bear in mind It's not cheap. With prices the XM starting at £144,980, it's something most of us can only dream of buying.

If you prefer your luxury off-roaders with an altogether more subtle flavour - and less eye-watering price tags - head to our guide to the best large SUVs for 2023.

Drive smarter and cut costs using our expert advice. Get our Cars newsletter – it's free monthly