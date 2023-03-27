'The AA left my car stranded for days: can you help me get my money back?'

Do you have an issue you need put right? Which? is here to help get your consumer problems sorted.

Dear Which?,

I was travelling home from the airport late at night with my father-in-law when our car broke down. We called the AA, with whom he had breakdown cover, but it sent out a tow truck that was unsuitable for the car.

The AA rang back at 3am and said it couldn't send anyone else out that night. We explained that it was freezing cold and raining, and that there were no toilet facilities.

Eventually, the AA agreed to arrange a taxi home for us. But it also said that, as the wait time for collecting the vehicle was 96 hours, we should leave the car and put the key on the front wheel. I was very unhappy about this as I was sure it would invalidate the insurance.

Fortunately, the car was parked on a petrol station forecourt, and the owner agreed to look after the key.

The AA said it would collect the car the next day, but the collection time kept changing. Two days after the breakdown, the petrol station called to say the car must be moved that day or it would be towed.

After ringing the AA again, we were assured we’d be treated as a priority – but a few hours later, the car still hadn’t been picked up. The AA told us it didn’t collect the car because we weren’t there with the vehicle, even though they knew what the situation was, where the keys were and that it would be towed if not collected.

I ended up paying a private company more than £200 to collect the car, and I feel extremely let down by the AA’s poor service. Can you help us get our money back?

Holly, Kent

Put to Rights

Hannah Downes consumer rights expert at Which? says:

Breaking down in cold, wet weather is stressful enough without having to wait days on end for your vehicle to be returned.

And having to shell out £200 – on top of what you already pay the AA for breakdown cover – only adds salt to the wound.

We contacted the AA on your behalf, urging it to reimburse you and explain its lack of service.

It said that there are times when it experiences higher demand than normal, and that this can result in delays. It claimed that your breakdown occurred at one of these times due to bad weather.

The AA has since apologised. It has reimbursed the cost of having the car collected privately and offered additional compensation.

If you've experienced poor service after a breakdown, or are unhappy with your breakdown cover, get in touch at yourstory@which.co.uk

Need to know

In the event of a breakdown it can be helpful to use your insurance provider's app, as you'll be able to share your exact location.

We’ve had complaints from drivers that their vehicle has been damaged while being towed, and the breakdown company denied responsibility. With this in mind, you may wish to take photos of your broken-down car, just as you would if you’d had an accident.

Car breakdown companies expect you to haggle as it's generally cheaper for them to keep existing customers than to acquire new ones. Take a look at our haggling script to get a better deal from your existing provider.

Get in touch. If you've got a consumer rights problem you need put right email us at yourstory@which.co.uk

Please be aware that we cannot help with, or respond to every email that we receive. The inbox is monitored periodically during office hours, Monday-Friday 9am-5pm.