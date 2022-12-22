The cars you loved reading about in 2022

For the third year running, electric and hybrid models dominate our list of the most popular car reviews on Which.co.uk. In fact, these vehicle types account for all but one of the cars in our top 10 over the last 12 months.

Our list of the most popular cars, which is based on the number of visits to our reviews, features three Kia models. For the second year running, the Korean manufacturer's E-Niro (2019-2022) sits proudly at the top of the table, having generated 24% more views than the runner-up.

Below, we dive into the detail for top six cars, then reveal the full top 10 list. Make sure you check in with our expert reviews to see if they're worth a closer look - after all, popularity is no guarantee of success in our comprehensive road and lab tests.

Most-viewed car reviews of 2022

1. Kia E-Niro (2019-2022)

Typical price: £28,847

By a significant margin, this is our most popular car review of 2022. Launched in 2019 (and now superseded by the Kia Niro EV), the fully electric E-Niro is a five-door model that, in terms of size, sits between the Kia Ceed medium hatchback and the larger Sportage SUV.

The Kia e-Niro is a key rival to the Hyundai Kona Electric and Vauxhall Mokka-e. Its most basic configuration is equipped with a 39kWh battery, which the brand promises will get you around 180 miles of range before you're searching for a charging point (read our review to find out whether this is fact or fiction).

If you've got a bigger budget to play with, you might be considering the upper '4+ trim', which comes with a power-adjustable heated driver’s seat, heated (outer) rear seats for passengers and an 11kW AC on-board charger, which cuts down the charging time from 9hrs 35mins to 7hrs.

To see whether or not this Kia model is worthy of a Which? Best Buy title, have a read of our Kia E-Niro (2019-2022) review.

2. Honda Jazz (2020-)

Typical price: £20,282

You're looking at the fourth-generation Jazz, which, like previous iterations, has a compact ‘monobox’ shape that maximises interior space.

This model is hybrid-only in the UK and mates a 1.5-litre petrol engine to two electric motors – one is a small generator, while the other is larger and can power the front wheels. There are two body styles to pick from: a five-door hatchback and a Crosstar alternative with raised suspension.

Regardless of which trim level you opt for, you'll get tech including adaptive cruise control and automatic LED headlamps and wipers.

For more on this popular hybrid, consult our in-depth Honda Jazz (2020-) review.

3. Skoda Enyaq iV (2021-)

Typical price: £38,480

The Skoda Enyaq iV is the brand's first bespoke battery electric car and is roughly the same size as its sister model, the Volkswagen ID.4.

There are a trio of versions to pick from. The '60' has a 180hp electric motor and a 58kWh battery pack. If you want more oomph, the ‘80’ model has a 204hp motor and a 77kWh battery. But the headliner is the 256hp '80X', which is the only version with four-wheel-drive.

Interestingly, Enyaq iV buyers don't get to choose a specific trim level. Instead, all models get a base specification (based on the chosen engine), and then you choose the interior by selecting from a range of design themes. Standard equipment includes 19-inch alloys and sat nav displayed on a 13-inch touchscreen display. You also get tech including rear parking sensors, cruise control and dual-zone climate control.

Is this Skoda model a nailed-on Best Buy? Our Skoda Enyaq iV review, backed by in-depth lab results, has the answer.

4. Tesla Model 3 (2019-)

Typical price: £40,490

Tesla's Model 3 made its debut in the UK back in 2019, and then a facelifted model arriving two years later. This is still the cheapest Tesla model currently available to order in the UK and has three versions: Rear-Wheel Drive (replacing the older Standard and Standard Plus trim levels), Long Range and Performance.

The entry-level Model 3 has a 60kWh battery that runs a single electric motor to drive the rear wheels. Both the Long Range and Performance alternatives get a 70kWh battery and an additional electric motor for all-wheel drive.

Across all models, you get a glass roof and wireless charging for two smartphones. All Tesla vehicles are also equipped with a basic ‘Autopilot’ system, which features automatic lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. This system can be upgraded to allow the car to self-park, read road signs and change lane automatically.

To see how we rate performance on this Tesla model, explore our Tesla Model 3 (2019-) review.

5. Polestar 2 (2020-)

Typical price: £39,900

Next up on our list of the most popular cars is the Polestar 2. It’s based on the Volvo XC40 platform, but with a sleeker saloon-style profile.

There are three versions. The cheapest of the bunch has a Standard Range Single Motor, which comes with a 69kWh battery and a 170kW (230hp) motor. Up a step is the Long Range Single Motor version with a 78kWh battery. Finally, you have the Long Range Dual Motor model, which also has a 78kWh battery pack but adds an extra motor to deliver 300kW (405hp) of power and the benefit of all-wheel drive.

This range-topping model can also be fitted with an optional performance pack. This adds sportier suspension and brakes, and lifts power to a heady 470hp. An additional ‘Plus’ Pack adds a touch of luxury with a panoramic glass roof and premium audio system. There's also the Pilot Pack, which sees the Polestar 2 festooned with the best of the brand’s safety and driver assistance features.

How does this full-electric car stack up against the popular Tesla Model 3? Our Polestar 2 (2020-) review reveals all.

6. Toyota Yaris (2020-)

Typical price: £16,625

Coming in at number 6 is the fourth-generation of Toyota's popular Yaris small hatchback.

It's sold exclusively as a full hybrid in the UK, meaning you won’t need to plug it in to benefit from its impressive fuel economy. Instead, the petrol engine and brakes recharge the 1.5kWh battery while you're moving from A to B. This supplies an electric motor, which combined with the 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, provides a combined power output of 116hp - plenty for a small hatchback.

Although there's only a single body style, you do get to choose from four different trim grades. The entry-level option, Icon, includes alloy wheels, smartphone integration on a 7-inch display, a reversing camera, automatic headlights and more.

To see how this Toyota fared in our test lab, see our Toyota Yaris (2020-) review.

