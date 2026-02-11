The mattress shopping tip that could save your relationship

Light sleeper? Choosing a mattress that doesn’t wake you up every time your partner rolls over is essential to avoid ruining your sleep - and your relationship.

Comfort and support are important considerations too, but for happy and successful co-sleeping, you need to learn about mattress stability. Here's why...

Need a new mattress? Take a look at all our expert mattress reviews

Why mattress stability is so important

Which? mattress expert Lisa Galliers says:

'When shopping for a new mattress, it’s easy to get bogged down worrying about types and firmness levels, but there's one overlooked factor that could make all the difference to how much you enjoy sharing a bed with your partner: stability.

'You’ve seen the adverts – someone jumping on a mattress next to a sleeping person, lying perfectly still, or an unspilled drink balanced precariously on the cover – that’s what we’re talking about here. It's how much movement travels across your mattress.

'Whether you’re a light sleeper or the one thrashing around, a mattress that combats movement transfer isn’t a luxury – it could be a relationship-saver. No one wants to be disturbed while they’re trying to sleep.

'Our reviews will always tell you if a mattress is particularly bouncy – the more stars for our ‘Stability' rating the better. The best mattresses get a five-star rating.'

Here are three of our top picks.

Three of the least bouncy mattresses we’ve tested

Eve Premium Hybrid

Mattress type: Hybrid

Stability score in Which? lab tests: 5 stars

We like: Comes with a 10-year warranty and a sleep trial (but be sure to read the terms)

We don’t like: It’s heavy and hard to rotate

As well as being really stable, this hybrid mattress won’t trap heat around you – great news if you tend to get a bit hot and sweaty in bed.

The washable cover is a bonus. Not only does that make cleaning up any spills much easier, it’s also good for allergy sufferers.

Read our full review of the Eve Premium Hybrid

Dormeo Memory Plus

Mattress type: Memory foam

Stability score in Which? lab tests: 5 stars

We like: The long 200-night sleep trial and guarantee

We don’t like: There are no handles, and it's a bit on the thin side

Need a mattress that won’t ruin your bank balance or your sleep? Take a look at this brilliant option from Dormeo. It’s a memory foam mattress but it’s not too hot to sleep on, plus it’s lightweight and breathable.

Its cheaper-than-average price means you can rest easy at night.

Read our full review of the Dormeo Memory Plus mattress.

Harrison Spinks Allure Ortho 3000

Mattress type: Pocket sprung

Stability score in Which? lab tests: 4 stars

We like: It's really easy to turn over on

We don’t like: The cover isn't removable for washing

This pocket-sprung mattress is worth a look if you’re after a bed without foam. Featuring breathable natural layers that don’t trap heat around you, you’re onto a winner if you’re after something cool to sleep on.

It arrives flat rather than rolled up in a box, so may take some manoeuvring to get it into your bedroom

Read our full review of the Harrison Spinks Allure Ortho 3000.

Or buy it direct from Harrison Spinks

Use our expert advice to choose the best mattress for you

Be inspired to make home improvements free newsletter Sign up for our Home newsletter, it's free monthly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

What else makes a good mattress for couples?

It’s not just the bounce you’ll want to banish. To keep your bed-sharing on an even keel, there are plenty of other factors that influence how well you’ll sleep next to your partner:

Cooling and breathability - If you get hot and sweaty at night, look for a mattress that won’t trap heat and has breathable layers.

Supportive for all sleeping positions - Whether you’re a side-sleeping spooner, or a back-sleeping soldier, a decent mattress should help keep your spine in a neutral position - the same when lying down as it is when standing up.

Pressure distribution - Dipping into one area of the mattress too much may aggravate aches and pains. Choose a mattress that does a decent job of evenly spreading your weight across the surface.

Plenty of room - If you don’t like being jiggled about while you sleep, bigger is better. Our latest mattress survey reveals king-size mattresses as the most popular choice, narrowly beating doubles. If you want personal space once cuddle-time is over, consider buying a bigger bed.

Our expert reviews take a deep dive into all of these details, so you can weigh up every factor – from breathability to bounce – and find your perfect match.

Woke up with aches and pains? Check out our best mattresses for back pain

How Which? scientifically measures mattress stability

We've worked out a way to scientifically measure whether you'll feel your mattress move when your sleeping partner turns over on it.

In the lab, we drop a weight onto each and every mattress we test. Special sensors attached to a computer count the number of movements until the mattress remains still.

A poor mattress will be super-bouncy and get a one-star rating. This means it does a bad job of stopping the movement transferring across the mattress's surface.

A good mattress will be stable enough to prevent movement transferring. If you’re a light sleeper, these are the mattresses to go for.

You'll be able to find these gems by looking at mattresses rated four or five stars for stability. Three-star mattresses are those that do an acceptable job but may be a little bouncy.

Discover more about how we test mattresses